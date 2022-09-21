ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs council boosts affordable housing offerings in exchange for property encroachment at Meadows Development

Glenwood Springs City Council voted Sept. 15 to ensure 15 units at a development underway in Glenwood Meadows are designated affordable in perpetuity in exchange for a necessary encroachment on city land. BLD group and Glenwood Meadows, LLC are developing 300 units south of Wulfsohn Road. The project requires an...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Wilderness Workshop hosts restoration event at Dinkle Lake, national park entrance free on Public Lands Day

Wilderness Workshop and Defiende Nuestra Tierra will be celebrating National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, by getting in the public earth hands on with restoration and clean-up activities at Dinkle Lake Day Use Area. But, sweat equity isn’t necessary: Entrance to national parks across the country is free...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Sneak a peek at Garfield County’s fall colors

It’s that time of year when the weather cools, and the colors start to change. On the Front Range, people scramble in their cars each weekend to head west, in hopes of catching breathtaking views while getting stuck in traffic with all of the people who had the same idea.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel

Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Vandals Have Not Been Kind to the Ghost Town of Gilman, Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Have you ever wondered why so many of Colorado's largest and most profitable mining areas eventually had to be abandoned due to contamination?. According to waterdesk.com, there...
GILMAN, CO
CBS Denver

Secretary of State investigating sheriff for allegedly promoting Boebert

The Garfield County Sheriff is facing some possible campaign violations due to issues with state campaign finance laws.The Secretary of State's Office sent a letter to Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario on Monday claiming there was sufficient evidence to show that Vallario used his office to promote Lauren Boebert in June."The Complaint alleges that since 2018 Respondents have improperly used the office, equipment, email, resources, and Facebook page of the Garfield County Sheriff's Department," the letter reads, in part. "The Complaint also alleges Respondents used those official resources to support a congressional candidate, deride the candidate's...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
brides.com

A Elegant Western Rehearsal Dinner in Aspen, Colorado

Law student Zak Morse and occupational therapist Meg Leonard began their adventure together on an actual adventure. "We were both participants on a cross-country cycling trip from Virginia to Oregon through a non-profit affordable housing organization called Bike & Build," they share. "The depth and intensity of the experience was something we felt was worth trying to continue however we could, so we signed up to be adventure partners for life!"
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Human remains found near Redstone

Human remains were discovered by a bow hunter in steep backcountry terrain outside of Redstone last week and later recovered by a team headed by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The hunter notified authorities about the discovery on Sept. 11, according to Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta. “The hunter...
REDSTONE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Basalt golf finishes second at regional, Aspen third as all four players qualify

The 3A state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 3-4 in Denver. The Roaring Fork Valley will be well represented at the state high school golf tournament in two weeks after both Basalt and Aspen qualified through all four players during Tuesday’s Class 3A regional tournament at Carbondale’s River Valley Ranch.
BASALT, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood volleyball stands proud in tight homecoming loss to Palisade

Glenwood Springs came up a rally short in a back-and-forth, five-game dual with always-tough Palisade in 4A Western Slope League volleyball action on homecoming week Thursday night at Spencer-Chavez Gymnasium. But, it was a moral win nonetheless for the Lady Demons, who endured an emotional week following the unexpected resignation...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

