Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New JerseyTravel MavenFlemington, NJ
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown accident involving bicycle and motor vehicle
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An accident involving a bicycle and a motor vehicle occurred at 3rd and Walnut. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. They are expected to recover at this time. The incident is being investigated by Allentown's traffic division. Stay tuned to...
Man allegedly stole vehicle back after ATV engine ‘blows’
Bradford County, Pa. — A 24-year-old Drums resident allegedly threatened a man and his family if a vehicle was not returned to him. The man was scared when Pedro Luis Martinez showed up at his home near the 30000 block of Route 187 in Rome and demanded keys to the vehicle. Two days before the May 25 theft was reported, Martinez agreed to exchange the car for an ATV, according...
Do not approach elk loosed by wind in Northampton County, cops say
Lehigh Township police early Saturday alerted residents to an elk loose in the Northampton County community. The police department posted at 1:47 a.m. to Facebook about the elk roaming the township after wind took down a tree that damaged its owner’s fence. A photo with the post showed a...
Firefighters pull 2 people from Allentown house fire
Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the home with at least two people still inside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Lancaster County men arrested in Indiana for transporting illegal substances
LANCASTER, Pa. — Three Lancaster County men were arrested on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. by Indiana State Police. Jamarr Parker, 25, from Manheim, Radames Vargas Jr., 27, from Mountville, and Christopher Brown-Conroy, 29, from Lancaster were arrested on multiple criminal charges. Parker faces criminal charges for possession...
Drug task force auctions off seized vehicles in Monroe County
CRESCO, Pa. — A red Mercedes and a dump truck were just a couple of the vehicles auctioned off at Auto in Motion in Cresco. More than 10 cars, most of which were seized by the Monroe County Drug Task Force, were sold to the highest bidder. Collin Waas...
Two robberies, two counties, one suspect
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Township Police Department report that the suspect from Friday’s robbery of the Keystone Community Bank in Monroe County is the same suspect from Friday’s robbery of the FNCB Bank in Plains Township. According to police, the suspect entered the Keystone Community Bank at 11:43 a.m. Friday. The […]
Beaver Meadows man defrauded of over $10,000
BEAVER MEADOWS, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 60-year-old man from Beaver Meadows reported $10,800.00 stolen from his bank account. PSP say the man walked into the station to report a theft by wire fraud on September 15. Police have no active suspects at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Search underway for bank robber in Monroe County
SWIFTWATER, Pa. — The search is on for whoever robbed a bank in the Poconos on Friday. According to police, the crook robbed the First Keystone Community Bank along Route 611 in Swiftwater around noon. Pocono Township Police are looking for the guy who robbed the bank in Monroe...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead after crash in Bucks
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash in Bucks County Friday afternoon. The crash happened at Springfield Street and Bethlehem Pike(Route 309) in Springfield Township around 4:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Dispatchers say the road is closed in the area of the crash. Traffic is...
Man to serve up to 60 years in prison for toddler’s death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lackawanna County District Attorney tells Eyewitness News a man who pled guilty to killing a toddler in Scranton was sentenced to up to 60 years in state prison Friday evening. District Attorney Mark Powell said the judge sentenced Christopher Mele, 35, to a minimum of 30 years and a maximum […]
WFMZ-TV Online
State police looking for motorcyclist who led troopers on pursuit earlier this week
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a motorcyclist they say led troopers on a pursuit earlier this week. The man fled from troopers on Route 873 in Washington Township, Lehigh County Tuesday and led troopers on a pursuit into East Penn Township, Carbon County, according to a news release from state police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigating possible connection between two bank robberies
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Local police are investigating a possible connection between two bank robberies. The holdups happened on Friday within hours of each other in two counties. “It’s actually scary that it happened so close to home,” said Ed Hennigan, an Exeter resident. Two bank robberies in two counties. The Plains Township Police […]
Allentown firefighters rescue person trapped in burning home Friday, deputy chief says
Allentown firefighters rescued a person trapped in a burning home early Friday, according to the city’s deputy fire chief. Allentown Deputy Fire Chief Christian Williams said two people were injured in the Allentown fire and are being treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township. Williams said firefighters arrived...
Scranton teens charged as adults in fatal stabbing
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — District Attorney Mark Powell confirms with Eyewitness News all three teens involved in the fatal stabbing, of an 18-year-old will be charged as adults. According to D.A. Powell, District Justice Sean McGraw ruled there was sufficient evidence to place all charges against Amir Williams, 16, Nahsyeis Williams, 16, and Sheldon Datilus, […]
Murder suspect allegedly struck another inmate 8 times with a broomstick, police say
A man charged in connection with a murder conspiracy is now accused of throwing hot liquid at a fellow prison inmate and whacking him eight times with a broomstick, according to police. Giovani Cagle was charged Wednesday with assaulting the other Northampton County Prison inmate on Saturday, according to a...
Police investigate suspicious death after body found in basement of N.J. home
The suspicious death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday in the basement of a Trenton home was under investigation by police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities announced Thursday. Police were called to the Park Avenue home for welfare check and after the officers forced their...
Serious Crash Investigation Underway Near Palmer Park Mall In Easton: Police
Police were investigating after a serious crash shut down several streets near Palmer Park Mall in Northampton County, authorities said. The crash was reported around 2:35 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, Palmer Township Police said. Motorists were asked to avoid Park Avenue and Tatamy Road at Palmer Park Mall in...
Teen accused of DUI high-speed chase ending in crash
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man is being charged with DUI after a high-speed chase with officers ends in a crash. According to the South Abington Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 1:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Northern Boulevard, an officer attempted to pull over a car that was […]
Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts
Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0