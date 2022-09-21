Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Damp Cowpea Festival hosts Dunn's First Public Appearance Since AppointmentThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on EarthDeanLandChattanooga, TN
River Park Annexation Receives Nod from TVAThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Charleston Resident Dismissed From MeetingThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
WDEF
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of East Ridge SRD
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of the East Ridge SRD involved in the recent student arrest. Local pastors are begging the question, Why wouldn’t the school first respond by giving the student that was unwilling to participate in class activities, a failing grade? or even suspension before taking the matter to the school disciplinary officer?
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Strong First Half Not Enough For Jets vs. Polk County
Though the Cumberland County Jets held a halftime lead against Polk County, it was the Wildcats who prevailed in Crossville Friday evening, 21-10. Polk County (4-2) used a strong third-quarter performance to pull away from the Jets (0-6). Cumberland County running back Drayton Hairston recorded his third 100-yard rushing game...
WTVCFOX
East Ridge High School students protest arrest incident, McRae steps down as SRO
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Tyler McCrae's attorney says the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office approved his request to be removed from his SRO position and be placed back on patrol. EARLIER:. SRO Tyler McCrae's attorney says he isn't on administrative leave, but is requesting to switch back to patrol...
215 years since this East TN town was capital for a day
215 years ago an East Tennessee town was the state capital for one day.
crossvillenews1st.com
WBIR-TV TO GIVE TRIBUTE TO WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS TODAY
A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
Lenoir City Downtown Street Festival to include antique cars, live music and food
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — On Saturday, locals and visitors will have a chance to enjoy downtown Lenoir City in a unique way. From 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. people will be able to stop by the Downtown Street Festival. The event will include an antique car show, with people...
waewradio.com
Get the Cumberland County TN EMA App Free!
September is “National Preparedness Month”and to help you get ready for emergencies and disasters, Travis R. Cole, Director of the Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency, is urging everyone to get the new Cumberland County TN EMA app. It’s a FREE download and has a wide array of functions to include weather information/alerts, TDOT road conditions, school closings, power outages, links to preparedness information, and much more. Tell your friends about the new Cumberland County TN EMA app and get it today! For more information visit the Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page!
chattanoogacw.com
Roller rink runaround: Chattanooga family considering legal action against skating center
The high pitched buzz of Anora Martin's electric wheelchair whips through the air. The eight-year-old expertly navigates the turf, benches and trees at Cambridge Square, before coming to a halt near her dad Robert. A former Marine, Robert's stoic demeanor vanishes around his daughter, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy...
chattanoogacw.com
Gun found in truant Howard School student's backpack in Chattanooga Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A school security officer recovered a gun in the backpack of a truant Howard School student in Chattanooga Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County Schools. Hamilton County Schools spokesman Steve Doremus says a law enforcement officer brought the student to Howard after seeing the student with...
47-Year-old Amy Hicks Died In A Bicycle Crash On Harriman Highway (Harriman, TN )
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a bicycle crash in the 1900 block of Harriman Highway around 10 p.m. According to the THP, the bicyclist was identified as [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Savage Gulf named newest Tennessee State Park
Sitting on the Western edge of the Cumberland Plateau, Savage Gulf is one of Tennessee’s most incredible wilderness areas.
WTVC
Chattanooga Clergy asking to meet with HCSO, want SRO in East Ridge High arrest removed
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking HCSO for the immediate removal of an SRO at East Ridge High School involved in a recent arrest incident. They are also asking to meet with HCSO and a DOJ representative to discuss changes to the departments...
WTVC
Pedestrian hit by car on Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday afternoon at the 5900 block of Shallowford Road. The Chattanooga Police Department responded at 12:31 p.m. to calls of a man lying unconscious on the side of the road. A preliminary report says when EMS arrived, they pronounced him dead.
WDEF
SRD body cam footage revealed of East Ridge student arrest
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The controversial arrest of an East Ridge High School student now has new video available to watch online. Today, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released the school resource deputy’s body cam footage on YouTube. According to an affidavit, SRD Tyler McRae was...
wmot.org
Tennessee governor announces new Savage Gulf State Park
Tennessee governor announces new Savage Gulf State Park. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has a new state park. Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday announced the creation of the Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. The park will be carved from the 19,000-acre Savage Gulf State Natural Area. That is currently part of the South Cumberland State Park. According to a news release, South Cumberland had become too large to manage as a single park. Most of the new park will be maintained as a state natural area, but it will include a 744-acre developable area. The General Assembly has provided $30 million for improvements, including a visitors center and an RV campground.
WTVCFOX
Man struck, killed by vehicle in Cleveland Tuesday night
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man walking across the street in Cleveland was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night, according to Cleveland Police. Spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says the accident happened at about 8:30 on Keith Street near Hackberry Drive NW. The man was struck by a northbound...
Grundy County Herald
Pickett remembered for his generosity
An officer-involved shooting in Grundy County last Wednesday night left a Gruetli-Lagger man dead. At approximately 10 p.m., deputies from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the 5800 block of Colony Road in Gruetli-Laager after receiving reports of a man with a rifle pointing it at passing vehicles.
weatherboy.com
Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee
Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
Grundy County Herald
3 airlifted after wreck on SR-56
A a passenger truck and a semi-truck collided around 9 a.m. this morning on SR-56 near Buddy Meeks Road in Tracy City. The crash resulted in three people being transported via helicopter to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. Michael McGee, Nancy Hobbs and an unidentified child were traveling north on SR-...
