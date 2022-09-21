ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska contract for interim coach Mickey Jospeh revealed

Mickey Joseph became Nebraska’s interim head coach earlier this month after the Husker’s Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern. On Friday, Joseph’s interim coaching contract was revealed. Joseph is picking up a monthly stipend of $33,350 for additional duties in addition to his salary as an assistant...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfb#College Football#American Football#Sports Illustrated
saturdaytradition.com

Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD

No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan approves request to name Michigan Stadium tunnel after Lloyd Carr

Michigan football will be running through Lloyd Carr tunnel ahead of football games in the near future. The Wolverines announced Thursday that the Stadium tunnel would be named after the legendary football coach. The tunnel will be dedicated on Oct. 15, 2022. Lloyd Carr was one of the great coaches...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz provides pessimistic update on injury to Iowa LB Jestin Jacobs

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa defense were hoping for some good news after linebacker Jestin Jacobs returned to the starting lineup in Week 4 against Rutgers. Unfortunately, Jacobs’ return did not last long, and his outlook for the rest of the season is not good per Ferentz. After the...
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Trev Alberts, Nebraska announces major multimedia rights agreement for Huskers

Nebraska football has found its next media rights partner. The Huskers announced their new partnership with Playfly Sports Thursday morning. Playfly Sports, the emerging leader in sports marketing, media, and technology, agreed to terms on a 15-year deal worth $300 million. “We are pleased for the opportunity to work with...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan releases appropriately themed hype video surrounding Blake Corum

Running back Blake Corum was featured in ‘corn kid’ themed video showing many of his highlights. The Michigan football Twitter account posted the video Thursday. Corum has been a solid spark in Michigan’s offense through 3 games. The 5-foot-8, 210-pound back has rushed for 235 yards on 34 attempts (6.9 average) and 7 touchdowns against subpar competition. His latest game against UConn saw him account for 71 yards on just 12 attempts and 5 scores in a 59-0 blowout victory.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Fired up Dave Aranda delivers wildly aggressive 'atta boy' on Baylor sidelines

Baylor fans weren’t the only excited ones as the Bears defeated the Iowa State Cyclones 31-24 on Saturday. After a positive Bears play, head coach Dave Aranda delivered solid whacks to the backsides of a couple assistant coaches on the sidelines. Watch the interactions here:. Aranda was tagged for...
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

SEC defender arrested Sunday morning, per report

One defender out of the SEC was reportedly arrested early Sunday morning. According to Seth Emerson with The Athletic, Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge. Bullard is also facing six additional misdemeanor traffic charges. Those charges according to Emerson are improper turning, failure to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: What we liked, didn't like from OSU's win over Wisconsin

Ohio State had a pretty easy Saturday. Jumping out 28-0 in the game’s first 18 minutes gave the Buckeyes a comfortable advantage that Wisconsin never threatened in the 52-21 win. The No. 3 Buckeyes remain near the top of the college football heap, taking a 4-0 mark into October. Here’s what we liked and didn’t like from the victory.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay reveals on-site destination for Week 5

College GameDay is hitting the road, and ESPN’s popular pre-game show is heading to an ACC clash for Week 5. Early Sunday morning, College GameDay announced the program is heading to Clemson and will broadcast live from the site of the NC State vs. Clemson game for the weekend.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy