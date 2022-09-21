ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymix1041.com

Bank clerk held at gunpoint during robbery Tuesday, police say

From Local 3 News: A man robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday evening, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Police responded to the robbery at the 1600 Block of Gunbarrel Road just before 3:30pm. Authorities say the suspect held the clerk at gun point and fled the scene before police...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
clayconews.com

TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting that left Trooper and Suspect Shot in Coffee County, Tennessee

Nashville, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that at the request of 14th Judicial District Attorney General Craig Northcott, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Coffee County. Preliminary information indicates that around 11:00 p.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Couple arrested on car theft charges after Four-County manhunt

A manhunt that spanned four counties Tuesday ended with the arrest of a couple on numerous charges connected to an alleged car theft ring, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Keith Walker and Jacklyn Walker were taken into custody in the Clay Hollow Road area following the...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rhea County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Dayton, TN
Dayton, TN
Crime & Safety
Rhea County, TN
Crime & Safety
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for Sept. 24

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 22-013231- 505 South Moore Road- Unconscious Person- The caller advised a student was passing out. On scene officers stood by while EMS handled the call. 22-013235- 5319 Ringgold Road- Panhandling- The caller advised a male and female were...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pedestrian hit by car on Shallowford Road

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday afternoon at the 5900 block of Shallowford Road. The Chattanooga Police Department responded at 12:31 p.m. to calls of a man lying unconscious on the side of the road. A preliminary report says when EMS arrived, they pronounced him dead.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Complex

Body Cam Footage Showing Arrest of High School Student Sparks Outrage

Footage of a police officer arrested a high school student in. has sparked outrage and protests in regards to how authorities dealt with the situation. As reported by WTVC, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office uploaded the hour-long body camera footage of the arrest of 18-year-old student Tauris Sledge, who was apprehended following an incident with a school resource officer. According to the affidavit, East Ridge High School SRO Tyler McRae was brought to the gym at the school when an incident led to a verbal argument between Sledge and a coach.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastridgenewsonline.com

Body Cam Footage from Incident at ERHS

The following is a statement from Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. “As I committed to yesterday, the HCSO is officially releasing the School Resource Deputy body worn camera (BWC) footage relative to the incident on September 20, 2022 at East Ridge High School. I believe the contents of the video...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says

Your headlines from 9/22 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Roane County couple arrested for car theft, Hiker rescued in the Smokies, Plane crash investigation. Tenn. National Guard completes emergency air evacuation to rescue hiker just outside of Gatlinburg. Updated: 17 hours ago. Members of the Tennessee National Guard rescued...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Pickett remembered for his generosity

An officer-involved shooting in Grundy County last Wednesday night left a Gruetli-Lagger man dead. At approximately 10 p.m., deputies from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the 5800 block of Colony Road in Gruetli-Laager after receiving reports of a man with a rifle pointing it at passing vehicles.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crossvillenews1st.com

CUMBERLAND CO SCHOOL IDENTIFIED WHERE SUSPICOUS LIQUID WAS DISCOVERED

We’ve learned which Cumberland County School a suspicious liquid was brought to yesterday morning. A joint press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department and Director of Schools William Stepp stated the following:. This morning, school administrators received a report that a student brought a suspicious liquid to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Afternoon bank robbery on Gunbarrel Road

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are looking for a bank robber who struck this afternoon in the Hamilton Place area. Police say a man held a clerk at gunpoint in the 1600 block of Gunbarrel Road before 3:30 PM. The robber got away before police arrived. No one was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wjle.com

(UPDATED) Smithville Police Make Arrests in Greenbrook Park Vandalism

Smithville Police have made three arrests in a vandalism investigation at Greenbrook Park. Chief Mark Collins said 19-year-old Daisy Morales and 19-year-old Alex Diaz Vidal are each charged with vandalism over $1,000 and burglary. A juvenile was also involved and will be charged in a juvenile petition. Both Morales and Vidal have been released on their own recognizance and will appear in General Sessions Court on October 6.
SMITHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Local attorneys respond to controversial East Ridge student video

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The arrest of a student at East Ridge High School yesterday has gone viral on social media, and sparked its share of outrage. Both the officer and student in the video now have attorneys representing them moving forward. According to an affidavit, School Resource...
EAST RIDGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy