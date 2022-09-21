There’s a lot happening this weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche! Here’s what’s happening in our area from Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25!. C.A.N. Open Mic Night With a Purpose | Saturday, September 24 | Courthouse Annex, 7856 Main St., Houma | 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Hosted by the Community Action Network, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, and Terrebonne Children’s Advocacy Center, the free family-friendly event will showcase local talent. our local talent. In addition to an engaging afternoon of poetry and music, C.A.N. announced the open mic night will also have local vendors to support local businesses. “This will be an awesome community event and we would love for our community and family members to join us for an afternoon of community fun, relaxation, and good time at our “Open Mic with a Purpose” event,” the organization said.

