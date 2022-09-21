A monarch butterfly feeds on a flower at Garbry Big Woods Reserve near Fletcher on Saturday. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said last week in a press release the butterflys have begun their annual migration to overwintering sites in Mexico. While many monarchs reproduce and live in Ohio in the spring and summer, many Canadian monarchs also migrate through the state after flying across Lake Erie. The ODNR said the butterflies can travel 50 to 100 miles per day. The migration will last through October. Aside from Garbry Reserve, monarchs can be spotted locally in wildflower fields at Lake Loramie State Park and at Renner Sanctuary.

FLETCHER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO