Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom Handy
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Two men shot near Benning Road in Southeast DC, one not breathing: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Two men were shot Saturday at the intersection of Benning Road and East Capitol Street, Southeast, MPD said. The shooting took place at approximately 5:40 p.m. and police said one of the men is unconscious and not breathing. MPD says it is looking for a...
US Marshals Join Search For DC Man Wanted For Prince George's County Murder
The US Marshals Service has joined the search for a Washington, DC man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at a Maryland mall over the summer. Stephon Edwards Jones, 33, has been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Hyattsville Darrion Herring in a shooting in the food court of the Mall at Prince George’s, according to police.
Friday shooting shut down Fairfax County shopping center
Police are investigating a shooting that shut down a shopping center in Fairfax on Friday afternoon.
DC woman identified as victim of deadly Oxon Hill hit-and-run
As police continue to search for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a woman in Oxon Hill, Maryland, earlier this week, they have released the victim’s identity. The Prince George’s County police identified her as Brenda Hackett, 56, of D.C. Hackett’s body was found on...
Demonstrators Gather at DC Police Chief's House to Protest Police Shootings
About 20 people from the group Harriet’s Dreams gathered in front of D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee’s home in the Palisades neighborhood of Northwest Washington Friday night to protest recent D.C. police shootings. They protested the fatal July shootings of Lazarus Wilson, who was shot by an off-duty...
Family of DC woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Oxon Hill, MD wants justice
OXON HILL, Md. — The children of a D.C. woman want justice after their mother was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Prince George's County police say that around 2:40 a.m. officers found the victim at the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Salisbury Drive on Sunday, Sept. 18.
Victim Killed While Walking On Oxon Hill Crosswalk Identified
Detectives have identified a Washington D.C. woman as the pedestrian in a fatal hit and run over the weekend in Oxon Hill, authorities say. Brenda Hackett, 56, was killed after being struck while in a crosswalk on Indian Head Highway around 2:40 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, according to Prince George's County police.
Person dead after shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a shooting in Northeast that left a person dead Thursday afternoon. The police department tweeted about the shooting in the 3000 block of Adams St. NE at 1:06 p.m. In the tweet, it said MPD was looking for […]
Man found dead in overturned, bullet-riddled car in northeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police said a man found dead in a bullet-riddled car early Friday morning appeared to have died as a result of a crash. Just after midnight, officers responded to Kenilworth Avenue Northeast at Interstate 295 for reports of shots fired, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a witness saw occupants of one vehicle shoot at another.
Yes, DC Misspelled “Virginia Avenue”
DC urbanists are aflutter after a sharp-eyed Twitter user noticed a misspelling at the eastern terminus of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. A Washingtonian reporter confirmed the street sign was misspelled as “Virgina” but was unable to find any other typos between Constitution Avenue and Rock Creek Parkway. Reached by...
Man found in overturned SUV near I-295 after shooting in DC dies
Editor’s Note: Some of the initial information from police changed, and the story has been updated to reflect those changes. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the death of a man whom officers found in an overturned SUV after a shooting. MPD said that late Thursday night, […]
Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center
Editor’s Note — The Fairfax County Police Department initially said it believed someone used a high-powered rifle to fire the shots. By 5:10 p.m., the department said investigators thought the shots came from a pistol, not a rifle. That update is reflected here. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police […]
Virginia 19-year-old identified as suspect in Hyattsville home break-in shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police have identified the suspect shot and killed in a Hyattsville home invasion as a 19-year-old man from Alexandria. Police identified the deceased suspect as Damani Sanders. Police say Sanders broke into the home in the 5600 block of 30th Avenue in Hyattsville at about 12:18...
'This was not a transparent process' | Virginia leader slams Metro for favoritism in fight for new FBI Headquarters
WASHINGTON — The fight to be the next home of the FBI Headquarters is heating up. President Joe Biden renewed the proposal to relocate the FBI from downtown D.C. to the suburbs of Maryland or Virginia, with three locations in the running: Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield. But one Fairfax...
Man Found Dead Inside Overturned SUV Riddled With Bullet Holes
A man was found dead inside of an overturned vehicle covered in bullet holes overnight in Washington D.C., reports NBC 4. Detectives say that a suspect pulled up to the victim and began shooting at him on an off-ramp to Kenilworth Avenue NE shortly after midnight on Friday, Sept. 23, causing the victim's vehicle to crash and flip over onto its roof, continues the outlet.
Police: Man arrested for deadly 2021 shooting in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Prince George's County that left one man dead. According to the Prince George's County Police Homicide Unit, the shooting happened at an apartment building in the 5700 block of 16th Avenue on Nov. 3, 2021.
No injuries in Northwest DC roof deck fire
WASHINGTON - No injuries were reported after a fire on a roof deck at an apartment in Northwest D.C. The fire was reported around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on the exterior roof deck of a four-story apartment in the 2900 block of Georgia Avenue. Firefighters were able to keep the fire...
What’s Going on in Cleveland Park at Connecticut Ave at Porter St, NW?
Any news about ongoing street construction, which has turned the intersection into a pedestrian nightmare?. No signs, no leaflets, no information from workers.”. Ed. Note: Only one sign indicating a closure to pedestrians on the southeast corner:
Alert Issued For Person Wanted For Hate Crime Assault On Blue Line Metro Train In DC
Law enforcement officials in the region are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a person wanted for an alleged assault that is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The FBI's Washington Field Office issued an alert on Friday, Sept. 23, and provided photos...
Police: 20-Year-Old Silver Spring Woman Missing Since Friday
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 20-year-old Silver Spring woman who has been missing since Friday. Adelia Bonilla Lainez was last seen on Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., in the 1900 block of Seminary Rd. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Lainez is approximately 5 feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 108 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red t-shirt, and red leggings.
