Ryan Reynolds has urged 45-year-olds to screen for bowel cancer. But the case for screening in your 40s isn't clear cut

MedicalXpress
National study calls into question COVID-diabetes link in young people
New research, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19–23 Sept), found that testing positive for SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—is associated with an increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in people aged younger than 35 years, but this is restricted to the first month after infection, and is more likely explained by increased testing around the time of diabetes diagnosis and COVID-19 precipitating diabetes in those already developing it.
MedicalXpress
Researcher recommends tailoring colorectal cancer screening for 45-to-49-year-olds
It's been a year since national recommendations issued by the American Cancer Society and the U.S. Multi-Society Task Force called for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening to be lowered to include individuals ages 45 to 49 at average risk for the disease. In an editorial in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Regenstrief Institute Research Scientist Thomas Imperiale, M.D., issues a clarion call for individuals, clinicians and health care systems to be good stewards of available colonoscopy resources and encourages average risk members of this age group to consider non-invasive screening alternatives.
survivornet.com
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
In Style
King Charles Will Reportedly Wait Until After Prince Harry’s Media Projects Are Released to Finalize Archie and Lilibet’s Royal Titles
Shortly after news broke that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly “furious” over their children’s denied HRH status, new details on what exactly is stalling King Charles III’s decision have been revealed. Despite the fact that the Sussex children, Archie and Lilibet, automatically adopted the...
MedicalXpress
Higher financial burden on those with more than one chronic health condition, Irish study finds
Researchers at Trinity, along with colleagues in RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences and the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) have found that patients with more than one chronic health condition are under a significantly higher financial burden with health care expenses than those without a chronic health condition. Their findings, published in the journal BMJ Open, are particularly pertinent in the current cost-of-living crisis.
MedicalXpress
Fourth SARS-CoV-2 vaccination also protects cancer patients
A research team led by Matthias Preusser from MedUni Vienna's Division of Oncology had already demonstrated that cancer patients benefit from a third vaccination to protect them against COVID. A recent study now also supports fourth vaccination for this vulnerable group. However, passive immunization by administering an antibody combination to cancer patients does not seem to provide adequate protection. The study has now been published in the journal JAMA Oncology.
MedicalXpress
Babies in the womb react differently to flavours: researchers
Babies in the womb are big fans of carrots but not so much leafy green vegetables—and show it in their faces, scientists said in a new study published Thursday. Researchers at Durham University in northeast England said the findings were the first direct evidence that babies react differently to various smells and tastes before they are born.
MedicalXpress
Newly discovered COVID-like virus could infect humans, resist vaccines
A recently discovered virus in a Russian bat that is similar to SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, is likely capable of infecting humans and, if it were to spillover, is resistant to current vaccines. A team lead by researchers in Washington State University's Paul G. Allen School for Global Health...
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes remission is possible even in people with lower body weight, supporting idea of 'personal fat threshold'
Everyone has a "personal fat threshold," which if exceeded, will allow type 2 diabetes (T2D) to develop, even if they are of a lower body weight, the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), will hear. The most common form...
MedicalXpress
Experimental brain cancer drug fast tracked in clinical trials
An experimental drug being trialed for advanced solid tumors, including the most aggressive brain cancer—glioblastoma—has passed the first phase with flying colors, raising hopes for an effective new treatment. University of South Australia (UniSA) Professor Shudong Wang and Adelaide biotech company Aucentra Therapeutics are now recruiting up to...
MedicalXpress
Research shows that telehealth follow-up after gall bladder surgery is just as effective as in-person clinic visits
A new research study by Danielle Abbitt, MD, a resident in the University of Colorado Department of Surgery, shows that a protocol that started as a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved into a time-saving step for patients recovering from surgery. Abbitt's paper, published in August in the journal...
MedicalXpress
Have long-term care systems learned from early pandemic failures?
Natalie Stake-Doucet is haunted by deaths she witnessed working as a long-term care nurse in Montreal during the early waves of the pandemic. "Where I worked, half the residents died in six weeks," says Stake-Doucet, president of the Quebec Nurses' Association. Now on leave, she panics at the thought of returning to a long-term care facility and seeing more death. "I still have nightmares about it," she says.
MedicalXpress
Adults with a history of childhood trauma can benefit from recommended depression treatments, contrary to current theory
Adults with major depressive disorder who have a history of childhood trauma experience symptom improvement after pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or combination treatment. The results of a new study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, suggest that contrary to current theory, these common treatments for major depressive disorder are effective for patients with childhood trauma.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 infection may increase risk of type 1 diabetes, suggests nationwide study of 1.2 million children
Testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is associated with an increased risk of new-onset type 1 diabetes in children and adolescents, according to a new research at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept). The study is by Hanne Løvdal Gulseth and Dr. German Tapia, Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Oslo, Norway, and colleagues.
MedicalXpress
Unusual late influenza spring-wave in Canada 2022
In a Eurosurveillance paper, researchers look into the impact of COVID-19 measures on influenza circulation in Canada between 2020 and 2022 and the vaccine effectiveness against late-season influenza illness due to A(H3N2) in 2022. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the circulation of influenza virus stopped in Canada, as a result...
MedicalXpress
Uncovering the skin's secrets: Studies show how skin forms differently across the body
Why are certain body parts more prone to skin diseases than others?. Two new UC Davis Health studies explored how differences in skin composition may lead to dermatological conditions, such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. "Skin does not have a uniform composition throughout the body," said Emanual Maverakis, professor of...
MedicalXpress
How the small intestine defends itself against bacteria
Researchers at the University of Gothenburg have been studying the mucus involved in defending the intestines and airways against infection for more than 30 years. To date, their work has focused very much on the large intestine, but this study, published in Science Signaling, now shows for the first time how this mucus normally protects the crypts (invaginations) of the small intestine.
MedicalXpress
New study reveals breakthrough infections increase immunity to COVID-19
Vaccine boosters and breakthrough infections following vaccination both provide a substantial and potentially pandemic-breaking immunity against COVID-19, according to new laboratory research from Oregon Health & Science University. The study, published Wednesday in the journal Med, is the latest in a series of OHSU discoveries using blood samples to characterize...
MedicalXpress
'COVID time' is a real thing, and it's not good
Have you ever noticed that time seems to slow down sometimes? Like when you are waiting in line at a bank or grocery checkout, and it just seems to take forever?. During the peak of the pandemic, and mid-lockdown, many people reported they felt their days dragged on, inducing fatigue and making some tasks almost unbearable during "COVID time."
MedicalXpress
Another reason to opt for an apple over potato chips: Fruits appear to be better brain food
Frequently snacking on fruits can make you feel better, while tasty but less healthy snacks such as potato chips may lead to psychological harm and memory problems, new research suggests. Researchers from Aston University in Birmingham, England, published the findings in the British Journal of Nutrition this past spring. The...
