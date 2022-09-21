ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Pujols’ hilariously savage message to Dodgers pitcher who surrendered 700th home run

Albert Pujols made history last night when he became the fourth member of the MLB’s exclusive 700 home run club. Pujols needed 21 home runs entering the season to join the club, and given how he hadn’t reached that total in three of the past four seasons, not many people considered it likely to happen. But with a multi-home run performance last night, Pujols wrote his name in the history books.
‘He can complain all he wants’: Red Sox star Alex Verdugo’s fiery take on Gerrit Cole’s Yankees ejection

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole did not get a borderline call on Friday night against the Boston Red Sox. Cole fired a 1-2 delivery to Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo that just missed the outside corner. Verdugo proceeded to club a 3-run home run later during the at-bat. Gerrit Cole would go on […] The post ‘He can complain all he wants’: Red Sox star Alex Verdugo’s fiery take on Gerrit Cole’s Yankees ejection appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The shocking team in the Jacob deGrom free agency sweepstakes, revealed

The MLB offseason hasn’t even started, and the race for the top names in the league are on. One of the biggest names available in the offseason is Jacob deGrom, who has publicly stated that he will test free agency in 2023. Because of that, teams like the Atlanta Braves are already gunning for the […] The post The shocking team in the Jacob deGrom free agency sweepstakes, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hits his 700th home run

It happened, it finally happened; Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals just hit his 700th home run. That’s right, after being in The Show for over 20 years, the 42-year-old just made history in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he hit a dinger on a 1-1 count out to left […] The post St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hits his 700th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ response to question about 700 HR ball proves he’s all class

The mad lad actually did it. When Albert Pujols signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason, fans expected a heartwarming end to his career. His last few years in Los Angeles showed that his skills were declining. Instead of the classic send-off season for old legends, though, Pujols treated St. Louis to one […] The post Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ response to question about 700 HR ball proves he’s all class appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation gets punched in the gut once again, with Dustin May landing on the injured list, as announced by the team through its official Twitter account. The Dodgers recalled RHP Andre Jackson and placed RHP Dustin May on the injured list with low back tightness. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) […] The post Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 best closing options for Dodgers after Craig Kimbrel demotion

The Los Angeles Dodgers recently demoted Craig Kimbrel from the closer role. Kimbrel posted an ERA of over 4 while converting 22 out of 27 save chances. Now Dodgers fans and personnel are wondering what is next for LA’s bullpen. Will they go to a closer-by-committee, or are the Dodgers going to implement a specific reliever to close out games.
The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols may not be done just yet in reaching historic milestones in his final season in the majors. Pujols made history during the Cardinals’ 11-0 road win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, as he belted the 700th home run of his storied career. A vintage surge in the […] The post The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers make $6.5 million decision on key reliever

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had their fair share of injuries in the bullpen. On Friday, the Dodgers made a decision on one of their key relievers who succumbed to injury at the beginning of the 2022 season. The club agreed to a one-year contract worth $6.5 million with Daniel Hudson, per J.P. Hoornstra on Twitter.
Aaron Judge makes Yankees fans go full 180, suddenly support Red Sox

New York Yankees fans cheering for the Boston Red Sox? That is exactly what happened on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. With Aaron Judge sitting on 60 home runs, Yankees fans were hoping to see him tie Roger Maris’ single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs on Saturday. He was ultimately stranded on-deck in the 8th inning. So when the 9th inning rolled around, New York fans reportedly changed their allegiances.
White Sox get clarity on Tony La Russa situation

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been away from the team since August 30 with reported heart issues. That day, it was announced that La Russa would not manage to undergo testing- and he was then ruled out indefinitely after that. Nearly a month from the time he first missed White Sox game […] The post White Sox get clarity on Tony La Russa situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Saints vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022

The New Orleans Saints will travel to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers for a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Bank of America Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Saints-Panthers prediction and pick, laid out below. New Orleans is 1-1 in the first […] The post NFL Odds: Saints vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 9/24/2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Cardinals Dodgers prediction and pick. Jordan Montgomery takes the ball for the Cardinals, while Clayton Kershaw gets the call for the Dodgers. Jordan Montgomery has been fantastic as a starting pitcher since he came over to St. […] The post MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 9/24/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
