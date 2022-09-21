ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China, Turkey, and India criticizing Russia's war ‘noteworthy,’ White House says

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

Leaders from Turkey , China , and India , all of whom have relatively positive relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin , have publicly kept their distance over the war recently, a development the White House called "noteworthy."

The comments from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan , Chinese leader Xi Jinping , and Indian leader Narendra Modi came in recent weeks as Russia's military has been forced to retreat from significant portions of the northeast territory it had occupied in Ukraine's most successful counteroffensive to date.

PUTIN'S MOBILIZATION EFFORT IS A SIGN 'MANPOWER IS A PROBLEM,' KIRBY SAYS

“It doesn’t seem like he has a whole lot of sympathetic ears out there, even among countries like China, who hasn’t condemned him," National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said on Good Morning America on Wednesday. "But they clearly have concerns about the way this war is being prosecuted, the atrocities, the war crimes. And I think they are surprised at how little progress Russia has made, so it’s noteworthy.”

Kirby's comments came hours after Putin, in a prerecorded speech, announced a partial mobilization of roughly 300,000 reservists, a major move in the war, and reiterated his threat to resort to nuclear weapons if provoked. The mobilization call is nearly double the number of troops Russia had amassed on Ukraine's border ahead of the invasion, though a Defense Department official said about half that number had been killed or wounded in action during the Pentagon's last such update in mid-August.

Putin met with both Xi and Putin during last week's Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan.

The Chinese leader told Putin that his country is "ready to team up with our Russian colleagues," though the Russian leader acknowledged that China had some “questions and concerns” regarding the war. While the admission represents a possible strain in their relationship, Xi also referred to Putin as a “dear and longtime friend.”

“I know [where] you stand on the conflict in Ukraine and the concerns that you have repeatedly voiced,” Putin told Modi. “We will do all we can to end that as quickly as possible." Modi said, "Our age is not that of war. And we have spoken many times on the phone that democracy, diplomacy, and dialogue — all of these things are likely to have an impact on the world."

Turkey, which is now seeking to become the only NATO member to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, has acted as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, helping broker a deal for grain exports in Ukraine to restart amid concerns of a global food shortage as a result of the stalled shipments.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Erdogan called for an end to the war in Ukraine "as soon as possible through diplomatic channels."

While Erdogan, Modi, and Xi distanced themselves from the war, Putin has also sought to supplement his military with equipment from Iran and North Korea . The Biden administration has warned that Russia has looked to purchase millions of rockets and artillery shells, while Ukrainian officials have also said they've shot down a Russian-acquired Iranian drone . Biden administration officials have warned that Russia was looking to purchase "hundreds" of drones from Iran .

