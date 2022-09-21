ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, CT

New Haven Independent

Historical Society Program Focuses On Connecticut’s Classic Schoolhouses

SEYMOUR — Step back in time and learn about the small, unique schools that popped up across 18th- and 19th-century Connecticut in a special live program hosted by the Seymour Historical Society on Sunday, September 25, at 2 p.m. Given the much larger size of modern educational facilities, nothing...
SEYMOUR, CT
themonroesun.com

New Teacher Profile: Jennifer Messina no longer a substitute at Stepney

Position: Kindergarten teacher at Stepney Elementary School. Coming from: Taught kindergarten in a private school setting and was a building substitute at Stepney Elementary School last year. Grew up in: Danbury. Education: Bachelors degree in Elementary Education. What do you like most about teaching?. I love inspire kids to love...
MONROE, CT
Bristol Press

PET OF THE WEEK: Camille

*I can live in a single family home, condos and apartments considered. *I want to live with dog savvy kids over age 14. *I have not had much experience with cats or dogs but am willing to consider sharing my home with a furry friend. *I am a high energy...
NEWINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Matt Scott's beard: Shave it or Save it?

HARTFORD, Conn. — Over the past month, Meteorologist Matt Scott has sported a beard after having grown it while on vacation. FOX61 has teamed up with The Village with the goal to help keep kids warm this winter season with "Save It or Shave It: The Village Winter Coat Drive."
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

After Unspeakable Loss, Derby Dad Runs To Raise Awareness Of 'CDH'

DERBY — The day Derby residents Neil and Cynthia Connery found out the gender of their first baby in 2016 was also the day they received a devastating diagnosis. At the couple’s 20-week ultrasound, they not only learned they were going to have a baby boy, but that the baby was diagnosed with a rare birth defect, with no known cause, called Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia, or CDH.
DERBY, CT
NewsTimes

Bethel animal rescue will hold adoption event Saturday

BETHEL — Happily Furever After Rescue will hold a family- and pet-friendly adoption event Saturday at Bennett Memorial Park. In addition to adoptable dogs, the Bethel-based nonprofit’s Bark in the Park event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. will feature more than 20 vendors, live music, food trucks, crafts and lawn games, a raffle and a dog agility course.
BETHEL, CT
Robb Report

From a Cigar Lounge to a Boathouse, This $5.75 Million Lakeside Connecticut Compound Is Packed With Amenities

Is there anything this Connecticut compound doesn’t have?  A lakeside lodge, a boathouse, a swimming pool, cigar lounge, a private dock—that’s just the start of this nature retreat. The roughly six-acre spread comes with all the amenities to host your family, friends and even your furry companions too. There’s a cluster of seven structures (yes, you read that right), the likes of a two-story barn, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a heated and air-conditioned doghouse, among other outbuildings. It’ll cost you $5.75 million for the whole lot, which comes fully furnished. Meaning all the property’s ATVs, plus a double-decker pontoon boat, are yours to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Plainville Stadium Reunion at Berlin Fair Grounds to showcase local racing history

PLAINVILLE – The 14th annual Plainville Stadium Reunion this Saturday at the Berlin Fair Grounds will showcase local racing history. The reunion, sponsored by the Berlin Lions Club at Nutmeg Kart Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds at Beckley Road in Berlin. Visitors will be able to see the sort of vehicles that raced in the former Plainville Stadium, where the Lowe's Home Improvement now stands, during its heyday and meet some of the former racers.
BERLIN, CT
WTNH

Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Hospital will begin seeing patients in newly-renovated ER Thursday

BRISTOL – Bristol Hospital on Thursday is set to open the second half to its newly-renovated Emergency Center. The second half – which occupies the old ER area – has been closed for renovations since December, when patients began being seen in a 12,500-square-foot addition that opened. Beginning Thursday, patients will be seen in both spaces, which now mirror each other and fit together seamlessly as one space.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Work begins on East Haddam swing bridge

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — If you use the East Haddam Swing Bridge to get across the Connecticut River, get ready for construction-related delays. Work is getting started on the 110-year-old bridge along Route 82. The construction includes new bridge equipment, structural repairs and a new sidewalk. “Both towns are thrilled with the addition of […]
EAST HADDAM, CT
Register Citizen

One Trumbull eatery fails August health inspection

TRUMBULL — Only one food service establishment in town failed its August inspection by the Trumbull Health Department. However, it has since passed re-inspection and an employee there said all issues have been addressed. The health department inspected eight food service establishments in August and Trumbull One Stop, a...
TRUMBULL, CT
Bristol Press

NBC Connecticut personality to be Mum Festival's grand marshal

BRISTOL – With the quickly approaching end of September, the Mum Festival Committee has chosen NBC Connecticut’s Taylor Kinzler to be the celebration’s grand marshal. “I’m so honored to be a part of such a special tradition,” said Kinzler in an email to the Press. “I can’t wait to meet all of the small business owners, vendors and volunteers who help to make this event come to life.”
BRISTOL, CT

