Flutterwave Adds Google Pay Integration for African Businesses
Pan-African payment platform Flutterwave has announced a Google Pay integration that will allow merchants using Flutterwave for business, the San Francisco-based firm’s eCommerce platform, to accept the payment method. In a Thursday (Sept. 22) press release, Flutterwave stated that Google Pay users in supported countries across the world can...
Demand for Chips, Partnerships Surge as Cars Become Ultimate Mobile Payments Device
The connected economy has hit the road, transforming what happens and is turning all manner of vehicles into mobile commerce endpoints. At the center of it all lies the technology to underpin that transformation — and the partnerships, too, between FIs, providers and OEMs in the bid to disrupt everything from paying at the pump to parking.
Raising the Bar for Passwordless, Frictionless Commerce
These acronyms should be crowding merchants’ minds as fines loom this fall for those who are not in compliance with the latest version of the 3D Secure protocol for authenticating eCommerce card transactions. But the state of readiness for the latest wave of authentication protocols remains uneven at best, Jonathan Van der Merwe, product manager at Entersekt, told PYMNTS.
Nvidia, Deloitte Beat Meta to Punch With Enterprise VR Offering
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg may talk a lot about business being done in the social media giant’s future metaverse, but companies like graphics chipmaker Nvidia and consulting giant Deloitte are already doing it. On Sept. 20, Nvidia announced the launch of its Nvidia Omniverse Cloud, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) —...
Open Finance Platform MX Adds Connectivity, Insights, Mobile Banking
Open finance platform MX has announced product updates that bolster the platform’s ability to deliver financial data to financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs and help them improve their customer experiences, pace of innovation and collaboration with others in the industry. The product updates involve connectivity, insights, budgeting and mobile...
Blockchain Weekly: New Tools for EMEA Crypto Trading, Use Cases Expand Beyond Currency
In the story of blockchain, the initial emphasis on currency still maintains a firm grip on the public imagination of the technology. Yet proponents of non-monetary use cases have long talked up the potential of smart contracts and tokenization to transform a wide variety of processes. For instance, Owen Odia,...
Fondy Integrates With ClearBank to Provide eCommerce Merchants Faster Payments, More Control
Embedded banking and real-time clearing firm ClearBank is integrating with one-stop payment platform Fondy to bring eCommerce marketplaces a seamless solution to manage and control their money flow. Both companies are based in the United Kingdom. The new integration gives merchants a streamlined shop payment solution that offers acceptance of...
Wire Transfers First to Go When B2B Firms Adopt Real-Time Payments
When companies add real-time transactions to their B2B payments mix, wire transfers and regular ACH are the typically the first methods to get displaced. Among the firms that receive real-time payments, the use of wire transfers is 5.9% lower than it is among firms that do not receive them, according to the September edition of “Real-Time Payments,” a PYMNTS and The Clearing House collaboration.
Adyen Launches 2 New POS Terminals
Amsterdam-based global payments company Adyen has launched two point-of-sale (POS) terminals — the NYC1 and AMS1. The new devices are both mobile and lightweight and can accept in-person payments for enterprise and platform businesses, according to an announcement on the Adyen website. The NYC1 is meant for “businesses that...
Achieve Launches New Digital Personal Finance Tool
Personal finance company Achieve has launched a new product suite this month that is designed to get people on a better financial path, moving them from a position of financial struggle to one that is financially thriving, according to a press release Thursday (Sept. 22). Achieve is combining innovative technology...
Lithuanian Watchdog Launches Probe Into Revolut Data Breach
Digital bank Revolut is being investigated by a regulator in Lithuania following a data breach earlier this month that exposed sensitive information on 50,150 customers, including those in the European Economic Area (EEA). The State Data Protection Inspectorate (SDPI) opened an investigation after being alerted of a personal data breach...
Auditoria.AI Introduces Smartbots to Manage AP, AR Email Inboxes
Natural language and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies provider Auditoria.AI has introduced two AI-enabled smartbots that monitor and manage shared accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) email inboxes. Dubbed AP Helpdesk and AR Helpdesk, the smartbots deliver automated responses that speed up response time, improve service to vendors and customers,...
EMEA Daily: Adyen Launches POS Terminals; End of UK Paper Banknotes
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Adyen has launched its own line of POS terminals and the U.K. prepares to phase out paper bills at the end of the month. The Amsterdam-based global payments company Adyen Friday (Sept. 23) launched two point-of-sale (POS) terminals — the NYC1 and AMS1.
Finastra, Visa Team on Cross-Border Payment Services
British financial software company Finastra has announced a collaboration with Visa to give businesses better access to cross-border services, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 23). Finastra’s Payments Hub will implement Visa Direct, which gives access to billions of accounts through push to account offerings. This will give Finastra’s bank...
Data Point: Travel App Bookings Up 16% in Q2
When they say “pent-up travel demand” they mean it, as consumer use of airline booking apps and websites rose by double digits in the second quarter of 2022, signaling both a strong desire to travel despite inflation, and the increasing digital transformation of how travel is purchased. For...
Amazon Web Services Mexico to Boost Local Services in LatAm Region
Amazon Web Services (AWS) Mexico plans to open a local hub in the first quarter of 2023 to increase bandwidth for clients in the region, according to Luis Velasco, the cloud computing unit’s director for Mexico, Reuters wrote Wednesday (Sept. 21). This hub would add computing, storage, database and...
CommentSold Adds POS Built on Stripe to Handle Omnichannel Payments
Live video commerce solution CommentSold has added a point-of-sale (POS) system built on financial infrastructure platform Stripe to its suite of solutions for retail businesses. CommentSold is deploying the in-person payments solution Stripe Terminal in order to power its POS system, help online merchants augment their live selling revenue and...
EMEA FinTech NORD.Investments, Mastercard Team on Open Banking Payments
Mastercard company Aiia is collaborating with NORD.Investments to allow more open banking payments in Denmark’s largest independent digital investment advisor platform, a press release from Mastercard said. The customers for NORD.Investments have seen challenges while adding funds to the investment platform, with the process involving going through the online...
Today in the Connected Economy: PayPal, Visa, Tackle Impact Investing
Today in the connected economy, PayPal, the Visa Foundation, the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) and the Telus Pollinator Fund for Good team for an impact investing initiative. Also, embedded banking company ClearBank integrates with one-stop payment platform Fond and PYMNTS looks at the growth in demand for connected vehicles...
Nasdaq to Launch Crypto Custody Service for Institutional Investors
Nasdaq has announced a new business, Nasdaq Digital Assets, which will promote institutional participation in digital assets, a press release said Tuesday (Sept. 20). This will provide “trusted and institutional-grade solutions” which will focus on custody, liquidity and integrity. Nasdaq Digital Assets will begin by developing a cryptocurrency...
