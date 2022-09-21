Read full article on original website
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
New Tenants to Join Gilbert’s Mix-Use Community Epicenter at Agritopia
Gilbert’s new, high-end residential and retail destination Epicenter is welcoming more local establishments to its existing line-up of best-in-class retail and dining tenants. Located in the heart of Agritopia, the vertically integrated mixed-use community features a 320-unit elevated apartment complex plus a diverse selection of retailers, artisan shops, health...
12news.com
Cave Creek Italian restaurant named 'most authentic' in all of Phoenix
Cave Creek Italian restaurant Pomodoro was recently named the "most authentic" in all of Phoenix. Emily Pritchard gives us a tour.
SignalsAZ
Celebrate Fall Rail Festival at the Arizona Railway Museum
Train lovers, history buffs and people of all ages are invited to climb aboard and explore the glory days of local and long-distance travel on America’s railways during the Fall Rail Festival in Chandler. The celebration is on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Arizona Railway Museum, 330 E. Ryan Road. The free public event is hosted each year by volunteers of the museum, which is located on the southwest corner of Tumbleweed Park in Chandler.
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.
A favorite local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.
Phoenix New Times
Two of the Valley's Best Coffee Shops Now Have Second Locations. Here's What To Know
Open 8 a.m. - 2p.m. daily. Provision Coffee started as the project of friends Dan Suh and Lawrence Jarvey in 2011. Over the years, it developed into an Arcadia-area cafe that sources coffee and tea from all over the world. With the help of its exceptional coffee, Provision steadily grew...
KTAR.com
Paradise Valley’s McCune Mansion listed on market for $16 million
PHOENIX — McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley, one of the largest homes in Arizona, was recently listed on the market for $16 million. The 52,000-square-foot house was built in 1967 for the heir of Pennzoil, Walker McCune, and was at one point the No. 13 largest house in the country, according to Forbes.
KTAR.com
Revitalized West Valley shopping center changes ownership in $41M deal
PHOENIX – The revitalization of a once-struggling West Valley shopping center will continue under a new owner. TriGate Capital on Wednesday announced the sale of Goodyear’s Canyon Trails Towne Center to the Santa Cruz Seaside Company in a $41 million deal. Dallas-based TriGate had owned the 90-acre property...
New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now Open
Grab your favorite tacos at a new Mexican restaurant.Christine Siracusa/Unsplash. There are a number of big-name, national Mexican restaurant brands in operation throughout the Valley. Wherever you turn, there’s a new shop opening up on the corner of intersections, offering the same kind of tacos or burritos found in New Hampshire or Nebraska. But in Arizona, tacos and Mexican food in general is a way of life. It’s such an important part of the culinary scene that locals can easily taste the difference between chain and locally owned. A new entry is coming to metro Phoenix with the latter, thanks to the opening of a family-owned operation.
LIST: 12 Phoenix area patio, outdoor restaurant spots to enjoy fall weather
Fall is officially here! Here’s a dozen Valley places to dine outside in the Valley and take advantage of the fall weather.
This Is The Best Independent Coffee Shop In Arizona
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the best independent coffee shops in each state.
12news.com
Attention weekend drivers: Here is your Phoenix road report for Sept. 23 - 25
PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the current closures and detours drivers will find on Valley roads this weekend. I-10 eastbound is closed between the US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) for paving as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. US 60 westbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. The I-10 eastbound on-ramps at 40th Street and Broadway Road are also closed. The US 60 eastbound off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue are closed. Both HOV lane ramps at the I-10/US 60 interchange are closed. Motorists are advised to use Loop 202 eastbound (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Loop 202 westbound (Santan Freeway). I-10 eastbound drivers approaching closure can detour to US 60 eastbound and Loop 101 southbound. State Route 143 southbound traffic entering I-10 eastbound will be detoured to US 60 eastbound. Please also note that northbound 40th Street is also closed between Broadway Road and I-10. Drivers can use northbound 48th Street to westbound University Drive. Expect these closures from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.
Arizona Fall Events You Won't Want To Miss This Season
Here's your guide to some fun Phoenix fall activities.
'It's finally going to happen': After supply chain issues, Valley restaurant is close to opening its doors
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — A Valley restaurant is just a few weeks away from finally opening its doors after supply chain issues delayed hundreds of thousands of dollars in equipment needed to open for months. Owner Jason Clouse has been paying rent on space for his restaurant, Loco J's...
It's that time of year! 20 fall events and festivals around the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — It's hard to believe, but fall is officially here!. Many communities around the Valley are welcoming the cooler weather by holding fall-inspired events. The first Oktoberfest was organized in celebration of the marriage of the Bavarian King Ludwig I in Munich, Germany, in 1810. This “volksfest” has continued on to this day and is brought to Fountain Hills each year.
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
12news.com
Employers participate in job fair for veterans at State Farm Stadium
Military veterans looking for work are encouraged to attend a job fair in Glendale. Trisha Hendricks has more on the event.
KTAR.com
I-10 closure in East Valley, extensive Loop 303 closure in West Valley to slow weekend drivers
PHOENIX — Drivers in the East Valley will have to contend with an Interstate 10 closure for Broadway Curve project work while those traveling in the West Valley will deal with a 25-mile closure on Loop 303, according to state transportation officials. In the East Valley, I-10 will be...
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter accused of assaulting Scottsdale officer at hospital
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman who works as a firefighter for the City of Phoenix is facing assault charges after a confrontation with a Scottsdale police officer earlier this month. Christina Leon, 33, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, after allegedly assaulting a Scottsdale officer...
Valley family opens new concept: 'Frutilandia x Taqueria Factory’ in Chandler
The Garfio family opened their first Frutilandia location 16 years ago in Arizona and now they opened a new concept in Chandler called the Taqueria Factory!
4 Arizona Food Spots Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times revealed the 50 restaurants in America they're "most excited about right now."
