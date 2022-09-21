Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payment: Second half of direct monthly checks worth $1,682 to be sent in five days
There are just five days remaining before beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income receive the second half of their September payment. Recipients will receive payments of $841 on Sept. 30, bringing the monthly total up to $1,682 due to a scheduling quirk in the program. Additionally, essential persons who live with an SSI beneficiary will also get a second payment of $421 on Sept. 30.
Washington Examiner
'Road to hell for America': JP Morgan CEO snaps back at Rep. Tlaib on fossil fuels
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is not committing to divesting from fossil fuels and shrugged off the notion as a "road to hell for America" during a House hearing. At an Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) pressed a cadre of banking executives sitting before the investigatory panel on whether they would commit to stop funding new fossil fuel projects.
Washington Examiner
Biden tries happy talk about the 'transitory' economy as elections loom
As rising interest rates join the highest inflation in decades as a pinch on the public’s wallets, President Joe Biden and his team are rolling out a novel response: telling voters less than two months before the midterm elections that everything is pretty good. “Inflation rate month to month...
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: How war in Ukraine is weighing on New England winter
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. NEW ENGLAND FACING TOUGH COMPETITION FOR LNG: Energy supplies for New England this winter are shaping...
Comments / 0