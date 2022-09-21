ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dats my Q
2d ago

why do you white writers focus so much on black people's personal life people divorce everyday man find something positive to place on here

crazy world 1
2d ago

why do you have to put everybody's embarrassing news on you it's their private lives so what if they're getting a divorce does none of our business

Ramona Jordan
2d ago

I guess cheating is on the horizon again pin the basketball players lives. these women married these guys knowing that they're not the only woman. sit down shut up. and get the money that you was after when you said I do.. ☺️

People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Nia Long's Boston Celtics Coach Fiancé Ime Udoka Faces Possible Season-Long Suspension Over 'Improper' Relationship With Female Staff Member

Nia Long has yet to speak out about the workplace scandal involving her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.The actress did, however, share an inspirational quote hours before news broke that he allegedly had an "improper" relationship with a female staff member. "When you see people change their whole life and start walking down a path of enlightenment, hugging trees, connecting with nature, loving themselves, embracing positivity, letting that light shine, understand one thing," her video post on Instagram began, originally shared by Omology's healing and wellness-based Instagram account."That light that you see ... you see the rainbows and all...
Paul Pierce Calls Out Celtics: NBA World Reacts

Paul Pierce doesn't believe Ime Udoka should get suspended for an entire season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics are likely to suspend their head coach for the 2022-23 season for violating their code of conduct by having a consensual relationship with a female staff member. On Thursday...
Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With?

Speculation ran rampant on social media about Celtics VP Allison Feaster after it was reported that head coach Ime Udoka had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship" with an unidentified staffer. The post Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With? appeared first on NewsOne.
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Malika Andrews Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith upset a lot of people with the way he came to the defense of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka following his one-year suspension. Malika Andrews was among the upset, and she made sure Stephen A. understood why. During today's edition of First Take, Andrews called...
Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Star John Wall

As John Wall gets ready for the next chapter of his NBA career, the All-Star guard has decided to release a letter this Thursday on The Players' Tribune. Wall explained just how hard life got for him, especially following the death of his mother. He reached the point where he thought about taking his own life.
