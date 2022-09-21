ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Comments / 0

Related
Sidney Daily News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s planned

SIDNEY — The 2022 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at courtsquare in downtown Sidney. Pre-Walk activities begin at 9 a.m. The Promise Garden Ceremony begins at 9:45 a.m., followed by the walk at 10 a.m. The Shelby County Walk is one...
SIDNEY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy