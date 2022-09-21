ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

wgan.com

Man wanted for murder in Massachusetts arrested by Bangor police

Bangor police arrested a suspect in an attempted murder in Massachusetts. Police stopped the vehicle being driven by 36-year-old Patrick Lloyd of LaGrange on Friday afternoon. Lloyd was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts for Attempted Murder related to a domestic violence incident there. Police searched Lloyd’s vehicle...
BANGOR, ME
wgan.com

Maine homeowner fires gun at intruder, police say

A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into two homes in Penobscot County. The sheriff’s office says one of the homeowner fired a gun at the man. According to CBS 13, Justin Masters, 33, of Greenbush was arrested Monday night after police say he broke into two homes on Greenfield Rd. in Greenbush.
GREENBUSH, ME
wgan.com

Committee subpoena seeks child death investigation documents

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) The Maine Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee voted to obtain a subpoena to force the state’s child welfare agency to turn over documents related to the deaths of four children last year. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services denied a previous request by lawmakers...
STOCKTON SPRINGS, ME
wgan.com

Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage

Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
MAINE STATE

