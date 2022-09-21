Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Annual Maine Playwrights Festival now open for submissions
Acorn Productions, producers of the annual Maine Playwrights Festival, announces that they have begun accepting scripts for this year’s 21st edition of the state’s long-running incubator for new plays by local playwrights. Anybody living in Maine is eligible to submit a new play between 8 and 30 minutes in length for consideration in the festival. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, Nov. 27. Submission information is available at www.acorn-productions.org.
Readers Theater shows for families at Chocolate Church Oct. 23
The characters from four classic and recent children’s books are coming to the stage in Bath this fall! Midcoast Literacy, a non-profit organization that provides free literacy tutoring to people of all ages, is partnering with Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath to present two live Readers Theater performances on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 12:30 PM and 3:30 PM. The event will feature local, professional actors performing four children’s books sure to captivate families with children ages 4-10: “Miss Nelson Is Missing” by Harry Allard, “Jabari Jumps” by Gaia Cornwall, “Grandma Drove the Lobsterboat” by Katie Clark, and “Bone Soup” by Cambria Evans. Kids will have a chance to meet the actors following each one-hour performance. Tickets are $10 or $35 for a family (4-8 people) when purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased from the Chocolate Church box office or www.chocolatechurcharts.org.
December calendar
1-31 – Hike the Holiday Story Trail – Follow the illustrated signs that tell a tale along the trail at Boothbay Region Land Trust’s (BRLT) Oak Point Farm, 60 Samoset Road, Boothbay Harbor. Easy one-mile loop. Suitable for children of all ages. Free. FMI: Environmental Educator Tracey Hall at thall@bbrlt.org or 633-4818.
Marks-Murray wedding
Jeremy Marks and Leanne Murray grew up in the same town in New Jersey and attended the same schools from early childhood through high school. After graduation they both left New Jersey to attend college. Fast forward many years when they reconnected in the San Francisco Bay Area where each...
Preservation Party meets two goals at once for Lincoln County Historical Association
While rain poured down in other parts of Lincoln County, the grounds of the Pownalborough Court House remained dry for Lincoln County Historical Association’s (LCHA’s) annual fundraiser on Sept. 18. But there was more good news for the party planners. Lively bidding during the after-dinner auction had already ensured that the organization would meet its goal for the event when one of the guests made a surprise announcement that changed the course of the evening.
BRTV videos help BEC reach out to community
The Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District Building Exploratory Committee continues to look for feedback from the community on its campus development project. Boothbay Region TV recently published two videos to help with community engagement: One, an interview with Alternative Organizational Structure (AOS) 98 Superintendent Robert Kahler and Boothbay Region High School Principal Tricia Campbell on the BRHS curriculum; the other, a tour, covering existing building conditions.
Sue Mello honored as a Maine Clean Water Champion
Susan “Sue” Mello, Natural Resources Program Manager for the Boothbay Region Water District, is among the broad range of volunteers and professionals who have been honored as “Clean Water Champions” in Maine as part of a year-long celebration for the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act. The 100 Clean Water Champions will be celebrated at a Sept. 29 event on the banks of the Androscoggin River in Lewiston.
Robert E. Hussey
Robert Earl Hussey of Wiscasset passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 15, 2022. He was only 58. His family is both shocked and devastated by his death. Robert was born Jan. 24, 1964 in Liberty, Maine to James F. Hussey and Roberta A. (Hatch) Hussey. He is survived by his loving...
September 2022 Market Update
Statistics shared by Maine Listings indicate a decrease of 9.89 percent in sales for single-family homes across the state comparing August 2022 to August 2021. The median sales price saw an increase of 9.68 percent, reaching $340,000 over August of last year. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
AOS 98 board gets central office updates
The Alternative Organizational Structure (AOS) 98 board met for the first time Sept. 20 since the February annual budget meeting. The board welcomed new members George Chase from Edgecomb Eddy and Jennifer Dobransky from Georgetown Central School and new AOS 98 Director of Technology Paul McGovern. Superintendent Robert Kahler said...
Restorative Justice program seeks county funding
Restorative Justice Maine already has a foothold in two neighboring coastal counties and is looking to make a third in Lincoln. On Sept. 20, Director Kathy Durbin-Leighton and her team sought funding for the new Lincoln County Community Justice Hub. Since 2005, Restorative Justice Maine has diverted juvenile defendants out of the criminal justice program, in favor of a process stressing reform over punishment.
Dirigo stops Boothbay football in homecoming game
Dirigo beat Boothbay, 14-12, Sept. 23 in eight-man football at Sherman Field. This was Boothbay’s third consecutive loss. The Seahawks (1-3) host Telstar (2-1) at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Dirigo improved to 3-1. The Cougars play Sacopee Valley on Sept. 30.
Planning board approves Washburn & Doughty housing plan
Washburn & Doughty’s employee housing project received planning board approval Sept. 21. The Boothbay Planning Board voted 4-0 in approving an application submitted by Tarquin Holdings, LLC of East Boothbay to convert a Church Street house into employee housing. The proposal creates four to six private bedrooms with a common kitchen and living space.
County developing broadband application for dispensing $1.5M in ARPA funds
Lincoln County towns will have a couple options in seeking broadband grants over the next two years. Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission is developing a broadband grant application for distributing $1.5 million for local projects. Lincoln County received $6.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and designated a significant portion for broadband expansion.
