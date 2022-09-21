Read full article on original website
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall hosts Nitro Extreme Show, first large event since National Cinema Day incidentZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit TodayL. CaneFlorida State
Saints’ Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara get concerning injury updates ahead of game vs. Panthers
The New Orleans Saints enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record as they look to get back to winning ways against the Carolina Panthers. At this point, however, the Saints seem to be in danger of having to sit both Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara due to their respective injuries.
2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
Broncos get massive Week 3 update on Russell Wilson weapon Jerry Jeudy
The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Lions
The Minnesota Vikings will look to bounce back in Week 3 after getting humbled by the Philadelphia Eagles on a national stage during Monday Night Football. With a clash against the Detroit Lions looming, the Vikings will be eager to show that last week was a fluke and that they are true contenders out of the NFC North. It’s time to dive into this matchup with some Minnesota Vikings Week 3 predictions for their matchup vs. the Lions.
Tyreek Hill’s message to Dolphins for massive clash vs. Josh Allen, Bills
The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most compelling teams through the first two weeks of NFL action, starting the season off with back-to-back wins. If they hope to make it three in a row, Tyreek Hill and co. have their work cut out for them in Week 3 with arguably the strongest team in the league in Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills coming into town.
2 Oregon Ducks takeaways from win over Washington State
When the Oregon football program announced that their first game of the season was going to be against the Georgia Bulldogs, it drew more than a few “yikes” emojis from long-time fans of the Ducks. Sure, everyone would like to believe that their favorite team can beat anyone, but the Bulldogs were the best team in the NCAA last season, and even after turning over a sizeable selection of their depth chart to the NFL draft back in March, they remain one of the best teams in the nation.
Mike Tomlin drops 100% truth bomb on Steelers after letting Nick Chubb cook in loss to Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions to answer in the coming days. The Steelers suffered a 29-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns Thursday night, in part because Mike Tomlin’s men could not stop running back Nick Chubb from moving the chains. With Deshaun Watson suspended the Browns were expected to be a run-heavy […] The post Mike Tomlin drops 100% truth bomb on Steelers after letting Nick Chubb cook in loss to Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The other ‘sticking point’ that hampered Lamar Jackson’s contract discussions with Ravens
The contract negotiations between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson captured the attention of fans before the 2022 season. Many fans expected the two sides to agree to a deal before the self-imposed dealing of Opening Day. Unfortunately, they failed to meet in the middle, and Jackson will become a free agent after the 2022 season.
Derek Carr will not love what’s happening with Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow for Titans game
Heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders offense may be without two of their top players. Hunter Renfrow, who is arguably Carr’s favorite pass-catching option outside Davante Adams, has already been ruled out of Sunday’s contest due to a concussion.
NFL Odds: Packers vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
Two of the top teams in the NFC over the last few years will meet on the gridiron in Week 3 as the Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what should be an epic matchup! It is time to take a sneak peek at our NFL odds series, where our Packers-Buccaneers prediction and pick will be made.
Miami football benches Tyler Van Dyke after awful first half, finally gets fans to cheer
Miami football is having a rough go of things. Down 24-3 to an unranked Middle Tennessee squad, which was previously winless against top 25 teams, the Hurricanes were giving the fans at Hard Rock Stadium little to cheer about. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who tossed two first-half interceptions, started to feel the fans’ frustrations, as they began to chant for his backup, Jake Garcia, to enter the game.
NFL injury report: Updates on Justin Herbert, George Kittle and more
The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers
Tua Tagovailoa must be licking his chops after seeing Bills latest injury report
The Buffalo Bills have been the clear frontrunners for the Super Bowl trophy this year. Their first two games have been blowouts against the reigning champions and the reigning first seed of the AFC. They’ve done this off the back of Josh Allen’s brilliance and their defense clamping down their opponents.
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is likely to play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. “Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is expected to play vs. the Panthers, per source,” tweeted Schefter. Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara, listed as questionable for […] The post Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buffalo Bills: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills Week 3 contest vs. the Miami Dolphins will be the first AFC East matchup for last year’s division champs. It is a game that will set the tone for the division for the rest of the season, so as the crucial Bills-Dolphins game nears, let’s make some bold Bills Week 3 predictions.
NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 9/26/2022
The Dallas Cowboys will travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants in a Monday night clash at the Meadowlands. Are you ready for some football? It’s a Monday night party, and time to check out our NFL odds series with a Cowboys-Giants prediction and pick.
Details of 49ers’ failed Jimmy Garoppolo trade with Commanders
Jimmy Garoppolo is the big man on campus once again for the San Francisco 49ers. But as recently reported, he was very nearly the primary signal caller for the Washington Commanders had things fallen into place earlier in the offseason. As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Commanders and 49ers...
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offensive line takes massive hit prior to Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are looking to get above .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. However, their quest for a winning record will have to occur without a starter on their offensive line. The Lions officially designated guard Jonah Jackson as out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota...
Aaron Rodgers, Packers gets one final mixed bag of WR injury updates ahead of Buccaneers game
The Green Bay Packers wide receiver problems have been well-documented even before the start of the season. Losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling was always going to hurt the team at some point. However, no one, not even Aaron Rodgers, could’ve expected Green Bay’s receiving room to be this hampered this early into the season. […] The post Aaron Rodgers, Packers gets one final mixed bag of WR injury updates ahead of Buccaneers game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots QB Mac Jones won’t like this Jakobi Meyers update for Week 3 vs. Ravens
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be without one of his top weapons for Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers isn’t expected to suit up because of a knee injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Meyers is currently listed as questionable. NESN’s Zack Cox notes this will be Meyers’ first […] The post Patriots QB Mac Jones won’t like this Jakobi Meyers update for Week 3 vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
