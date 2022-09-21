Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Addressing gender imbalances in health: unique challenges for African female cardiologists
Women who are health providers face unique challenges when building their careers. Despite this, African female cardiologists should have a role in building equitable health systems and minimizing gender disparities in health care by mentoring girls and young women who aspire to a career in medicine and science. I was...
How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer
Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
MedicalXpress
'We're still in the tunnel': WHO chief says pandemic not over
The head of the World Health Organization on Thursday tempered his assertion that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic was near, warning that declaring the crisis over was "still a long way off". Last week, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters that the world had "never been in a better position...
MedicalXpress
Poll: Increasing violence in emergency departments contributes to physician burnout and impacts patient care
Violence in the nation's emergency departments is increasing. More than 8 in 10 emergency physicians believe the rate of violence experienced in emergency departments has increased with 45% saying it has greatly increased over the past five years according to a new poll conducted by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and Marketing General Incorporated (MGI).
MedicalXpress
Newly discovered COVID-like virus could infect humans, resist vaccines
A recently discovered virus in a Russian bat that is similar to SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, is likely capable of infecting humans and, if it were to spillover, is resistant to current vaccines. A team lead by researchers in Washington State University's Paul G. Allen School for Global Health...
scitechdaily.com
Lacking Diversity and Equality: Just a Handful of Universities Control Flow of Ideas, People in Academia
According to new research from the University of Colorado at Boulder (CU Boulder), just five U.S. universities have trained 1-in-8 tenure-track faculty members serving at the nation’s institutions of higher learning. The study takes the most comprehensive look thus far at the structure of the American professoriate. In fact,...
MedicalXpress
New advice for doctors on how to identify and respond to reproductive coercion
A new paper has been published in the BMJ, providing advice for health workers on identifying signs of reproductive coercion—when a woman becomes pregnant, or has pregnancy forcibly prevented or terminated, against her wishes. Reproductive coercion can involve a range of behaviors, all of which are forms of abuse....
Germany secures more gas shipments as Scholz visits Gulf
BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz planted a tree at a mangrove park in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, a token nod to environmentalism during a two-day visit to the Gulf region focused mainly on securing new fossil fuel supplies and forging fresh alliances against Russia.
MedicalXpress
Endoscopy COVID-19 testing requirements disproportionately impact medically underserved communities
Published in Gastroenterology, a commentary by University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that medically underserved people (Black, American Indian/Alaska Native or Hispanic) are three times more likely to cancel their endoscopy related to issues with COVID-19 testing requirements. "While well-intentioned, additional requirements for care often create barriers that are...
MedicalXpress
National study calls into question COVID-diabetes link in young people
New research, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19–23 Sept), found that testing positive for SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—is associated with an increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in people aged younger than 35 years, but this is restricted to the first month after infection, and is more likely explained by increased testing around the time of diabetes diagnosis and COVID-19 precipitating diabetes in those already developing it.
MedicalXpress
What is a Hispanic biobank?
A growing number of people in the U.S. identify as Hispanic. That has the medical community looking closer at diversifying information and samples that can apply to a broader patient population. Dr. Richard O. White, a Mayo Clinic community internal medicine physician, says biobanks, including the Jax Saludable Biobank, are...
MedicalXpress
Have long-term care systems learned from early pandemic failures?
Natalie Stake-Doucet is haunted by deaths she witnessed working as a long-term care nurse in Montreal during the early waves of the pandemic. "Where I worked, half the residents died in six weeks," says Stake-Doucet, president of the Quebec Nurses' Association. Now on leave, she panics at the thought of returning to a long-term care facility and seeing more death. "I still have nightmares about it," she says.
MedicalXpress
New study identifies cortisol level as indicator of addiction recovery success
A new study by researchers at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine found that lower initial cortisol levels may serve as a predictor for retention in treatment programs for substance use disorder. The prospective observational study examined the salivary cortisol, stress exposure, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and...
MedicalXpress
Babies in the womb react differently to flavours: researchers
Babies in the womb are big fans of carrots but not so much leafy green vegetables—and show it in their faces, scientists said in a new study published Thursday. Researchers at Durham University in northeast England said the findings were the first direct evidence that babies react differently to various smells and tastes before they are born.
The U.S. pours money into health care, then holds back on social services that can improve health
Access to hospitals and doctors alone will not improve the overall health of people who face the challenge of being poor.
MedicalXpress
Adults with a history of childhood trauma can benefit from recommended depression treatments, contrary to current theory
Adults with major depressive disorder who have a history of childhood trauma experience symptom improvement after pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or combination treatment. The results of a new study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, suggest that contrary to current theory, these common treatments for major depressive disorder are effective for patients with childhood trauma.
TechCrunch
The 5 most interesting startups in this IndieBio cohort
IndieBio tells us that this batch is going big on diversity, both in terms of gender and geography. The cohort attracted companies from four countries — Brazil, Israel, Turkey and the U.S. are all represented — and 62% of the CEOs in this batch are women. Perhaps predictably, there’s less diversity in the education levels of the IndieBio founders, with 17 Ph.D.s, and all founders hold advanced academic degrees.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s food conference should put people first, not environmental extremism
The Biden administration should ensure the correct focus of a conference it will host next Wednesday on food-related issues such as nutrition and access to food. The primary focus of this food conference, especially when Americans are suffering through food prices not seen in over 40 years, should be on the importance of efficiently producing safe and affordable food. And when it comes to health concerns, the focus should be on the health of Americans , not the health of the planet.
MedicalXpress
More older adults should be checking blood pressure at home
Only 48% of people age 50 to 80 who take blood pressure medications or have a health condition that's affected by hypertension regularly check their blood pressure at home or other places, a new study finds. A somewhat higher number—but still only 62%—say a health care provider encouraged them to...
MedicalXpress
Fourth SARS-CoV-2 vaccination also protects cancer patients
A research team led by Matthias Preusser from MedUni Vienna's Division of Oncology had already demonstrated that cancer patients benefit from a third vaccination to protect them against COVID. A recent study now also supports fourth vaccination for this vulnerable group. However, passive immunization by administering an antibody combination to cancer patients does not seem to provide adequate protection. The study has now been published in the journal JAMA Oncology.
