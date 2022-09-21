Read full article on original website
Ohio lawmakers continue to fight to restore Delphi retirees’ pensions
DAYTON — Thousands of Dayton area workers living without their pension are watching time run out on the chance of getting their money back. There are 2,000 salaried, retired Delphi workers in the Dayton area and they’re to get their pensions back. Hundreds of those retired workers joined together two weeks ago for a rally at Sinclair College to gain support for the Susan Muffley Act.
Sidney Daily News
Samaritan Works thanks Shelby County United Way
SIDNEY — Samaritan Works is sending thanks to Shelby County United Way for its continued support. Samaritan Works’ mission is to provide faith-filled, sober living to those in Shelby County, Ohio working to change their lives and live free from addiction to drugs and alcohol. Samaritan Works, a...
Sidney Daily News
Edison State Diversity Committee seeks readers for November production
PIQUA — The Diversity Committee at Edison State Community College will present a readers’ theater production titled “Dispatches: The Battle of Angel’s Wing” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. in the Robinson Theater at Edison State’s Piqua Campus. “Dispatches” is a true...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— The athletic exhibition at the rink last night did not prove a success. All the men advertised to be present were on hand, but the attendance was so small that some refused to take part. Three exhibition matches, however, were given. —————
peakofohio.com
Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler
Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler, 52, of rural Urbana, passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. He was born in Urbana, Ohio on November 24, 1969, the son of Thomas R. and Patricia A. (Simpson) Detwiler, who survive. He...
‘You are not anonymous’: Former FBI agent says Ohio swatting calls can be traced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a series of false active shooter phone calls to Ohio schools on Friday, a former FBI agent said the callers could be tracked and held accountable. Former FBI agent Harry Trombitas said tracking the callers who made false active shooter reports — also known as swatting — would be “difficult, […]
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
‘Stupidest crime’: Safety experts explain why school swatting happens
"Sometimes it's a student from within the organization, which often times is the case, but oftentimes it's also somebody outside the disgruntled parent or employee or someone with no connection who is just desiring that kind of attention and chaos," Klinger said.
Yellow Springs Credit Union accounts hit by fraud
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Yellow Springs Credit Union debit card accounts have been included in part of a large fraud attack. Yellow Springs Credit Union CEO, Sandy Hollenberg, tells 2 NEWS in an interview that the credit union’s customers’ MasterCard debit card accounts were involved in an outside fraud attack. Hollenberg states no personal […]
Sidney Daily News
YMCA to open satellite child development center
SIDNEY — As part of a collaborative effort with the Shelby County Commissioners, the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA plans to open a new satellite Child Development Center at the Fair Haven Nursing Home location with a target opening date of Nov. 14, 2022. The new center will be licensed through...
spectrumnews1.com
1,800 Ohio Army National Guard soldiers preparing to deploy overseas
DAYTON, Ohio — Ohio Army National Guard troops across the state are saying their goodbyes this week. 1,800 soldiers are being sent off in a series of deployment ceremonies across the state this week. The soldiers from are from the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and will be headed...
Sidney Daily News
Continental Express celebrates safe drivers at driver appreciation week picnic
SIDNEY — Continental Express Inc. concluded National Truck Driver Appreciation Week with their annual driver picnic and safety meeting Saturday. Amongst free meals and raffled prizes, dozens of Continental’s professional truck drivers received acknowledgments for years of safe driving, including 1 million consecutive safe miles award recipient Travis Benton.
miamivalleytoday.com
Oh Boba! opens in downtown Troy
TROY – The Troy community welcomed a new bubble tea store, Oh Boba!, at a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, Sept. 22. Oh Boba! is located at 217 Town Square, and has already opened to the public. The tea shop is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
NTSB recommendation for blood alcohol monitoring system in new U.S. vehicles gathering momentum
DAYTON — Imagine the night, after having a few drinks, when your car or truck won’t start because the installed passive blood alcohol monitoring system won’t allow it. That scenario seems a real possibility as this week, the National Transportation Safety Board recommended that all new vehicles in the United States come equipped with alcohol detection systems. The goal is to stop an intoxicated person from driving.
Lima News
Colon: Suicide rates among our communities
While we are concluding September’s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month for 2022, the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties is continually working to prevent suicide. The Board funds many local resources and initiatives for suicide prevention. The Hopeline is a local helpline available 24/7...
Eaton Register Herald
Commission signs agreement with railroad
EATON — On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Preble County Commissioners officially approved a crossing closure and project funding agreement with Norfolk Southern Railway for three railroad crossing closures which have been a topic of debate for months. Prosecutor Marty Votel presented commissioners with the finalized agreement, and said there would...
Sidney Daily News
Edison State adjunct faculty honored at banquet
PIQUA — Twenty-two employees were recognized for instructing a combined total of 4,125 semester hours, or approximately 1,375 classes, in their careers at Edison State Community College’s annual adjunct faculty recognition banquet on Wednesday, Aug. 24. William Loudermilk, President of Academic Senate and Professor of English, served as...
Taco Bell trying new menu options in Ohio
Taco Bell will be testing a new menu item in Ohio next month: a meatless "steak" quesadilla.
Sidney Daily News
Walk to End Alzheimer’s planned
SIDNEY — The 2022 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at courtsquare in downtown Sidney. Pre-Walk activities begin at 9 a.m. The Promise Garden Ceremony begins at 9:45 a.m., followed by the walk at 10 a.m. The Shelby County Walk is one...
dayton.com
District Market to open on Wayne Avenue: ‘When you support someone here you’re supporting a dream’
The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright-Dunbar District is getting an upgrade with a new name and location. District Market, located at 200 Wayne Avenue in Dayton, is a new marketplace where small business can sell their food, learn and grow before venturing out on their own. “It is...
