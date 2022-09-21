ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
NBC News

Putin's mobilization of thousands more troops unlikely to resolve basic problems in Ukraine

The main challenge the Russian military faces after almost seven months at war looks likely to remain a basic one: manpower. The “partial mobilization” President Vladimir Putin rolled out Wednesday aims to add an additional 300,000 reservists to the front, according to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, primarily those with some kind of military experience. This comes after the Kremlin had already aimed to boost its military machine to 1.15 million last month, the Pentagon said.
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Salon

MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
POTUS
NBC News

The GOP's myth of an 'open border'

The news cycle has been dominated by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent use of appropriated state funds to fly Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, essentially using the asylum-seekers as pawns to make a political statement about immigration. His action is being examined for violating Florida law, is already the subject of at least one criminal investigation, and has resulted in a federal lawsuit alleging that he orchestrated a premeditated, fraudulent and illegal scheme.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

Opinion: Putin's army without a cause

When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, many questioned the commitment of his troops to the cause. How strongly would they fight a neighboring nation with longstanding ties and a shared history? Russia's retreat in the east has only heightened that question.
MILITARY
NBC News

The internal forces pushing Putin's escalation in the war with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to greatly escalate his war on Ukraine — his announcement Wednesday of a partial mobilization of reserves, four sham referendums in partly occupied Ukrainian territories and a veiled nuclear threat — reflects his desperation to reverse the advances Ukraine has made in recent weeks. That desperation is likely a result of internal pressure.
POLITICS
NBC News

Videos show moment American veterans reunite with family after they are released by Russia

Videos show the moment two American veterans touched down on U.S. soil and were reunited with their families after being held hostage for three months by Russian forces. The footage was captured at a Birmingham, Alabama, airport and shows Alexander John-Robert Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, who were released Wednesday, hugging loved ones waiting at the bottom of an escalator.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NBC News

MTP NOW Sept. 23 – Close-combat midterm races; Trump’s legal scorecard; Iran loses internet

Democrats have a money problem and Republicans have a candidate problem with the midterms quickly approaching. Democrats are behind Republicans in big-dollar campaign donations. Symone Sanders-Townsend, Jim Dornan and Asma Khalid join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss former President Trump’s legal disruptions and the midterm landscape. NBC News Correspondent Ali Arouzi discusses the loss of the internet following massive protests in Iran after a woman died after being taken into custody by Iran’s morality police. A new UN Human Rights Council report on war crimes in Ukraine says Russian troops raped and tortured children.Sept. 23, 2022.
POTUS
