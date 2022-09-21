Read full article on original website
Open Finance Platform MX Adds Connectivity, Insights, Mobile Banking
Open finance platform MX has announced product updates that bolster the platform’s ability to deliver financial data to financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs and help them improve their customer experiences, pace of innovation and collaboration with others in the industry. The product updates involve connectivity, insights, budgeting and mobile...
Today in the Connected Economy: Nasdaq Keeps Closer Eye on IPOs
Today in the connected economy, Nasdaq is reportedly examining companies’ initial public offerings (IPOs) after some companies saw massive gains and big drops in quick succession. Also, buy now, pay later brand Affirm begins offering its services to Amazon customers in Canada, and the Department of Justice looks to...
FinTechs Package Financial Tools for EMEA Freelance, Gig Workers
For its latest banking offering, Revolut recently launched Revolut Pro, a dedicated income, payment and expense management account for freelancers, sole traders, contractors and self-employed individuals looking to manage their business funds. Alongside the recently-launched Revolut Reader, a lightweight point of sale (POS) terminal suitable for freelancers and small businesses,...
Boost, Robobai Partner to Accelerate Payments Optimization
B2B payment processing company Boost Payment Solutions has partnered with automated intelligence software provider Robobai to help enterprise businesses accelerate payments optimization and to provide those across the supply chain with streamlined disbursement processes. With the partnership, Boost’s straight-through B2B payments processing solution will be provided to customers of Robobai,...
Remofirst Raises Funds Round Toward Helping Companies Build Remote Teams
Remofirst, an employer of record provider, has announced a $14.1 million seed round, a press release said. The company helps other companies build global remote teams, letting them hire talent in countries where they don’t have an entity. The services include onboarding, payroll benefits, taxes and local compliance. Remofirst’s...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Flutterwave Adds Google Pay Integration for African Businesses
Pan-African payment platform Flutterwave has announced a Google Pay integration that will allow merchants using Flutterwave for business, the San Francisco-based firm’s eCommerce platform, to accept the payment method. In a Thursday (Sept. 22) press release, Flutterwave stated that Google Pay users in supported countries across the world can...
HSBC Ventures Pours $35M Into Mobile Money App Monese for Expansion
Monese has announced a $35 million investment from HSBC, which now sees Monese’s total raised to $208 million, a press release said. Both companies are looking at expanding their digital banking possibilities, with HSBC’s investment part of a “broader, strategic partnership” to focus on Monese’s cloud-based Platform as a Service business.
NFTs Offer Cultural and Crypto Bridge for Newcomers Who Want Out of Fiat
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are inextricably tied to blockchain technology and the wider crypto ecosystem by the nature of their technical design. In the early days of the technology, this meant there was a significant overlap between the community of people who created and collected NFTs and those with an interest in what had previously been the primary use case for blockchains — cryptocurrency.
Payoneer Adds First Chief Platform Officer, Forms New Division
Commerce technology company Payoneer has hired Assaf Ronen, a veteran of SoFi, Amazon and Microsoft, to lead a newly established division that integrates Payoneer’s technology, product and high value service units. Ronen has become the company’s first chief platform officer and will head its new platform division, according to...
Demand for Chips, Partnerships Surge as Cars Become Ultimate Mobile Payments Device
The connected economy has hit the road, transforming what happens and is turning all manner of vehicles into mobile commerce endpoints. At the center of it all lies the technology to underpin that transformation — and the partnerships, too, between FIs, providers and OEMs in the bid to disrupt everything from paying at the pump to parking.
Nasdaq to Launch Crypto Custody Service for Institutional Investors
Nasdaq has announced a new business, Nasdaq Digital Assets, which will promote institutional participation in digital assets, a press release said Tuesday (Sept. 20). This will provide “trusted and institutional-grade solutions” which will focus on custody, liquidity and integrity. Nasdaq Digital Assets will begin by developing a cryptocurrency...
37% of FIs Still Struggling to Solve SMBs’ Cross-Border Payment Woes
Financial institutions (FIs) are struggling to give small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) the same level of service they offer to larger companies. In fact, 37% of FI executives said their digital payment solutions are only slightly or not at all effective in addressing the B2B frictions faced by SMBs, according to the August/September edition of “B2B Cross-Border Payments,” a PYMNTS and American Express collaboration.
German VC Firm Visionaries Club Raises €400M to Improve Supply Chains, B2B Finance
Berlin-based VC firm Visionaries Club has raised a new €400 million fund to invest in B2B technology, a press release said. It will be divided into three funds: “a €150m seed fund; a €200m early growth fund to invest in startups post-Series B; and a new so-called Tomorrow Fund of €50m, which will focus on science and technology investments at pre-seed and seed,” the report said.
PayPal Partners With GIIN, Telus, Visa on Impact Investing Project
A newly-launched initiative aims to link corporations’ money and know-how with impact investing practices to make it easier to meet environmental and social assurances as well as shareholder and business objectives. The corporate impact investing initiative is being launched by PayPal and the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), along...
Markaaz, Nav Partner to Offer SMBs Curated Financing Options
Markaaz and Nav Technologies have partnered to enable members of Markaaz’s small business networking community to access Nav’s curated financing options. With the partnership, Markaaz members can go to the Markaaz Dashboard to find a range of embedded financing solutions that Nav’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology has customized for them based on real-time qualification data, according to a Thursday (Sept. 22) press release.
Report: Nasdaq Looking More Closely at IPOs After Big Ups and Downs
Nasdaq is reportedly upping its scrutiny of small-cap companies’ initial public offerings (IPOs) after some new listings made massive gains followed by similarly big drops. The stock exchange is looking more closely at companies across industries and countries, and some firms have reacted to the resulting uncertainty by delaying their IPO plans, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Sept. 22), citing unnamed sources.
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Plan Investments in Supply Chains, Remote Teams
Today in B2B payments, Visionaries Club raises 400 million euros (about $388 million) to invest “courageous capital” in digitizing supply chains, while Remofirst raises $14.1 million to help companies build remote teams. Plus, Markaaz and Nav Technologies partner to deliver curated financing options to the owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
Klarna Looks to Cut Jobs, Slow Growth
Months after laying off 10% of its staff and seeing its valuation drop by 85%, buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna is looking at further job cuts. A manager at the Swedish company’s internal engineering unit said this week that the company will focus less on growth and have fewer workers by year’s end, Bloomberg reported Friday (Sept. 23), citing unnamed sources.
Retailers Sharpen in-House Ads as Brand Service That Also Brings Fresh Revenue
In some ways, a new ad platform launched today (Sept. 22) by alcohol eCommerce site Drizly is the retail industry equivalent of a dating service. Like many of its peers and rivals, the Drizly Ads suite of products is using sales data and analytics to introduce brands to customers in hopes that they hit it off and form a long-term relationship.
