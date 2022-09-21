ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Florida monitors a growing Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron...
Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic...
NY Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING. * WHAT...Southwest winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and. waves around 1 foot expected. * WHERE...The Long Island south shore bays. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 AM...
