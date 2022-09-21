ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Broncos get massive Week 3 update on Russell Wilson weapon Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Lions

The Minnesota Vikings will look to bounce back in Week 3 after getting humbled by the Philadelphia Eagles on a national stage during Monday Night Football. With a clash against the Detroit Lions looming, the Vikings will be eager to show that last week was a fluke and that they are true contenders out of the NFC North. It’s time to dive into this matchup with some Minnesota Vikings Week 3 predictions for their matchup vs. the Lions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s message to Dolphins for massive clash vs. Josh Allen, Bills

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most compelling teams through the first two weeks of NFL action, starting the season off with back-to-back wins. If they hope to make it three in a row, Tyreek Hill and co. have their work cut out for them in Week 3 with arguably the strongest team in the league in Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills coming into town.
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 Oregon Ducks takeaways from win over Washington State

When the Oregon football program announced that their first game of the season was going to be against the Georgia Bulldogs, it drew more than a few “yikes” emojis from long-time fans of the Ducks. Sure, everyone would like to believe that their favorite team can beat anyone, but the Bulldogs were the best team in the NCAA last season, and even after turning over a sizeable selection of their depth chart to the NFL draft back in March, they remain one of the best teams in the nation.
EUGENE, OR
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin drops 100% truth bomb on Steelers after letting Nick Chubb cook in loss to Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions to answer in the coming days. The Steelers suffered a 29-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns Thursday night, in part because Mike Tomlin’s men could not stop running back Nick Chubb from moving the chains. With Deshaun Watson suspended the Browns were expected to be a run-heavy […] The post Mike Tomlin drops 100% truth bomb on Steelers after letting Nick Chubb cook in loss to Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Miami football benches Tyler Van Dyke after awful first half, finally gets fans to cheer

Miami football is having a rough go of things. Down 24-3 to an unranked Middle Tennessee squad, which was previously winless against top 25 teams, the Hurricanes were giving the fans at Hard Rock Stadium little to cheer about. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who tossed two first-half interceptions, started to feel the fans’ frustrations, as they began to chant for his backup, Jake Garcia, to enter the game.
CORAL GABLES, FL
ClutchPoints

Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is likely to play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. “Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is expected to play vs. the Panthers, per source,” tweeted Schefter. Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara, listed as questionable for […] The post Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Buffalo Bills: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills Week 3 contest vs. the Miami Dolphins will be the first AFC East matchup for last year’s division champs. It is a game that will set the tone for the division for the rest of the season, so as the crucial Bills-Dolphins game nears, let’s make some bold Bills Week 3 predictions.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Details of 49ers’ failed Jimmy Garoppolo trade with Commanders

Jimmy Garoppolo is the big man on campus once again for the San Francisco 49ers. But as recently reported, he was very nearly the primary signal caller for the Washington Commanders had things fallen into place earlier in the offseason. As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Commanders and 49ers...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers, Packers gets one final mixed bag of WR injury updates ahead of Buccaneers game

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver problems have been well-documented even before the start of the season. Losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling was always going to hurt the team at some point. However, no one, not even Aaron Rodgers, could’ve expected Green Bay’s receiving room to be this hampered this early into the season. […] The post Aaron Rodgers, Packers gets one final mixed bag of WR injury updates ahead of Buccaneers game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Patriots QB Mac Jones won’t like this Jakobi Meyers update for Week 3 vs. Ravens

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be without one of his top weapons for Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers isn’t expected to suit up because of a knee injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Meyers is currently listed as questionable. NESN’s Zack Cox notes this will be Meyers’ first […] The post Patriots QB Mac Jones won’t like this Jakobi Meyers update for Week 3 vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

