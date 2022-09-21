ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Comments / 3

Related
WDTV

I-79 pursuit ends in car fire, 1 arrested

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - (Warning: Video contains profanity) Authorities say one person is in custody after a pursuit in Harrison County. Law enforcement officials tell 5 News the pursuit started shortly after noon near the Staples in Clarksburg. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caught fire just before the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport police asking for help identifying man, vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the man above and the vehicle below. Authorities said they are connected to a larceny complaint. The alleged larceny happened at the Black Bear Express at Saltwell on Sept. 20. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Crime & Safety
wajr.com

Suspected drugged Clarksburg woman faces neglect charges

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Clarksburg woman is behind bars after police say she let her 3-year-old child to run through a hotel parking lot for an hour unattended. Officers were called to the Marion County hotel Tuesday afternoon and found the child at the front office. After searching for...
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Shoplifter#Police#White Shoes#Brown Hair#Bfs##Ford Fusion
WBOY 12 News

WVU issues campus warning after report of shot fired

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has issued a campus warning to students and employees following a report of a shot being fired. According to a press release, the university is encouraging people to be vigilant after University Police received a report of a single shot fired into the air in the Area 1 parking […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Man attacked over dog at mobile home park, charges ensue

VALLEY BEND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested in the Valley Bend area of Randolph County after attacking a man at Valley View Mobile Home Park. According to Sgt. B.W. Cogar of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was made on Saturday, September 10 in reference to a battery incident at the mobile home park.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTV

Defendant accused of killing ‘Whitey’ Bulger pleads not guilty

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the defendants allegedly connected with the beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger pleaded not guilty in Clarksburg. Sean McKinnon, 36, pleaded not guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Thomas S. Kleech Friday morning. The other two men indicted last month in connection...
CLARKSBURG, WV
wtae.com

Police arrest suspect in Morgantown homicide

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a shooting in Morgantown. Police said the two were shot inside a car on Walnut Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday. According to the Morgantown Police Department's news release, the male victim, 34-year-old Marcelius Likely, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Ruby Memorial Hospital. The female victim was being treated for her injuries.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Clarksburg traffic stop leads to two drug arrests

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Clarksburg traffic stop resulted in two arrests Sunday. Clarksburg police stopped a car driven by Ralph Lloyd, 44, due to an equipment violation on Joyce Street. When officers approached the car they observed a loose white powder believed to be fentanyl in Lloyd’s lap.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Fairmont man pleads guilty to federal fentanyl charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man pleaded guilty this week to possessing fentanyl, officials said. Charles Edward Bell, Jr., 25, of Fairmont, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Bell admitted to possessing fentanyl...
FAIRMONT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy