Read full article on original website
Related
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Putin's mobilization of thousands more troops unlikely to resolve basic problems in Ukraine
The main challenge the Russian military faces after almost seven months at war looks likely to remain a basic one: manpower. The “partial mobilization” President Vladimir Putin rolled out Wednesday aims to add an additional 300,000 reservists to the front, according to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, primarily those with some kind of military experience. This comes after the Kremlin had already aimed to boost its military machine to 1.15 million last month, the Pentagon said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine begin staged votes as the Kremlin denies reports of men fleeing partial mobilization
As four occupied regions of Ukraine began holding controversial referendums on whether to join Russia on Friday, Russian men continued to flee the country as a result of President Vladimir Putin’s plans to raise more troops to bolster his faltering invasion of his smaller neighbor. The voting in Ukraine’s...
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
CNN's Christiane Amanpour says she pulled out of interview with Iran's president after he demanded she wear a headscarf
CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour said Thursday that she backed out of an interview with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi after one of his aides said it would not happen unless she wore a headscarf. In a Twitter thread, Amanpour chronicled how her scheduled interview with Raisi on Wednesday night in New...
The GOP's myth of an 'open border'
The news cycle has been dominated by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent use of appropriated state funds to fly Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, essentially using the asylum-seekers as pawns to make a political statement about immigration. His action is being examined for violating Florida law, is already the subject of at least one criminal investigation, and has resulted in a federal lawsuit alleging that he orchestrated a premeditated, fraudulent and illegal scheme.
Opinion: Putin's army without a cause
When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, many questioned the commitment of his troops to the cause. How strongly would they fight a neighboring nation with longstanding ties and a shared history? Russia's retreat in the east has only heightened that question.
Jury convicts QAnon believer who thought he was storming the White House during the Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — A federal jury on Friday convicted a QAnon believer who chased down U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman on Jan. 6, 2021, finding the defendant guilty on all charges against him. Doug Jensen, an Iowa man who was one of the first 10 rioters to enter the...
The internal forces pushing Putin's escalation in the war with Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to greatly escalate his war on Ukraine — his announcement Wednesday of a partial mobilization of reserves, four sham referendums in partly occupied Ukrainian territories and a veiled nuclear threat — reflects his desperation to reverse the advances Ukraine has made in recent weeks. That desperation is likely a result of internal pressure.
Zelenskyy calls for 'sabotage' as thousands of Russians flee after mobilization call
As thousands of Russians try to flee the country to escape the partial mobilization of civilians into the military, Ukraine’s president late Friday urged those who are conscripted to “sabotage any enemy activity.”. Addressing Ukrainians in Russian-occupied regions, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address that his countrymen...
Videos show moment American veterans reunite with family after they are released by Russia
Videos show the moment two American veterans touched down on U.S. soil and were reunited with their families after being held hostage for three months by Russian forces. The footage was captured at a Birmingham, Alabama, airport and shows Alexander John-Robert Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, who were released Wednesday, hugging loved ones waiting at the bottom of an escalator.
MTP NOW Sept. 23 – Close-combat midterm races; Trump’s legal scorecard; Iran loses internet
Democrats have a money problem and Republicans have a candidate problem with the midterms quickly approaching. Democrats are behind Republicans in big-dollar campaign donations. Symone Sanders-Townsend, Jim Dornan and Asma Khalid join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss former President Trump’s legal disruptions and the midterm landscape. NBC News Correspondent Ali Arouzi discusses the loss of the internet following massive protests in Iran after a woman died after being taken into custody by Iran’s morality police. A new UN Human Rights Council report on war crimes in Ukraine says Russian troops raped and tortured children.Sept. 23, 2022.
Kremlin-orchestrated voting underway in Ukraine in 'referendums' on joining Russia
Voting is underway in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, where the Kremlin has orchestrated so-called referendums on whether to join Russia, but Kyiv and the West have denounced the voting, calling it “illegal” and a “sham.” NBC News’ Jay Gray has the details from Kyiv. Sept. 23, 2022.
China jails man for 24 years over attack on women at restaurant
A man in northern China was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Friday in connection with an attack on four women at a restaurant that stirred a national conversation on gender-based violence. The man, Chen Jizhi, was found guilty of eight charges relating to the June attack in the...
NBC News
502K+
Followers
56K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0