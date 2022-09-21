ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WATCH: Chip Roy accuses Democrats of turning border crisis into 'political game'

By Jenny Goldsberry
 3 days ago

R ep. Chip Roy (R-TX) accused Democrats of politicizing the crisis at the border during a television interview Tuesday.

The two-term representative from Texas reacted to a Tuesday press conference from President Joe Biden in which reporters asked him for his thoughts about the possibility of immigrants being sent to his home state of Delaware. This comes after Republican governors transported groups of immigrants to several Democratic strongholds such as Washington, D.C., and Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Biden simply welcomed a visit , claiming his state has "beautiful shorelines."


"That's the perfect example as to how this is a political game for Democrats," Roy said during Newsmax's Spicer & Co . "They criticized DeSantis and Abbott for using human beings as political pawns. It is Democrats that are using these human beings as political pawns, and they're dying as a result."

BROKEN BORDER: UNACCOMPANIED IMMIGRANT CHILDREN ENTERING US AT 'HUMANITARIAN CRISIS' LEVELS

Roy went on to cite the effects of increased levels of illegal immigration, including the introduction of drugs such as fentanyl into the country, and the risk of crimes such as human trafficking and sexual assault at the border because the cartels have "operational control at the border."

"They complain about 50 in Martha's Vineyard? How about the 53 migrants, human beings, who burned up in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio from the intense heat?" Roy said. "How about those people?"

The representative serves Texas's 21st Congressional District, which is the neighboring district to San Antonio. Customs and Border Protection reported over 203,000 encounters with immigrants in the southwest region during August alone, bringing the total since last October up to over 2.1 million. This region includes all southern states west of and including Texas.

