ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Providence Man To Prison For Fatal Dog Assault

A Providence man must spend two years in prison for killing his girlfriend's dog. The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says Devon Hernandez pleaded no contest to a felony animal cruelty charge. Hernandez was reportedly caught on home surveillance beating the Pomeranian for urinating on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

2nd body found inside former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday the second body that was found inside of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard’s home earlier this week has been identified. The Medical Examiners Office said Daniel Grabowski was one of the two bodies recovered from Menard’s...
WOONSOCKET, RI
iheart.com

Rhode Island Man Charged -Ghost Guns Seized In Federal Investigation

A West Greenwich man is being federally detained in connection to the seizure of a half-dozen "ghost guns". According to the Justice Department, there were also three silencers and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition seized from the home of Walter Garbecki, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing the items.
WEST GREENWICH, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
Providence, RI
Obituaries
City
Providence, RI
Turnto10.com

Soldier who went missing during Korean War accounted for

BOSTON (AP) — A soldier from Massachusetts who went missing during the Korean War and was later reported to have died in a prisoner of war camp has been accounted for using modern scientific techniques, military officials said. Army Cpl. Joseph J. Puopolo, 19, of East Boston, was accounted...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Middletown restaurant manager recounts dine-and-dash incident

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Tito's Cantina Manager Kristen Matheus said it was just a regular day at work last week when she heard the front door slam. It's one of at least three restaurants where a Florida man is accused of leaving without paying. "Oh my God, he must...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Justice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Obituary#Veteran#Murder#Violent Crime#U S Marine
fallriverreporter.com

Investigation reveals inappropriate relationships involving Massachusetts police officers and young woman who committed suicide

A 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department has brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
STOUGHTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Middletown and Woonsocket Police arrest man after admitting to dining and dashing at multiple restaurants

The Middletown and Woonsocket Police Departments arrested a 58-year-old man on two counts of Obtaining Food with Intent to Defraud. Accordiing to MPD, on September 15th in the evening, a man later identified as Anthony Addesa of Palm Beach, Florida, went into Tito’s Cantina on West Main Road and consumed food and drinks. The male got up and left the restaurant without paying for his food or drinks.
WOONSOCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston inmate accused of attacking caseworker, threatening to have jail staff killed

BOSTON — An inmate with a history of assault is now accused of attacking a caseworker and threatening to have staffers at a jail in Boston killed. Ahmad Maiden, 43, was arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges including assault and battery on a correctional facility employee, disturbing a correctional institution, and threats, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment

TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a 26-year-old woman was found shot to death in Taunton. Prosecutors said Taunton police received a 911 call at about 11 p.m. Wednesday from someone at an apartment on Tremont Street about a woman with a gunshot wound.
TAUNTON, MA
ABC6.com

Police find missing man with dementia in Central Falls safely

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Central Falls police said that they found the man who went missing Saturday safely. Police said that 63-year-old Juan Garcia was had last been seen walking in the Washington Street area early in the day. Garcia stands about 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs about...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

Superior Court judge injured after confrontation

(WJAR) — A Rhode Island Superior Court judge is recovering after a confrontation outside the Licht Judicial Complex on Wednesday morning. Providence police said Judge Stephen Nugent was assaulted on College and South Main around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to police, a judge's vehicle tapped another vehicle and...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy