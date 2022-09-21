Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
I-79 pursuit ends in car fire, 1 arrested
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - (Warning: Video contains profanity) Authorities say one person is in custody after a pursuit in Harrison County. Law enforcement officials tell 5 News the pursuit started shortly after noon near the Staples in Clarksburg. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caught fire just before the...
2 arrested after high speed chase on I-79
A high speed chase took place Saturday afternoon in Harrison County.
WDTV
Bridgeport police asking for help identifying man, vehicle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the man above and the vehicle below. Authorities said they are connected to a larceny complaint. The alleged larceny happened at the Black Bear Express at Saltwell on Sept. 20. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
WDTV
Woman charged after child, 3, runs around hotel parking lot for an hour unattended
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was charged in Marion County after officers said she allowed a 3-year-old child to run through a hotel parking lot for an hour while she was “passed out” in a bed. Officers were dispatched to a hotel in Marion County Tuesday afternoon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wajr.com
Suspected drugged Clarksburg woman faces neglect charges
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Clarksburg woman is behind bars after police say she let her 3-year-old child to run through a hotel parking lot for an hour unattended. Officers were called to the Marion County hotel Tuesday afternoon and found the child at the front office. After searching for...
3 people taken to UHC after 3-vehicle accident in Bridgeport
Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle accident in Bridgeport.
WDTV
Few answers given since officer-involved shooting in Nutter Fort one month ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been one month since 37-year-old Jason Owens was killed by police at his father’s funeral in Nutter Fort. Definitive answers remain few and far between. On August 24, U.S. Marshals went to Amos Carvelli Funeral Home to serve a warrant for Owens’ arrest...
Morgantown man facing grand larceny charges after allegedly stealing truck
Christopher Brian Mullenax, 40, of Morgantown, pleaded not guilty to a grand larceny charge at an arraignment hearing Sept. 22 before Judge Holepit in Monongalia County Magistrate Court. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVU issues campus warning after report of shot fired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has issued a campus warning to students and employees following a report of a shot being fired. According to a press release, the university is encouraging people to be vigilant after University Police received a report of a single shot fired into the air in the Area 1 parking […]
Terra Alta woman arrested for drugs after Star City traffic stop
A Preston County woman is being held at North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond after Star City police allegedly found a variety of controlled substances in her vehicle. On Sept. 18,. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Man allegedly hit another man with pipe over a missing pair of shoes in Salem
A man has been charged after allegedly hitting another man with a pipe during a fight over a missing pair of shoes at a residence in Salem.
Man attacked over dog at mobile home park, charges ensue
VALLEY BEND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested in the Valley Bend area of Randolph County after attacking a man at Valley View Mobile Home Park. According to Sgt. B.W. Cogar of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was made on Saturday, September 10 in reference to a battery incident at the mobile home park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Defendant accused of killing ‘Whitey’ Bulger pleads not guilty
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the defendants allegedly connected with the beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger pleaded not guilty in Clarksburg. Sean McKinnon, 36, pleaded not guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Thomas S. Kleech Friday morning. The other two men indicted last month in connection...
WDTV
Defendant allegedly connected to ‘Whitey’ Bulger death to be arraigned
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the defendants allegedly connected with the beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger will be arraigned in Clarksburg. Sean McKinnon, 36, will be arraigned before U.S. District Court Judge Thomas S. Kleech Friday morning at 11 a.m. in Clarksburg. McKinnon will be represented...
Woman charged after officers find meth and fentanyl on her person during Fairmont traffic stop
A woman has been charged after officers found methamphetamine and fentanyl on her person during a traffic stop in Fairmont.
wtae.com
Police arrest suspect in Morgantown homicide
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a shooting in Morgantown. Police said the two were shot inside a car on Walnut Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday. According to the Morgantown Police Department's news release, the male victim, 34-year-old Marcelius Likely, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Ruby Memorial Hospital. The female victim was being treated for her injuries.
wajr.com
Clarksburg traffic stop leads to two drug arrests
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Clarksburg traffic stop resulted in two arrests Sunday. Clarksburg police stopped a car driven by Ralph Lloyd, 44, due to an equipment violation on Joyce Street. When officers approached the car they observed a loose white powder believed to be fentanyl in Lloyd’s lap.
Fairmont man pleads guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
A Fairmont man this week pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Woman charged after officers find mushrooms and meth during traffic stop at Star City Sheetz
A woman has been charged in Star City after officers say they found mushrooms and methamphetamine during a traffic stop at Sheetz.
WDTV
Fairmont man pleads guilty to federal fentanyl charge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man pleaded guilty this week to possessing fentanyl, officials said. Charles Edward Bell, Jr., 25, of Fairmont, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Bell admitted to possessing fentanyl...
Comments / 3