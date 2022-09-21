ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rayne, LA

Rayne Police looking for 3 men in connection with attempted murder

By Scott Yoshonis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AvOPw_0i4QhbRM00

RAYNE, La. ( KLFY ) – Detectives with the Rayne Police Department and Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance with locating 3 individuals wanted for attempted first degree murder.

Chaseton Carrier is a Black male, 22 years of age. He is 5’ 6” in height, weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 410 S. Eastern Ave., Lot 3 in Rayne.

Crime Stoppers looking for Church Point sex offender who has failed to register

Deante Carrier is a Black male, 24 years of age. He is 6’ 6” in height, weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 6101 Standard Mill Road near Rayne.

Darius Senegal is a Black male, 21 years of age. He is 5’ 10” in height, weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 505 Fourth St. in Rayne.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

Warrants have been issued for their arrest.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Man convicted in 2019 slaying of girlfriend in Franklin; victim was shot over 20 times, DA says

A jury on Friday unanimously convicted a 39-year-old man in the 2019 fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Franklin. Trinity Coleman was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Chiquita Lumpkin on Sept. 2, 2019. Coleman shot Lumpkin more than 20 times outside her home in Franklin, before fleeing the area and leading authorities on a chase on I-10 that ended near Welsh. He faces additional charges in Jefferson Davis Parish for the chase, 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé's office said in a statement.
FRANKLIN, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Acadia Parish, LA
Acadia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Rayne, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Rayne, LA
theadvocate.com

Two people injured in drive-by shooting in Lafayette, police say

Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sternberg Street Thursday night, the Lafayette Police Department says. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Sternberg Street around 9:40 p.m. and found two victims suffering non-life-threatening injuries. One victim was struck by a bullet and another was injured by what investigators believe was shrapnel, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Hair#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Acadia#Church Point#P3#Nexstar Media Inc
theadvocate.com

Man seriously injured in shooting outside after-hours Opelousas restaurant

One man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in an Opelousas shooting early Saturday. Officers responded to the intersection of South Academy and Blanchard streets around 3:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting outside an after-hours restaurant known as “The Back.” The victim, a man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theadvocate.com

Woman, 31, dead of apparent suicide in St. Martin Parish Jail, officials say

A 31-year-old woman died after being found unresponsive in her cell at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center Thursday morning in what authorities believe was a suicide. Holly Granger, 31, was found unresponsive in her cell around 11:13 a.m. Thursday. Correctional officers made lifesaving efforts but she was pronounced dead from an apparent suicide, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadia Parish caretaker arrested, accused of stealing $56,000 from infirm client

An Acadia Parish caretaker was arrested after investigators say she issued $56,000 worth of checks from her client without permission. Regina Roche, 51, of Gueydan, was arrested on 191 counts of forgery and 16 counts of exploitation of the infirm after the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about checks being issued without authorization and determined Roche was stealing from the person she was hired to care for, the agency said in a statement.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Gueydan woman allegedly stole from person she was hired to care for

A Vermilion Parish woman has been arrested for stealing from a person she was hired to care for. Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding checks that were being issued without authorization. During the investigation, detectives discovered that 191 checks had been issued by the...
GUEYDAN, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy