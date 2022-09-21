ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

City of Spokane settles with David Novak's family for $4 million

SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million the day the case was set to go to trial. David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019 after neighbors reported Novak was shooting at them. Novak was unarmed.
WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
WSDOT responds to Spokane sheriff's vow to clear out Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has responded to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich vowing to clear out Camp Hope in mid-October. "The Sheriff’s proposal doesn’t capture the spirit of those conversations and we will continue to work in good faith with willing partners at all...
I Saw You

GHOST OF GIRLFRIENDS PAST: The likelihood of my ladies night arriving at the same restaurant as your wedding dinner is slim to none considering most people get married once or twice in their lives, I was visiting from two states away, & my friend could have made our dinner reservations for anywhere. I was tickled to see you, and it took a few minutes to realize it was a wedding. Cheers to the look on your face, the intel received, and to your new nuptials! Raising a glass to you & your weird Karma.
State agencies want more housing solutions before they clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation wants more housing solutions beyond the Trent Shelter before they clear Camp Hope.  Local leaders met Wednesday night to discuss the future of the encampment and said it “was a start to much needed dialogue.”  The Washington State Department of Transportation, State Patrol and Department of Commerce issued a joint statement...
'It's happening with younger and younger people': UW expert talks about keeping youth safe amid rise in fentanyl use and overdoses

With 27 years of work in the opioid addiction field, Caleb Banta-Green said he didn’t think it could get as bad as today’s big rise in fentanyl use. Fentanyl is killing people from accidental overdoses in higher numbers than any other drugs, he said. For a Sept. 13 Gonzaga University talk, he used Spokane reports showing that fentanyl deaths spiked in 2021 — far surpassing overdose from methamphetamine, heroin or cocaine.
Man Arrested in Idaho County on Warrant Attempted to Conceal 78 Fentanyl Pills Internally, Now Charged with Destruction of Evidence

IDAHO COUNTY - Earlier this week, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office arrested three individuals on multiple warrants, drug and firearm possession charges. One of the three individuals, 33-year-old Cameron Rost, of Medical Lake, WA, was arrested for a Kootenai County warrant, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methadone - a schedule II drug without a prescription, 2 counts of possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of paraphernalia.
