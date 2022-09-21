The Biden administration should ensure the correct focus of a conference it will host next Wednesday on food-related issues such as nutrition and access to food. The primary focus of this food conference, especially when Americans are suffering through food prices not seen in over 40 years, should be on the importance of efficiently producing safe and affordable food. And when it comes to health concerns, the focus should be on the health of Americans , not the health of the planet.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO