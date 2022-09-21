Read full article on original website
Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'
This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
Maine State Police Find Missing Hunting Dog after Crash, York, Maine
The Maine Department of Public Safety said the missing hunting dog from a Wednesday morning crash on I-95 has been found safe in the town of York. Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said Trooper Matthew Williams located the dog named Whiskey around 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 17. Williams was responding to reports from two motorists that they had seen a dog in the area of Mile 11 on the northbound side of the turnpike.
