MedicalXpress
Higher financial burden on those with more than one chronic health condition, Irish study finds
Researchers at Trinity, along with colleagues in RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences and the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) have found that patients with more than one chronic health condition are under a significantly higher financial burden with health care expenses than those without a chronic health condition. Their findings, published in the journal BMJ Open, are particularly pertinent in the current cost-of-living crisis.
Study reveals the best way to take pills
Whether you're sitting, standing or lying back can impact how quickly pills start working in your body, a recent study by Johns Hopkins University researchers found.
Type 2 diabetes remission is possible even in people with lower body weight, supporting idea of 'personal fat threshold'
Everyone has a "personal fat threshold," which if exceeded, will allow type 2 diabetes (T2D) to develop, even if they are of a lower body weight, the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), will hear. The most common form...
New advice for doctors on how to identify and respond to reproductive coercion
A new paper has been published in the BMJ, providing advice for health workers on identifying signs of reproductive coercion—when a woman becomes pregnant, or has pregnancy forcibly prevented or terminated, against her wishes. Reproductive coercion can involve a range of behaviors, all of which are forms of abuse....
Resistance-breathing training found to lower blood pressure
A team of researchers with members from the University of Colorado, the University of Arizona and Alma College, all in the U.S., has found that resistance-breathing training can lower blood pressure as much as some medicines and/or exercises. The study is published in the Journal of Applied Physiology. Hypertension, also...
Research reveals relationship between particular brain circuits and different aspects of mental well-being
Associate Professor Miriam Klein-Flügge and colleagues looked at brain connectivity and mental health data from nearly 500 people. In particular, they looked at the connectivity of the amygdala—a brain region well known for its importance in emotion and reward processing. The researchers used functional magnetic resonance imaging to consider seven small subdivisions of the amygdala and their associated networks rather than combining the whole region together as previous studies have done.
Electronic comparison of MRI brain images accurately determines biological age
The biological age of a person can be accurately determined from brain images using the latest AI technology, so-called artificial neural networks. Until now, however, it was unclear which features these networks used to infer age. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences have now developed an algorithm that reveals age estimation goes back to a whole range of features in the brain, providing general information about a person's state of health. The algorithm could thus help to detect tumors or Alzheimer's disease more quickly and allows conclusions to be drawn about the neurological consequences of diseases such as diabetes.
Babies in the womb react differently to flavours: researchers
Babies in the womb are big fans of carrots but not so much leafy green vegetables—and show it in their faces, scientists said in a new study published Thursday. Researchers at Durham University in northeast England said the findings were the first direct evidence that babies react differently to various smells and tastes before they are born.
Research shows that telehealth follow-up after gall bladder surgery is just as effective as in-person clinic visits
A new research study by Danielle Abbitt, MD, a resident in the University of Colorado Department of Surgery, shows that a protocol that started as a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved into a time-saving step for patients recovering from surgery. Abbitt's paper, published in August in the journal...
Q&A: What is the benefit of cochlear implants over hearing aids?
I'm 70 years old and have worn hearing aids for about a decade. Over the past several years, my hearing seems to be getting worse. Although I have tried several different kinds of hearing aids, I feel as if they are not effective any longer. A friend suggested I ask an audiologist about cochlear implants. I thought those were just for people who are deaf. Could a cochlear implant help someone like me? How does it work?
New study identifies cortisol level as indicator of addiction recovery success
A new study by researchers at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine found that lower initial cortisol levels may serve as a predictor for retention in treatment programs for substance use disorder. The prospective observational study examined the salivary cortisol, stress exposure, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and...
Adults with a history of childhood trauma can benefit from recommended depression treatments, contrary to current theory
Adults with major depressive disorder who have a history of childhood trauma experience symptom improvement after pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or combination treatment. The results of a new study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, suggest that contrary to current theory, these common treatments for major depressive disorder are effective for patients with childhood trauma.
How the small intestine defends itself against bacteria
Researchers at the University of Gothenburg have been studying the mucus involved in defending the intestines and airways against infection for more than 30 years. To date, their work has focused very much on the large intestine, but this study, published in Science Signaling, now shows for the first time how this mucus normally protects the crypts (invaginations) of the small intestine.
Researchers test a novel hypothesis to explain the cause of autoimmunity in patients with type 1 diabetes
Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease in which the pancreas makes little or no insulin. The details on the events that occur during autoimmune destruction of the pancreatic beta-cells have been studied extensively yet the mystery of what causes autoimmunity is unknown. In a new study, researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM), Indiana University School of Medicine and Temple University School of Medicine, present a testable hypothesis to explain the initiation of autoimmunity. If validated, this would allow early detection and possible prevention of T1D in susceptible individuals.
More older adults should be checking blood pressure at home
Only 48% of people age 50 to 80 who take blood pressure medications or have a health condition that's affected by hypertension regularly check their blood pressure at home or other places, a new study finds. A somewhat higher number—but still only 62%—say a health care provider encouraged them to...
Intestinal fortitude: Gut coils hold secrets of organ formation
Our guts, and all our organs, are arranged in left-right asymmetric patterns inside our bodies, so that everything may fit. At the same time, development of organs such as the intestine is anything but haphazard. In healthy embryos, rotation of the gut during development always occurs in a counterclockwise direction and is perfectly timed. It's a complicated process that scientists have long worked to understand.
Experimental brain cancer drug fast tracked in clinical trials
An experimental drug being trialed for advanced solid tumors, including the most aggressive brain cancer—glioblastoma—has passed the first phase with flying colors, raising hopes for an effective new treatment. University of South Australia (UniSA) Professor Shudong Wang and Adelaide biotech company Aucentra Therapeutics are now recruiting up to...
New study reveals breakthrough infections increase immunity to COVID-19
Vaccine boosters and breakthrough infections following vaccination both provide a substantial and potentially pandemic-breaking immunity against COVID-19, according to new laboratory research from Oregon Health & Science University. The study, published Wednesday in the journal Med, is the latest in a series of OHSU discoveries using blood samples to characterize...
Another reason to opt for an apple over potato chips: Fruits appear to be better brain food
Frequently snacking on fruits can make you feel better, while tasty but less healthy snacks such as potato chips may lead to psychological harm and memory problems, new research suggests. Researchers from Aston University in Birmingham, England, published the findings in the British Journal of Nutrition this past spring. The...
'COVID time' is a real thing, and it's not good
Have you ever noticed that time seems to slow down sometimes? Like when you are waiting in line at a bank or grocery checkout, and it just seems to take forever?. During the peak of the pandemic, and mid-lockdown, many people reported they felt their days dragged on, inducing fatigue and making some tasks almost unbearable during "COVID time."
