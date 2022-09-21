ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellertown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown accident involving bicycle and motor vehicle

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An accident involving a bicycle and a motor vehicle occurred at 3rd and Walnut. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. They are expected to recover at this time. The incident is being investigated by Allentown's traffic division. Stay tuned to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly stole vehicle back after ATV engine ‘blows’

Bradford County, Pa. — A 24-year-old Drums resident allegedly threatened a man and his family if a vehicle was not returned to him. The man was scared when Pedro Luis Martinez showed up at his home near the 30000 block of Route 187 in Rome and demanded keys to the vehicle. Two days before the May 25 theft was reported, Martinez agreed to exchange the car for an ATV, according...
ROME, PA
WBRE

Two robberies, two counties, one suspect

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Township Police Department report that the suspect from Friday’s robbery of the Keystone Community Bank in Monroe County is the same suspect from Friday’s robbery of the FNCB Bank in Plains Township.   According to police, the suspect entered the Keystone Community Bank at 11:43 a.m. Friday.   The […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Beaver Meadows man defrauded of over $10,000

BEAVER MEADOWS, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 60-year-old man from Beaver Meadows reported $10,800.00 stolen from his bank account. PSP say the man walked into the station to report a theft by wire fraud on September 15. Police have no active suspects at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
BEAVER MEADOWS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead after crash in Bucks

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash in Bucks County Friday afternoon. The crash happened at Springfield Street and Bethlehem Pike(Route 309) in Springfield Township around 4:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Dispatchers say the road is closed in the area of the crash. Traffic is...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man to serve up to 60 years in prison for toddler’s death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lackawanna County District Attorney tells Eyewitness News a man who pled guilty to killing a toddler in Scranton was sentenced to up to 60 years in state prison Friday evening. District Attorney Mark Powell said the judge sentenced Christopher Mele, 35, to a minimum of 30 years and a maximum […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police investigating possible connection between two bank robberies

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Local police are investigating a possible connection between two bank robberies. The holdups happened on Friday within hours of each other in two counties. “It’s actually scary that it happened so close to home,” said Ed Hennigan, an Exeter resident. Two bank robberies in two counties. The Plains Township Police […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Scranton teens charged as adults in fatal stabbing

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — District Attorney Mark Powell confirms with Eyewitness News all three teens involved in the fatal stabbing, of an 18-year-old will be charged as adults. According to D.A. Powell, District Justice Sean McGraw ruled there was sufficient evidence to place all charges against Amir Williams, 16, Nahsyeis Williams, 16, and Sheldon Datilus, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Teen accused of DUI high-speed chase ending in crash

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man is being charged with DUI after a high-speed chase with officers ends in a crash. According to the South Abington Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 1:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Northern Boulevard, an officer attempted to pull over a car that was […]
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts

Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
