Rayne Police looking for 3 men in connection with attempted murder

RAYNE, La. ( KLFY ) – Detectives with the Rayne Police Department and Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance with locating 3 individuals wanted for attempted first degree murder.

Chaseton Carrier is a Black male, 22 years of age. He is 5’ 6” in height, weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 410 S. Eastern Ave., Lot 3 in Rayne.

Deante Carrier is a Black male, 24 years of age. He is 6’ 6” in height, weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 6101 Standard Mill Road near Rayne.

Darius Senegal is a Black male, 21 years of age. He is 5’ 10” in height, weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 505 Fourth St. in Rayne.

Warrants have been issued for their arrest.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

