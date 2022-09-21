Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State ParkTravel MavenVirginia State
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Updated Regulations for Short-Term Rentals in Norfolk, VAScott Westfall CGP Real EstateNorfolk, VA
Related
2 Virginia Beach historic sites added to Virginia Landmarks Register
Virginia has added nine new historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register and two of them are in Virginia Beach.
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
17-year-old Komodo dragon at Virginia Aquarium passes away
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium is mourning the loss of one of its long-time Komodo dragons that spent more than 15 years there. The dragon, Sanchez, lived to be 17 years old, the aquarium said in a news release. "He loved resting in the sunlight, overlooking Owls...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Filly euthanized | Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces sad news
COROLLA, N.C. — A filly that developed a bone infection damaging her hoof and leg had to be euthanized, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said Friday. Ceres, who was just six weeks old, came into contact with pythiosis fungus and because her immune system wasn't developed, it did major damage.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
Officials advise against swimming at VB Oceanfront due to wind and high surf
The City of Virginia Beach said the Oceanfront Resort is in an extreme red flag condition.
How this 'shy' Virginia woman had a photo with the Queen Mother shared globally
For one Colonial Heights woman, her death brought back a unique memory that also was shared around the world.
RELATED PEOPLE
Giraffe with 'serendipitous name' born at Virginia Zoo
The Virginia Zoo welcomed a newborn Masai female giraffe calf named Tisa, which means nine in Swahili.
Urology of Virginia hosts 2022 Men's Health Summit
Saturday, dozens came out to Virginia Beach for the 2022 Men's Health Summit, hosted by Urology of Virginia.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach dentists use FDA-approved robot to help with implant surgeries
Dr. Geoffrey Schreiber with the Eastern Virginia OMS said this device acts like a GPS. It tells doctors where to drill, and when to stop.
WAVY News 10
Voters get to the polls early in Hampton Roads
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Election day is well over a month away, but in Virginia, you can vote now if you like. To reinforce that message: two local members of congress and other candidates spread the word in Hampton Roads. Many voters say they wanted to get out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Norfolk city manager anticipates other cities would help to build new arena
For the first time since Norfolk began working towards the development of a new, larger arena, the city manager is saying help will likely be needed from neighboring cities.
City of Virginia Beach hosts career fair Oct. 11
At least 13 departments will be on-site at the fair and some will be offering on-the-spot interviews for certain positions.
New life-saving program to launch in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For first responders, the standard practice for treating a trauma patient starts with an IV before getting them to the hospital. "IV fluids don't carry oxygen, so it's a temporary bridge device," said Chief Ed Brazle with Virginia Beach EMS. Brazle said the true benefit...
Could a bigger Norfolk arena survive if one is also built near Richmond? Operator says it depends who opens first
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Plans to bring an arena to Norfolk are moving forward, but one potential operator is warning that time is of the essence. Oak View Group, a global company that manages and invests in arenas, said they are keeping an eye on a potential arena development outside Richmond in Henrico County. Doug […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia Beach-based Operation Blessing sends aid to Puerto Rico in Fiona's aftermath
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After deciding to retire and move around in 2016, Alan Adair now lives in Las Marias, Puerto Rico, where he lost power for a while from the strong winds of Hurricane Fiona. A former veterinarian from Virginia Beach, Adair said he lived through Hurricane Maria and...
Newport News Home Depot fills 800 buckets with Kentucky disaster relief supplies
Today team members at Newport News Home Depot filled buckets for Operation Blessing to help with Kentucky disaster relief efforts.
WAVY News 10
1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
'The words are very clear' | Youngkin argues he can withdraw Virginia from RGGI under current law
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reasserted his belief that he can withdraw the state from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), an 11-state carbon emission reduction program, without a new law being passed. The Republican governor briefly talked about RGGI during a stop in Virginia Beach...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 2