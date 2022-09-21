ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

New Tenants to Join Gilbert’s Mix-Use Community Epicenter at Agritopia

Gilbert’s new, high-end residential and retail destination Epicenter is welcoming more local establishments to its existing line-up of best-in-class retail and dining tenants. Located in the heart of Agritopia, the vertically integrated mixed-use community features a 320-unit elevated apartment complex plus a diverse selection of retailers, artisan shops, health...
GILBERT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Celebrate Fall Rail Festival at the Arizona Railway Museum

Train lovers, history buffs and people of all ages are invited to climb aboard and explore the glory days of local and long-distance travel on America’s railways during the Fall Rail Festival in Chandler. The celebration is on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Arizona Railway Museum, 330 E. Ryan Road. The free public event is hosted each year by volunteers of the museum, which is located on the southwest corner of Tumbleweed Park in Chandler.
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.

A favorite local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Government
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KTAR.com

Paradise Valley’s McCune Mansion listed on market for $16 million

PHOENIX — McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley, one of the largest homes in Arizona, was recently listed on the market for $16 million. The 52,000-square-foot house was built in 1967 for the heir of Pennzoil, Walker McCune, and was at one point the No. 13 largest house in the country, according to Forbes.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Revitalized West Valley shopping center changes ownership in $41M deal

PHOENIX – The revitalization of a once-struggling West Valley shopping center will continue under a new owner. TriGate Capital on Wednesday announced the sale of Goodyear’s Canyon Trails Towne Center to the Santa Cruz Seaside Company in a $41 million deal. Dallas-based TriGate had owned the 90-acre property...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Greyson F

New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now Open

Grab your favorite tacos at a new Mexican restaurant.Christine Siracusa/Unsplash. There are a number of big-name, national Mexican restaurant brands in operation throughout the Valley. Wherever you turn, there’s a new shop opening up on the corner of intersections, offering the same kind of tacos or burritos found in New Hampshire or Nebraska. But in Arizona, tacos and Mexican food in general is a way of life. It’s such an important part of the culinary scene that locals can easily taste the difference between chain and locally owned. A new entry is coming to metro Phoenix with the latter, thanks to the opening of a family-owned operation.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civic Center
12news.com

Attention weekend drivers: Here is your Phoenix road report for Sept. 23 - 25

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the current closures and detours drivers will find on Valley roads this weekend. I-10 eastbound is closed between the US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) for paving as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. US 60 westbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. The I-10 eastbound on-ramps at 40th Street and Broadway Road are also closed. The US 60 eastbound off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue are closed. Both HOV lane ramps at the I-10/US 60 interchange are closed. Motorists are advised to use Loop 202 eastbound (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Loop 202 westbound (Santan Freeway). I-10 eastbound drivers approaching closure can detour to US 60 eastbound and Loop 101 southbound. State Route 143 southbound traffic entering I-10 eastbound will be detoured to US 60 eastbound. Please also note that northbound 40th Street is also closed between Broadway Road and I-10. Drivers can use northbound 48th Street to westbound University Drive. Expect these closures from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
12 News

It's that time of year! 20 fall events and festivals around the Valley

ARIZONA, USA — It's hard to believe, but fall is officially here!. Many communities around the Valley are welcoming the cooler weather by holding fall-inspired events. The first Oktoberfest was organized in celebration of the marriage of the Bavarian King Ludwig I in Munich, Germany, in 1810. This “volksfest” has continued on to this day and is brought to Fountain Hills each year.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?

Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix firefighter accused of assaulting Scottsdale officer at hospital

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman who works as a firefighter for the City of Phoenix is facing assault charges after a confrontation with a Scottsdale police officer earlier this month. Christina Leon, 33, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, after allegedly assaulting a Scottsdale officer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy