knoxvilledailysun.com
Savage Gulf State Park is Tennessee's newest park
NASHVILLE, TN -- Gov. Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced the creation of Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties, a boost for recreation in the region, bringing the total of Tennessee’s state parks to 57.
knoxvilledailysun.com
American Red Cross responds to Hurricane Fiona
The Red Cross has responded to Hurricane Fiona from Puerto Rico. Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle decides to take a different route to assess damages in Salinas, Puerto Rico. Photo by Isaac León Vales/American Red Cross. Here's the latest:. • Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico with 75 mph winds...
