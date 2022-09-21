A fifth woman named Ashley Russell has come forward with allegations that Adam Levine sent her flirty messages amid his current cheating scandal. Russell, who runs a health and exercise Instagram account with just over 5,700 followers, claimed to DailyMail.com that Levine, 43, began viewing her Instagram Stories in March. He then started liking her posts and sending her direct messages.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO