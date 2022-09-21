Read full article on original website
Dats my Q
2d ago
why do you white writers focus so much on black people's personal life people divorce everyday man find something positive to place on here
crazy world 1
2d ago
why do you have to put everybody's embarrassing news on you it's their private lives so what if they're getting a divorce does none of our business
Ramona Jordan
2d ago
I guess cheating is on the horizon again pin the basketball players lives. these women married these guys knowing that they're not the only woman. sit down shut up. and get the money that you was after when you said I do.. ☺️
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Nia Long Releases Statement About Ime Udoka’s Affair
After receiving an outpour of support, Nia Long released a statement about her fiancé Ime Udoka's affair with a co-worker.
Matt Barnes says Ime Udoka situation is 100 times uglier than we thought
Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
Warriors sign sharpshooter then waive him in less than 24 hours
Dusty Hannahs. If you aren’t familiar with this name and if it’s the first time you’ve heard of this player, then you are definitely not alone. All that’s about to change, however, now that he’s joined the Golden State Warriors. Oh, wait. Not really. Apparently,...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Nia Long's Boston Celtics Coach Fiancé Ime Udoka Faces Possible Season-Long Suspension Over 'Improper' Relationship With Female Staff Member
Nia Long has yet to speak out about the workplace scandal involving her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.The actress did, however, share an inspirational quote hours before news broke that he allegedly had an "improper" relationship with a female staff member. "When you see people change their whole life and start walking down a path of enlightenment, hugging trees, connecting with nature, loving themselves, embracing positivity, letting that light shine, understand one thing," her video post on Instagram began, originally shared by Omology's healing and wellness-based Instagram account."That light that you see ... you see the rainbows and all...
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Re-Signing 4x NBA Champion
On his podcast, "The Point Forward," Andre Iguodala has announced that he will re-sign with the Golden State Warriors.
Paul Pierce Calls Out Celtics: NBA World Reacts
Paul Pierce doesn't believe Ime Udoka should get suspended for an entire season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics are likely to suspend their head coach for the 2022-23 season for violating their code of conduct by having a consensual relationship with a female staff member. On Thursday...
Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With?
Speculation ran rampant on social media about Celtics VP Allison Feaster after it was reported that head coach Ime Udoka had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship" with an unidentified staffer. The post Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With? appeared first on NewsOne.
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Malika Andrews Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith upset a lot of people with the way he came to the defense of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka following his one-year suspension. Malika Andrews was among the upset, and she made sure Stephen A. understood why. During today's edition of First Take, Andrews called...
Celtics player’s sister goes off on Ime Udoka rumors
The Ime Udoka situation has led to several women becoming the targets of unfair speculation, and one Boston Celtics player’s sister chose not to sit quietly after seeing that she was dragged into the mix. Anna Horford, the younger sister of Celtics big man Al Horford, was one of...
Ben Simmons calls out Shaquille O’Neal for exposing his DMs: “You ain’t reached out once and say, ‘Hey, you okay?'”
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons is directing criticism at Shaquille O’Neal after Simmons faced a torrent of criticism, and O’Neal failed to come to his defense. Simmons appeared on J.J. Redick’s podcast and spoke in part about his mental health battles, taking issue with O’Neal’s past public approach toward him.
Opinion: What happens next to Brittney Griner is beyond our control
Brittney Griner's situation in Russia is exasperating and heartbreaking for her family, friends and WNBA colleagues, Gene Seymour writes. Whatever happens isn't in our control, he says, but in the hands of lawyers, diplomats and others like them.
What Was Jalen Hill's Cause of Death? The Former UCLA Basketball Star Is Dead at 22
After going missing in Costa Rica, it’s been reported that Jalen Hill is officially dead at the age of 22. In 2021, he stepped away from his position on the basketball team at UCLA to shift his focus toward his mental health. Article continues below advertisement. Fans and colleagues...
College Basketball World Surprised By Bronny James News
Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James, recently took a trip to Columbus to visit Ohio State. A lot of fans were buzzing over that visit because of the James family's connection to the Buckeyes. While there are plenty of fans who want to see James play for Ohio...
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out 'White Folks' Over Ime Udoka Situation
Stephen A. Smith is never shy about making his opinions known. On Thursday, the ESPN analyst chimed in on the Ime Udoka situation in Boston. He called out what he feels is a racial double standard in the expected one-year suspension for the Celtics head coach. "There's plenty of white...
Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Star John Wall
As John Wall gets ready for the next chapter of his NBA career, the All-Star guard has decided to release a letter this Thursday on The Players' Tribune. Wall explained just how hard life got for him, especially following the death of his mother. He reached the point where he thought about taking his own life.
