Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
Lifelong Republicans gather in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A group of five lifelong Republicans gathered in Cincinnati on Wednesday to call on Ohioans to vote for Democrat Tim Ryan over Republican J.D. Vance in November’s US Senate election. “We’re here today to appeal for our Republican friends throughout Ohio to vote for candidates who...
Sidney Daily News
Governor: Training reimbursement grants available to ApprenticeOhio sponsors, employers
COLUMBUS — In conjunction with National Workforce Development Month, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that ApprenticeOhio sponsors can apply for grants of up to $25,000 each to help cover apprenticeship training costs incurred since July 1, 2020. Ohio employers with registered apprentices in their workforces also can apply for the grants. The program is available through Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).
Sidney Daily News
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
Sidney Daily News
Photos: Monarch migration moving through region
A monarch butterfly feeds on a flower at Garbry Big Woods Reserve near Fletcher on Saturday. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said last week in a press release the butterflys have begun their annual migration to overwintering sites in Mexico. While many monarchs reproduce and live in Ohio in the spring and summer, many Canadian monarchs also migrate through the state after flying across Lake Erie. The ODNR said the butterflies can travel 50 to 100 miles per day. The migration will last through October. Aside from Garbry Reserve, monarchs can be spotted locally in wildflower fields at Lake Loramie State Park and at Renner Sanctuary.
Comments / 0