kwos.com
Kwik Kar adding third location in Jefferson City
Jefferson City-area residents will soon have another Kwik Kar location to wash their vehicle. Kwik Kar is building a new facility in Capital Mall’s parking lot, near Hy-Vee. They’re current hiring employees and are offering full-time benefits, including health, dental, vision and paid time off. Mid America Bank...
939theeagle.com
Big turnout projected for Saturday’s fly-in in Jefferson City
Organizers of Saturday’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport are expecting a big turnout. Weather should be perfect for the event, which is from 10 am to 7 pm. The fly-in is being hosted by Columbia-based Veterans United Home Loans (VUHL). VU vice president Pam Swan says veterans from all generations will have an opportunity to take a free flight in a Stearman biplane.
lakeexpo.com
lakeexpo.com
After months of falling prices, Missouri gas on the rise again
After nearly three months of steady decline, gas prices around Missouri are on the rise once again.
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Columbia employers could see impact from massive beef plant being built near Warrenton
Columbia-area business leaders say a new $800-million beef processing plant being built near Wright City could impact some employers here. The issue was discussed at the recent Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. While Columbia business leaders praise the news, they note a number of Columbia-area employers draw workers from east of Kingdom City. They say some of those employees may apply for the new jobs in Wright City, which is 75 miles east of Columbia.
krcgtv.com
Missouri gas prices see week-over-week spike for first time in three months
JEFFERSON CITY — The trend of lowering gas prices across the state has come to an end this week in Missouri. AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch reports the average for a gallon of gas in Missouri is $3.38. That is up five cents more than the average last week, with the average going up week-over-week for the first time in 13 weeks.
Columbia Missourian
Operation Clean Neighborhoods returns to Columbia
Lisa Rohmiller held a bag of cigarette buds, candy wrappers and other trash at Douglass Park as she laughed alongside a new acquaintance. Rohmiller, an administrative supervisor at Columbia City Utilities, and Verna Laboy, from Boone County Public Health and Human Services, had not met before Friday. But, both were part of the large group of city workers who volunteered to clean up the town.
kwos.com
Gas prices jump again
Gasoline costs are back on the rise. Jefferson Citians are paying $3.69, the highest in the state. Columbia drivers are seeing $3.51 a gallon. The average price for a gallon in Missouri is $3.38.
Missouri Department of Transportation continues work on Rocheport bridge project
Missouri Department of Transportation crews continue work on the Interstate 70 Rocheport bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. The post Missouri Department of Transportation continues work on Rocheport bridge project appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjfmradio.com
Take care when driving in Amish, Mennonite communities
COLUMBIA, Mo. – A weekend drive through Amish and Mennonite communities provides a pleasant glimpse of simpler times in rural areas. But don’t let that drive turn into a tragedy, says University of Missouri Extension health and safety specialist Karen Funkenbusch. These communities with horse-drawn buggies call for...
kwos.com
About two dozen Columbia employers represented at Thursday’s job fair
Mid-Missourians have a chance Thursday afternoon to meet with numerous employers and do on-site interviews. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI), the Columbia Chamber of Commerce and other groups are sponsoring today’s job fair from 1-4 at Columbia’s Armory, near the Boone County Courthouse. Job seekers should bring copies...
The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri
It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
Charges filed in Cole County chase from May
Prosecutors charged a Texas woman Wednesday for allegedly leading authorities on a chase in Cole and Callaway counties in May. The post Charges filed in Cole County chase from May appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A sewer main line break lead to raw sewage spilling into Lake of the Ozarks. According to a press release, the public works department of Osage Beach investigated a break in a gravity sewer main line leading into the Sands Lift Station, which is one of the city’s largest lift stations. […]
Firefighters save cats from house fire overnight east of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) No one is hurt following a small house fire east of Columbia early Friday morning. Crews responded to the fire at a split-level home in the 5500 block of Pinehurst Lane around 4:20 a.m., according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. More than a dozen firefighters at the scene put The post Firefighters save cats from house fire overnight east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
More monkeypox in Mid – Missouri
A person in Moniteau County test positive for monkeypox. The county health department didn’t release their age or sex. The CDC confirms 84 cases in Missouri with one death. Boone County’s first case of monkeypox turned up there last month.
kwos.com
American Red Cross has volunteers from central Missouri in Puerto Rico and Alaska
Two mid-Missouri men are among the numerous American Red Cross volunteers providing disaster assistance and critical aid to storm victims in Alaska and Puerto Rico. American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas spokesman Joe Zydlo tells 939 the Eagle that a male Red Cross volunteer from Boone County is helping in Alaska after Typhoon Merbok, while a Red Cross male volunteer from Pulaski County is in Puerto Rico. The Red Cross cannot release the names of the volunteers nor the cities they live in, for legal reasons.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 23, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday evening, Sedalia Police responded to an injury accident on Thompson Boulevard near West 10th Street. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by Carlos Lopez, entered onto Thompson Boulevard to make a northbound turn from a private drive. The pickup drove into the path of a 2009 Harley Davidson Night Train that was travelling southbound on Thompson Boulevard. The driver of the Harley Davidson was identified as Treigh Wilborn. Wilborn sustained serious injuries from the impact and was transported from the scene by ambulance. The pickup had damage to the left rear side. The motorcycle had extensive damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
