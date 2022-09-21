ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

pymnts

Flutterwave Adds Google Pay Integration for African Businesses

Pan-African payment platform Flutterwave has announced a Google Pay integration that will allow merchants using Flutterwave for business, the San Francisco-based firm’s eCommerce platform, to accept the payment method. In a Thursday (Sept. 22) press release, Flutterwave stated that Google Pay users in supported countries across the world can...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Raising the Bar for Passwordless, Frictionless Commerce

These acronyms should be crowding merchants’ minds as fines loom this fall for those who are not in compliance with the latest version of the 3D Secure protocol for authenticating eCommerce card transactions. But the state of readiness for the latest wave of authentication protocols remains uneven at best, Jonathan Van der Merwe, product manager at Entersekt, told PYMNTS.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Nvidia, Deloitte Beat Meta to Punch With Enterprise VR Offering

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg may talk a lot about business being done in the social media giant’s future metaverse, but companies like graphics chipmaker Nvidia and consulting giant Deloitte are already doing it. On Sept. 20, Nvidia announced the launch of its Nvidia Omniverse Cloud, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) —...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biometrics#Digital Identity#Tech#Online Identity#Ibeta Level 2
pymnts

Open Finance Platform MX Adds Connectivity, Insights, Mobile Banking

Open finance platform MX has announced product updates that bolster the platform’s ability to deliver financial data to financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs and help them improve their customer experiences, pace of innovation and collaboration with others in the industry. The product updates involve connectivity, insights, budgeting and mobile...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Wire Transfers First to Go When B2B Firms Adopt Real-Time Payments

When companies add real-time transactions to their B2B payments mix, wire transfers and regular ACH are the typically the first methods to get displaced. Among the firms that receive real-time payments, the use of wire transfers is 5.9% lower than it is among firms that do not receive them, according to the September edition of “Real-Time Payments,” a PYMNTS and The Clearing House collaboration.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Adyen Launches 2 New POS Terminals

Amsterdam-based global payments company Adyen has launched two point-of-sale (POS) terminals — the NYC1 and AMS1. The new devices are both mobile and lightweight and can accept in-person payments for enterprise and platform businesses, according to an announcement on the Adyen website. The NYC1 is meant for “businesses that...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Achieve Launches New Digital Personal Finance Tool

Personal finance company Achieve has launched a new product suite this month that is designed to get people on a better financial path, moving them from a position of financial struggle to one that is financially thriving, according to a press release Thursday (Sept. 22). Achieve is combining innovative technology...
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Lithuanian Watchdog Launches Probe Into Revolut Data Breach

Digital bank Revolut is being investigated by a regulator in Lithuania following a data breach earlier this month that exposed sensitive information on 50,150 customers, including those in the European Economic Area (EEA). The State Data Protection Inspectorate (SDPI) opened an investigation after being alerted of a personal data breach...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Auditoria.AI Introduces Smartbots to Manage AP, AR Email Inboxes

Natural language and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies provider Auditoria.AI has introduced two AI-enabled smartbots that monitor and manage shared accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) email inboxes. Dubbed AP Helpdesk and AR Helpdesk, the smartbots deliver automated responses that speed up response time, improve service to vendors and customers,...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Adyen Launches POS Terminals; End of UK Paper Banknotes

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Adyen has launched its own line of POS terminals and the U.K. prepares to phase out paper bills at the end of the month. The Amsterdam-based global payments company Adyen Friday (Sept. 23) launched two point-of-sale (POS) terminals — the NYC1 and AMS1.
WORLD
pymnts

Finastra, Visa Team on Cross-Border Payment Services

British financial software company Finastra has announced a collaboration with Visa to give businesses better access to cross-border services, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 23). Finastra’s Payments Hub will implement Visa Direct, which gives access to billions of accounts through push to account offerings. This will give Finastra’s bank...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Data Point: Travel App Bookings Up 16% in Q2

When they say “pent-up travel demand” they mean it, as consumer use of airline booking apps and websites rose by double digits in the second quarter of 2022, signaling both a strong desire to travel despite inflation, and the increasing digital transformation of how travel is purchased. For...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Amazon Web Services Mexico to Boost Local Services in LatAm Region

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Mexico plans to open a local hub in the first quarter of 2023 to increase bandwidth for clients in the region, according to Luis Velasco, the cloud computing unit’s director for Mexico, Reuters wrote Wednesday (Sept. 21). This hub would add computing, storage, database and...
BUSINESS
pymnts

CommentSold Adds POS Built on Stripe to Handle Omnichannel Payments

Live video commerce solution CommentSold has added a point-of-sale (POS) system built on financial infrastructure platform Stripe to its suite of solutions for retail businesses. CommentSold is deploying the in-person payments solution Stripe Terminal in order to power its POS system, help online merchants augment their live selling revenue and...
INTERNET
pymnts

EMEA FinTech NORD.Investments, Mastercard Team on Open Banking Payments

Mastercard company Aiia is collaborating with NORD.Investments to allow more open banking payments in Denmark’s largest independent digital investment advisor platform, a press release from Mastercard said. The customers for NORD.Investments have seen challenges while adding funds to the investment platform, with the process involving going through the online...
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: PayPal, Visa, Tackle Impact Investing

Today in the connected economy, PayPal, the Visa Foundation, the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) and the Telus Pollinator Fund for Good team for an impact investing initiative. Also, embedded banking company ClearBank integrates with one-stop payment platform Fond and PYMNTS looks at the growth in demand for connected vehicles...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Nasdaq to Launch Crypto Custody Service for Institutional Investors

Nasdaq has announced a new business, Nasdaq Digital Assets, which will promote institutional participation in digital assets, a press release said Tuesday (Sept. 20). This will provide “trusted and institutional-grade solutions” which will focus on custody, liquidity and integrity. Nasdaq Digital Assets will begin by developing a cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
pymnts

