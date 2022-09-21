PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the current closures and detours drivers will find on Valley roads this weekend. I-10 eastbound is closed between the US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) for paving as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. US 60 westbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. The I-10 eastbound on-ramps at 40th Street and Broadway Road are also closed. The US 60 eastbound off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue are closed. Both HOV lane ramps at the I-10/US 60 interchange are closed. Motorists are advised to use Loop 202 eastbound (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Loop 202 westbound (Santan Freeway). I-10 eastbound drivers approaching closure can detour to US 60 eastbound and Loop 101 southbound. State Route 143 southbound traffic entering I-10 eastbound will be detoured to US 60 eastbound. Please also note that northbound 40th Street is also closed between Broadway Road and I-10. Drivers can use northbound 48th Street to westbound University Drive. Expect these closures from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO