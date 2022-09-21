Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Valleyfest returns to Spokane Valley this weekend
Valleyfest is back in Spokane Valley Sept. 23-25. Festivities kicked off Friday evening with the Heart of Gold festival. You can find a full list of the events here.
KHQ Right Now
City of Spokane settles with David Novak's family for $4 million
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million the day the case was set to go to trial. David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019 after neighbors reported Novak was shooting at them. Novak was unarmed.
WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
Wendle Ford reviving ‘Y Drive-In’ for one night only
SPOKANE, Wash. – Wendle Ford is bringing back the “Y Drive-In” once again. Spokane was once home to six drive-in movie theatres, including the Y Drive-In, where the dealership is now. That theater opened in 1952 but closed its doors in 1984. This Friday, old will meet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phone data shows missing Moses Lake couple last recorded in remote part of Lincoln County
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — New cell phone data show a missing Moses Lake couple was last pinged in a remote part of Lincoln County. Theresa Bergman, 53, and Charles Bergman, 54, were last seen at the Spokane Airport early Sunday morning. Charles was picking Theresa up. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that Charles was last seen at...
KHQ Right Now
Washington Department of Commerce holds virtual press conference responding to the sheriff
SPOKANE, Wash. - The director of the Washington Department of Commerce (WDOC), Lisa Brown, held a virtual press conference responding to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich about Camp Hope. On Sept. 22, Knezovich, released a letter vowing he would clear out Camp Hope by mid-October. Later that day, the Washington...
KHQ Right Now
Man guilty of killing Jakobe Ford sentenced to 304 months in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. - Michael Le, the man guilty of killing Jakobe Ford, has been sentenced to 304 months in prison. On top of time in prison, he will have to pay $6,620 to Ford's family. Ford gradated from Shadle Park High School and left behind a young son. Last Updated:...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County Sheriff's deputies arrest 3 in connection to shooting in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on the evening of Sept. 23, according to a release from SCSO. At about 11:40 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to reports of gunshots near the 15900 block...
RELATED PEOPLE
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT responds to Spokane sheriff's vow to clear out Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has responded to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich vowing to clear out Camp Hope in mid-October. "The Sheriff’s proposal doesn’t capture the spirit of those conversations and we will continue to work in good faith with willing partners at all...
inlander.com
I Saw You
GHOST OF GIRLFRIENDS PAST: The likelihood of my ladies night arriving at the same restaurant as your wedding dinner is slim to none considering most people get married once or twice in their lives, I was visiting from two states away, & my friend could have made our dinner reservations for anywhere. I was tickled to see you, and it took a few minutes to realize it was a wedding. Cheers to the look on your face, the intel received, and to your new nuptials! Raising a glass to you & your weird Karma.
State agencies want more housing solutions before they clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation wants more housing solutions beyond the Trent Shelter before they clear Camp Hope. Local leaders met Wednesday night to discuss the future of the encampment and said it “was a start to much needed dialogue.” The Washington State Department of Transportation, State Patrol and Department of Commerce issued a joint statement...
Spokane physician suspended for lifting up patient's shirt, making jokes about her appearance
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane physician Thomas J. Osten has been suspended indefinitely from practicing medicine in Washington state for alleged inappropriate conduct with a patient. The Washington Medical Commission stated that Osten reportedly raised a patient's shirt without her permission and made inappropriate jokes and comments about her marital...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Highly dangerous chemicals found in wells near Riverside State Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — “Forever chemicals” (PFOS and PFOA) have been discovered in well systems near Riverside State Park after numerous waves of testing by the Air Force. The tests began back in January. The chemicals are known to cause cancer, reproductive problems, and developmental issues. They’re also...
Spokane man struck, killed by car near Royal City
ROYAL CITY, Wash. — A Spokane man was struck and killed while running in Royal City. Washington State Patrol says Sean D. Whisenhunt was running in the eastbound lane of Highway 26 near Dodson Rd. when he was hit. The driver of the car was transported to Othello Community...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
'It's happening with younger and younger people': UW expert talks about keeping youth safe amid rise in fentanyl use and overdoses
With 27 years of work in the opioid addiction field, Caleb Banta-Green said he didn’t think it could get as bad as today’s big rise in fentanyl use. Fentanyl is killing people from accidental overdoses in higher numbers than any other drugs, he said. For a Sept. 13 Gonzaga University talk, he used Spokane reports showing that fentanyl deaths spiked in 2021 — far surpassing overdose from methamphetamine, heroin or cocaine.
KHQ Right Now
Washington Wildlife Dept. director authorizes hunt for Leadpoint wolves
(The Center Square) – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized lethal removal of one or two wolves from the Leadpoint pack to stop repeated attacks on cattle in Stevens County. The agency has confirmed three kills and two injuries of livestock grazing on private...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body believed to be missing Moses Lake woman found, husband still unaccounted for
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says they have found a body believed to be of a missing woman from Moses Lake. The Sheriff’s Office says a farmer found the body in tall grass near Kintschi Road, which is north of Sprague. It was discovered around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. The LCSO says the body matches the...
Man Arrested in Idaho County on Warrant Attempted to Conceal 78 Fentanyl Pills Internally, Now Charged with Destruction of Evidence
IDAHO COUNTY - Earlier this week, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office arrested three individuals on multiple warrants, drug and firearm possession charges. One of the three individuals, 33-year-old Cameron Rost, of Medical Lake, WA, was arrested for a Kootenai County warrant, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methadone - a schedule II drug without a prescription, 2 counts of possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of paraphernalia.
Comments / 0