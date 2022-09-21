Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Related
Woman shot, killed in St. Louis Saturday morning
ST. LOUIS — A woman died early Saturday morning from a gunshot wound to the face. According to St. Louis police, the woman was found outside shortly before 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Oregon Avenue and Itaska Street in south St. Louis. The woman was pronounced dead at...
Man killed in St. Ann shooting overnight
ST ANN, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a shooting that left a man dead overnight. St. Ann police responded shortly after midnight Saturday to a fatal shooting on the 10000 block of Douglas Court. A spokesperson for the Major Case Squad said the victim was a 32-year-old man.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting Friday night in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Mo. — An investigation has been requested from the City of Riverview after a Friday night shooting resulted in one dead and one injured. The shooting occurred at 10:16 p.m. on the 9800 block of Lilac Drive. Riverview police officers responded to the call, finding two adults suffering from gunshot wounds.
Woman shot and killed in South City
A woman was shot in South City early Saturday morning, police say. The woman was shot in the face near the intersection of Oregon and Itaska just before 1:30 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Friday afternoon shooting in North St. Louis leaves 42-year-old injured
ST. LOUIS — A man was injured Friday afternoon in a shooting on the 4200 block of North Grand Boulevard. Police said the man had been shot in the face at about 3:45 p.m. Friday at the Economy Inn. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No...
St. Louis police investigating after shooting victim arrives at hospital in critical condition
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a shooting victim arrived at a St. Louis area hospital with critical injuries late Thursday night. St. Louis police said officers were at an area hospital for an unrelated assignment at around 11 p.m. when hospital security told them about a victim being treated for gunshot wounds to the head.
fox5ny.com
Woman shot after dine-and-dashers flee restaurant
MISSOURI - A woman eating a midnight meal was shot after a group of dine-and-dashers fled a restaurant in Missouri. According to St. Louis Post-Dispatch, four people were eating at the Courtesy Diner in St. Louis on Thursday, September 22 when they decided to leave without paying. An employee chased...
Dispute ends with 2 shot, woman killed in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Mo. – A dispute turned deadly Friday evening in Riverview when a woman died and a man was hurt in a shooting. The incident unfolded around 10 p.m Friday in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive. When officers responded to the scene, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were immediately rushed to the hospital, but the woman later died from her injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
Police investigate after man was shot in St. Louis City overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in St. Louis City late Thursday night. The shooting happened in an unknown location at around 11 p.m. Officers said they were at the hospital when they were told that a man had been dropped off and left. The man was suffering from two gunshot wounds to the head and was listed in an unstable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
Woman dies after motorcycle crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A woman died early Saturday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a passerby called 911 shortly before 1 a.m. after seeing the woman lying on the side of the road next to a crashed motorcycle on southbound I-55 at S. Broadway.
St. Louis County man gets 10 years for armed robberies in 2020
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 23-year-old St. Louis County man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for robbing two stores and attempting to rob a third. Malik Dorsey pleaded guilty Friday to three robbery charges and one count of possession and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to a news release.
KMOV
Man shot in face in Fairgrounds neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in North City Friday. The incident occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 4200 block of N. Grand. Police say the man was shot in the face. There are no further details of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kbsi23.com
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect arrested for Friday murder
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Robert L. Mannie, a 57-year-old male from St. Louis, Missouri, was unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds Friday evening in the 900 block of William St. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The Cape Girardeau Police have their man, as of Saturday...
Motorcyclist dies in St. Louis crash on I-55
An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist died in a south St. Louis crash Saturday morning on Interstate 55.
Florissant man dies in crash involving Metro bus
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant man died after a crash Friday afternoon involving a Metro bus in north St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Levell Flewellen, 49, died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. Friday on Route U, north of Groveland Drive.
St. Louis man steals $300K in series of scams
A St. Louis man accused of stealing more than $300,000 in a series of scams is behind bars in St. Charles County.
KFVS12
Victim, suspect identified in Cape Girardeau fatal shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has died and another has been charged in a shooting incident that took place Friday evening, September 23 in Cape Girardeau.. According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan, 57-year-old Robert L. Mannie, of St. Louis, died as a result of the shooting.
13-year-old shot while working on vehicle with father in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call regarding the shooting at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A preliminary investigation revealed the boy and his father had been working on a vehicle in the 8700 block of Riverview Boulevard when they heard gunshots and realized the boy had been struck.
KMOV
Man found dead in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in north St. Louis City. The man, who has not yet been identified by police, was found dead in the 6200 block of Hall Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday. His cause of death has not been released.
St. Charles police say man scammed numerous victims out of $300K
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Louis man was arrested after police said he stole approximately $300,000 from victims since August 2021. According to the St. Charles Police Department, 54-year-old Ron Johnson allegedly scammed numerous victims from in and outside of Missouri. Johnson was charged with stealing over $25,000,...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0