Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Man killed in St. Ann shooting overnight

ST ANN, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a shooting that left a man dead overnight. St. Ann police responded shortly after midnight Saturday to a fatal shooting on the 10000 block of Douglas Court. A spokesperson for the Major Case Squad said the victim was a 32-year-old man.
SAINT ANN, MO
fox5ny.com

Woman shot after dine-and-dashers flee restaurant

MISSOURI - A woman eating a midnight meal was shot after a group of dine-and-dashers fled a restaurant in Missouri. According to St. Louis Post-Dispatch, four people were eating at the Courtesy Diner in St. Louis on Thursday, September 22 when they decided to leave without paying. An employee chased...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Dispute ends with 2 shot, woman killed in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Mo. – A dispute turned deadly Friday evening in Riverview when a woman died and a man was hurt in a shooting. The incident unfolded around 10 p.m Friday in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive. When officers responded to the scene, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were immediately rushed to the hospital, but the woman later died from her injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police investigate after man was shot in St. Louis City overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in St. Louis City late Thursday night. The shooting happened in an unknown location at around 11 p.m. Officers said they were at the hospital when they were told that a man had been dropped off and left. The man was suffering from two gunshot wounds to the head and was listed in an unstable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Woman dies after motorcycle crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman died early Saturday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a passerby called 911 shortly before 1 a.m. after seeing the woman lying on the side of the road next to a crashed motorcycle on southbound I-55 at S. Broadway.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot in face in Fairgrounds neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in North City Friday. The incident occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 4200 block of N. Grand. Police say the man was shot in the face. There are no further details of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kbsi23.com

BREAKING NEWS: Suspect arrested for Friday murder

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Robert L. Mannie, a 57-year-old male from St. Louis, Missouri, was unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds Friday evening in the 900 block of William St. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The Cape Girardeau Police have their man, as of Saturday...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Florissant man dies in crash involving Metro bus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant man died after a crash Friday afternoon involving a Metro bus in north St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Levell Flewellen, 49, died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. Friday on Route U, north of Groveland Drive.
FLORISSANT, MO
KFVS12

Victim, suspect identified in Cape Girardeau fatal shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has died and another has been charged in a shooting incident that took place Friday evening, September 23 in Cape Girardeau.. According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan, 57-year-old Robert L. Mannie, of St. Louis, died as a result of the shooting.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
5 On Your Side

13-year-old shot while working on vehicle with father in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call regarding the shooting at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A preliminary investigation revealed the boy and his father had been working on a vehicle in the 8700 block of Riverview Boulevard when they heard gunshots and realized the boy had been struck.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man found dead in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in north St. Louis City. The man, who has not yet been identified by police, was found dead in the 6200 block of Hall Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday. His cause of death has not been released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
