Nia Long has yet to speak out about the workplace scandal involving her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.The actress did, however, share an inspirational quote hours before news broke that he allegedly had an "improper" relationship with a female staff member. "When you see people change their whole life and start walking down a path of enlightenment, hugging trees, connecting with nature, loving themselves, embracing positivity, letting that light shine, understand one thing," her video post on Instagram began, originally shared by Omology's healing and wellness-based Instagram account."That light that you see ... you see the rainbows and all...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO