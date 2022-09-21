Read full article on original website
480 Soldiers Destroyed By Crocodiles In World War II
Did you know crocodiles played a role in World War II battles? According to historical journalists, this is the case. An army of 480 Japanese soldiers passed on because of an attack by saltwater crocodiles. This event happened during the Battle of Ramree Island during World War II. In 1942, during World War II, the Japanese Imperial Army captured Ramree Island. This location is off the Burma coast, 70 miles south of Akyab, now called Sittwe. (source)
Trove of ancient gold rings buried with 'extremely rich' woman who lived 6,500 years ago discovered in Romania
An excavation in Romania discovered a woman's Copper Age grave, which included 169 gold rings, 800 bone beads, and an ornate copper bracelet.
Incredible Ancient Afghanistan Ruins That Will Blow Your Mind
The old history of Afghanistan, a landlocked country in Central Asia, is full of mesmerizing cultures, from early wandering tribes to the kingdoms of Achaemenid Persia, the Seleucids, the Mauryans, the Parthians, and Sasanians, as well as steppe people like the Kushans or the Hephthalites. All these cultures have left their mark on the region, leading to a unique blend of cultures and religions.
Man of mystery discovered in Paris
He stands 2.3 metres high, bare chested, with a physique like an ancient Egyptian god or a Greek ‘Kouros’ statue of a young man.But he is neither Egyptian nor Greek.The statue is of a king or high priest from the ancient Lihyanite kingdom.The 2.m high statue carved from sandstone is presumed to depict an ancient Lihyanite king.Dadan was an important oasis and trading post on the ancient silk and incense roads. It is now one of the world’s most exciting centres of research into ancient Arabia thanks to the development of the surrounding AlUla area and a surging interest in the region’s...
Coins worth up to $290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 ($290,000) at auction next month.
Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’
The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
Pentagon will unveil the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the first week of December - after cloaking development of the $639M aircraft in near-total secrecy
The US Air Force will unveil its next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during the first week of December, lifting the tight cloak of secrecy that has surrounded the aircraft's development. Northrop Grumman and the Air Force confirmed the timeline for unveiling the B-21 on Tuesday, saying that it will...
Theory Claiming Jesus Died Aged 106 and Was Buried in Japan
Theory Claiming Jesus Christ Died Aged 106 in JapanHistory of Yesterday. All the scholars and experts on Christianity of any branch agree that Jesus existed and that his life had a major impact on the way society evolved during biblical times. What is still very much debated is the death or better said the last years of his life. There are so many different accounts presented with various views on how Jesus died, but there is one that is always overlooked simply because of how weird it is. That is the theory stating Jesus died and was buried in Japan.
Gold Coin Treasure Trove Worth Nearly $300,000 Discovered Under Floorboards Of UK Home
In the UK, any person who stumbles across a cache of gold or silver from centuries gone by is officially a treasure hunter. This means we’re obligated by both technicality and awesomeness to tell you that a couple in Yorkshire, in northern England, recently switched from being “house renovators” to “incredibly successful treasure finders” when they uncovered an 18th-century trove of gold coins – estimated to be worth up to £250,000 ($290,000) – under the floorboards of their home.
Archaeologists Discovered 7,000-Year-Old Structure Older Than Stonehenge or Pyramids of Giza
Archaeologists in the Czech Republic have discovered a 7,000-year-old circular structure measuring approximately 180 feet in diameter, Radio Prague International reported earlier this month. The structure, known as a roundel, dates to the Neolithic period and archaeologists believe it was constructed between 4900 B.C.E. and 4600 B.C.E. The roundel, and others like it in Europe, are considered to be the oldest massive structures in Europe. For comparison, construction on Stonehenge is believed to started around 3100 B.C.E., while the famed Pyramids of Giza are thought to have been erected around 2600 B.C.E. at the earliest. That makes the roundel at least 1,000...
Ancient Cave Sealed 3,300 Years Ago Uncovered in Israel
Scientists and researchers in Israel have uncovered an extraordinary cave in which primitive civilizations concealed grave items and probably human graves 3,300 years ago; only meters away from the seashore south of Tel Aviv. 3300-Year-Old Ancient Cave. The tunnel was used during the era of Ramesses II, which was often...
REVEALED: President Biden was 14 rows back at the Queen's funeral because precedent demanded Commonwealth leaders and world royalty took closest seats
A quirk of royal protocol meant that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were sat 14 rows back in Westminster Abbey at the Queen's funeral yesterday. There were raised eyebrows when Mr Biden and his wife were placed seven rows from the back in a service attended by around 2,000 world leaders, royals and foreign dignitaries.
Remains of a skeleton in shackles belonged to a Roman slave in ancient Britain
Roman slave shacklesCredit: portableantiquities; CC-BY-2.0 According to the British Museum, slavery in ancient Rome has been well-documented throughout the ages. Historians estimated that 10% - 20% of the population in the Roman Empire were enslaved.
Hoard of Islamic era gold and silver coins found behind Egyptian temple
Researchers in Egypt uncovered hundreds of gold and silver coins.
It’s Final: Switzerland Is Getting a Fleet of F-35 Fighters
Though a popular grass-roots initiative sought to derail the purchase, Swiss lawmakers ultimately favored the American stealth fighter. In a statement, the Swiss government announced the finalization of the American F-35A stealth fighter, despite a somewhat rocky and uncertain tender process. “National Armaments Director Martin Sonderegger and the Swiss F-35A...
Here's what it took to move a broken-down US special ops aircraft stuck in an Arctic nature preserve just over 50 feet
Norway's military said bad weather has delayed the recovery of the CV-22 Osprey, but it hopes to recover the aircraft by Sunday.
Archeologists Discover Evidence of Earliest Known Opium Use
Researchers in Israel have discovered traces of opium in ceramic artifacts from the 14th century B.C.E.—the earliest known evidence of the drug in the ancient world. The pottery vessels, shaped like inverted poppy flowers, were originally discovered during a 2012 excavation in Tel Yehud, an Israeli town some seven miles from Tel Aviv. The poppy flower plant produces opium, which is what led the researchers to test the late Bronze Age artifacts for drug residue.
Archaeologists In Egypt Just Found 2,600-Year-Old Cheese Inside Clay Vessels
The halloumi cheese is around 2,600 years old and was discovered in clay vessels decorated with Demotic script. Researchers working at a site in Egypt’s Giza Governorate recently reported a surprising discovery. Within ancient clay pots decorated with Demotic script, an ancient Egyptian form of writing found on the famous Rosetta Stone, they found blocks of white cheese dating back 2,600 years.
63-ton Tail Shaft Sent from Dubai to Denmark
The cold straightening of bent shafts is something we have mastered for many years, and we use our unique cold straightening method to straighten approximately 100 to 200 shafts per year. Some have severe bends and others have only minor deflections that are not even visible without a runout test.
Neighbouring Russia, Latvians prep for war
When war erupted in Ukraine, the head of Latvia's fashion chamber Dita Danosa did not hesitate to become an army reservist, swapping her usually stylish clothes for military fatigues. While Latvia's EU and NATO membership reassured her, Danosa said she felt under threat "because Russian aggression is unpredictable and we don't know what can happen".
