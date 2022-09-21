The biological age of a person can be accurately determined from brain images using the latest AI technology, so-called artificial neural networks. Until now, however, it was unclear which features these networks used to infer age. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences have now developed an algorithm that reveals age estimation goes back to a whole range of features in the brain, providing general information about a person's state of health. The algorithm could thus help to detect tumors or Alzheimer's disease more quickly and allows conclusions to be drawn about the neurological consequences of diseases such as diabetes.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO