wgan.com
Man wanted for murder in Massachusetts arrested by Bangor police
Bangor police arrested a suspect in an attempted murder in Massachusetts. Police stopped the vehicle being driven by 36-year-old Patrick Lloyd of LaGrange on Friday afternoon. Lloyd was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts for Attempted Murder related to a domestic violence incident there. Police searched Lloyd’s vehicle...
Suspect in Maine reportedly threatens officers, urinates in police cruiser
Police say a man was intoxicated when he flipped his ATV in Millinocket and then threatened responding officers. Police say they responded to a convenience store on Central St. after an intoxicated man flipped his ATV over in the parking lot. CBS 13 reports that the suspect was identified as...
Maine homeowner fires gun at intruder, police say
A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into two homes in Penobscot County. The sheriff’s office says one of the homeowner fired a gun at the man. According to CBS 13, Justin Masters, 33, of Greenbush was arrested Monday night after police say he broke into two homes on Greenfield Rd. in Greenbush.
Agents seize drugs, money, and vehicles following investigation in Somerset County
Maine drug agents investigating the sale of drugs out of a home in Fairfield seized fentanyl, cocaine, and two vehicles. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says agents searched the home of 35-year-old Justin Lacroix on Hardwood Lane on Thursday morning. They seized about 280 grams of fentanyl, 225 grams of...
Committee subpoena seeks child death investigation documents
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) The Maine Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee voted to obtain a subpoena to force the state’s child welfare agency to turn over documents related to the deaths of four children last year. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services denied a previous request by lawmakers...
Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage
Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
