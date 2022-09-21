Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs council boosts affordable housing offerings in exchange for property encroachment at Meadows Development
Glenwood Springs City Council voted Sept. 15 to ensure 15 units at a development underway in Glenwood Meadows are designated affordable in perpetuity in exchange for a necessary encroachment on city land. BLD group and Glenwood Meadows, LLC are developing 300 units south of Wulfsohn Road. The project requires an...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County’s Sweetwater Lake posturing a point of contention in District 1 commissioner race
The challenger for Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky’s seat in the November election questions the use of taxpayer dollars for legal services in the county’s dispute with state and federal officials over plans to develop a state park at Sweetwater Lake. “I don’t think that’s an appropriate use...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wilderness Workshop hosts restoration event at Dinkle Lake, national park entrance free on Public Lands Day
Wilderness Workshop and Defiende Nuestra Tierra will be celebrating National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, by getting in the public earth hands on with restoration and clean-up activities at Dinkle Lake Day Use Area. But, sweat equity isn’t necessary: Entrance to national parks across the country is free...
What is ‘Swatting’ + Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Sneak a peek at Garfield County’s fall colors
It’s that time of year when the weather cools, and the colors start to change. On the Front Range, people scramble in their cars each weekend to head west, in hopes of catching breathtaking views while getting stuck in traffic with all of the people who had the same idea.
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Vandals Have Not Been Kind to the Ghost Town of Gilman, Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Have you ever wondered why so many of Colorado's largest and most profitable mining areas eventually had to be abandoned due to contamination?. According to waterdesk.com, there...
Secretary of State investigating sheriff for allegedly promoting Boebert
The Garfield County Sheriff is facing some possible campaign violations due to issues with state campaign finance laws.The Secretary of State's Office sent a letter to Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario on Monday claiming there was sufficient evidence to show that Vallario used his office to promote Lauren Boebert in June."The Complaint alleges that since 2018 Respondents have improperly used the office, equipment, email, resources, and Facebook page of the Garfield County Sheriff's Department," the letter reads, in part. "The Complaint also alleges Respondents used those official resources to support a congressional candidate, deride the candidate's...
brides.com
A Elegant Western Rehearsal Dinner in Aspen, Colorado
Law student Zak Morse and occupational therapist Meg Leonard began their adventure together on an actual adventure. "We were both participants on a cross-country cycling trip from Virginia to Oregon through a non-profit affordable housing organization called Bike & Build," they share. "The depth and intensity of the experience was something we felt was worth trying to continue however we could, so we signed up to be adventure partners for life!"
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Man shot, sent to Grand Junction for medical treatment after Rifle police respond to disturbance
A Rifle man was taken to Grand Junction for medical treatment after he was shot by officers responding to a disturbance in the 400 block of Munro Avenue early Saturday morning, Police Chief Deb Funston said. Funston said the disturbance was caused by some type of an argument taking place...
Colorado sheriff under investigation over support of Boebert
A sheriff is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state’s office after being accused of violating campaign finance rules in his effort to support Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). In a letter obtained by The Hill, the Colorado secretary of state’s office confirmed that it launched its probe into...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Omicron vaccine, flu shots available from Garfield County Public Health
Garfield County Public Health is now offering the COVID omicron vaccine to anyone eligible, a news release states. “This is a bivalent vaccine that is made up of 50 percent of the original mRNA vaccine and 50 percent omicron BA.4 and BA.5, the current dominant strains,” the release states.
Sheepherder found after being missing overnight in Colorado
A overdue sheepherder was found last week after spending the night lost in the Williams Fork area of Rio Blanco County, according to a news release from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office. Before going missing, the herder and his employer were working at the sheep corrals on top of...
Aspen Daily News
Human remains found near Redstone
Human remains were discovered by a bow hunter in steep backcountry terrain outside of Redstone last week and later recovered by a team headed by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The hunter notified authorities about the discovery on Sept. 11, according to Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta. “The hunter...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Basalt golf finishes second at regional, Aspen third as all four players qualify
The 3A state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 3-4 in Denver. The Roaring Fork Valley will be well represented at the state high school golf tournament in two weeks after both Basalt and Aspen qualified through all four players during Tuesday’s Class 3A regional tournament at Carbondale’s River Valley Ranch.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood volleyball stands proud in tight homecoming loss to Palisade
Glenwood Springs came up a rally short in a back-and-forth, five-game dual with always-tough Palisade in 4A Western Slope League volleyball action on homecoming week Thursday night at Spencer-Chavez Gymnasium. But, it was a moral win nonetheless for the Lady Demons, who endured an emotional week following the unexpected resignation...
Woman attacked by bear in Colorado while fixing lid on her backyard hot tub
A bear seriously lacerated a woman’s arm in Colorado on Wednesday while she tried to put her backyard hot tub lid back on, authorities said. The attack occurred in New Castle shortly after 2 a.m., according to a statement from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “The woman saw the lid...
