Gov. Gavin Newsom, California escalate war with wild pig 'scourge'
It will soon be easier for California residents to take up arms against an exploding wild pig population.
Florida monitors a growing Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron...
Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic...
NY Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING. * WHAT...Southwest winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and. waves around 1 foot expected. * WHERE...The Long Island south shore bays. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 AM...
Why so many trees are dying in Lake Tahoe
White fir and red fir trees are dying at a fast clip in the Lake Tahoe Basin, the U.S. Forest Service confirmed.
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
After 90 years, one of Lake Tahoe’s oldest restaurants closes without fanfare
Once a date night spot for Al Pacino and Diane Keaton, one of Tahoe's oldest restaurants closed its doors for good.
