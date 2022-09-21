Read full article on original website
Tudor Dixon visits Sandusky diner, barbershop to promote small business platform
Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon paid a day’s-long visit to Sandusky, stopping by the likes of the Sandusky Family Diner (formerly Big Boy’s) and Mark’s Barbershop Thursday afternoon while she was in the area for a fundraiser. These two locations were significant for Dixon, being two Michigan businesses...
SC4 hosts active shooter training Saturday, September 24
Another training session for area first responders will be held on Saturday, September 24 at Saint Clair Community College in Port Huron. The training is made possible by an almost $28,000 grant awarded to the Port Huron Police Department by the Office of Community Policing Services (COPS for short), as the grant aims to help enhance school security.
Driver causes damage at Port Sanilac Harbor; drives pickup truck into lake
The Port Sanilac Volunteer Fire Department and officers from the Sanilac County Sheriff Department responded to a submerged pickup truck early Saturday morning at the Port Sanilac Harbor. Authorities were called to the harbor shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday to find a 2010 Ford F-150 submerged head-first in the lake, with the cab of the truck almost fully submerged in the water. Investigation revealed the truck, driven by a 24-year old Carsonville man, was heading east on Main Street in Port Sanilac and drove through a guard rail at the end of the street. The driver then struck a transformer box, knocking out power to the harbor, before striking a dock and coming to rest in the water. No injuries were reported in the crash, and alcohol does appear to have been a factor. The name of the driver is being withheld at this time pending further investigation and possible charges.
David Hubbard, 78
David Hubbard, age 78 of North Branch, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. He is survived by his wife Peggy, his four sons and one daughter, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services for David Hubbard will be held on Monday, September 26, at 11:00 a.m. at the Blackburn Chapel-Martin...
