Tom Izzo, Michigan State HC, sets the record straight on retirement rumors
When will Tom Izzo hang up the whistle at Breslin Center? For those hoping his reign is coming to an end, think again. Izzo is at the ripe young age of 67. And he’s only getting started entering Year 28. As a guest on the Draymond Green Show, Izzo...
Trev Alberts weighs in on reports and rumors surrounding Nebraska's coaching vacancy
Trev Alberts is heading into a crucial head coaching search for Nebraska. After firing Scott Frost following an abysmal start to the 2022 season, the coaching carousel and rumor mill surrounding the Huskers has already been fired up. Some of those reports and rumors have included Urban Meyer, Kansas head...
Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD
No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
Nebraska contract for interim coach Mickey Jospeh revealed
Mickey Joseph became Nebraska’s interim head coach earlier this month after the Husker’s Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern. On Friday, Joseph’s interim coaching contract was revealed. Joseph is picking up a monthly stipend of $33,350 for additional duties in addition to his salary as an assistant...
Ohio State offensive linemen show off custom black suits to be debuted in Week 4
Ohio State’s offensive linemen have some new threads, and the big guys up front will be showing off those threads prior to the Week 4 blackout against Wisconsin. Thursday evening, Pursuit clothing brand put out a video of 18 Buckeye linemen donning brand new customized black suits. Per the release, the linemen will be donning the Pursuit suits, black shoes and more details for their outfits heading to the stadium.
Billy Napier, Florida head coach, restrained by multiple assistants during game vs. Tennessee
It’s an electric atmosphere in Knoxville as the No. 11 Vols take on the No. 20 Gators on Saturday. Tennessee led Florida 17-14 at the half, thanks to a long touchdown drive that ended with a Hendon Hooker scoring pass with 7 seconds remaining. The Gators are attempting to...
Clay Cundiff injury: Paul Chryst weighs in on extent of injury to Wisconsin TE
Clay Cundiff went down with what appeared to be a serious injury during the loss to Ohio State. The Wisconsin tight end was hit low by Tanner McCalister while making a grab and was immediately in pain. Cundiff stayed down and was in visible pain after the hit. He immediately...
Michigan approves request to name Michigan Stadium tunnel after Lloyd Carr
Michigan football will be running through Lloyd Carr tunnel ahead of football games in the near future. The Wolverines announced Thursday that the Stadium tunnel would be named after the legendary football coach. The tunnel will be dedicated on Oct. 15, 2022. Lloyd Carr was one of the great coaches...
Controversy in Ann Arbor? Michigan awarded INT on questionable call vs. Maryland
Michigan and Maryland are engaged in a nice battle to open B1G play in the Big House. That game has been back-and-forth in the first half, and Michigan came up with a key turnover in the second quarter. With the Terrapins up by a score of 13-10 and driving against...
Bret Bielema excited for return to Wisconsin, grateful for extra time to prepare
Bret Bielema will be returning to Madison to face Wisconsin on Oct. 1. The former Wisconsin HC and current Illinois HC had some kind words to say about the Badgers program per Jeremy Werner of 247Sports. Bielema was at Wisconsin from 2004-2012 as a defensive coordinator and eventually a head...
Michigan to be without top member of running back tandem against Maryland, per report
For the second straight week, Michigan backup running back Donovan Edwards will be unavailable for the Wolverines’ B1G home opener against Maryland per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. It’s a big blow for the Wolverines, who tend to run by committee rather than rely on just one back. On 15...
Terrapin mascot Testudo gets drilled during Maryland's visit to the Big House
There were battlefield casualties in the war that was the Maryland vs Michigan game on Saturday. In the end, the Wolverines quite literally took down the Terrapins, including Maryland mascot Testudo. Apparently, the sideline isn’t a safe place for a Terrapin to be, and neither was the field on Saturday....
Kirk Ferentz provides pessimistic update on injury to Iowa LB Jestin Jacobs
Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa defense were hoping for some good news after linebacker Jestin Jacobs returned to the starting lineup in Week 4 against Rutgers. Unfortunately, Jacobs’ return did not last long, and his outlook for the rest of the season is not good per Ferentz. After the...
Ohio State football: What we liked, didn't like from OSU's win over Wisconsin
Ohio State had a pretty easy Saturday. Jumping out 28-0 in the game’s first 18 minutes gave the Buckeyes a comfortable advantage that Wisconsin never threatened in the 52-21 win. The No. 3 Buckeyes remain near the top of the college football heap, taking a 4-0 mark into October. Here’s what we liked and didn’t like from the victory.
Michigan State defense shredded by fans, media for second straight week due to disastrous start
Mel Tucker may be dealing with the effects of some roster turnover this season. His team is struggling once again, but this time it’s at home. Minnesota led the game 14-0 after the first quarter, and it was much more of the same in the second. Michigan State is coming off of a devastating loss on the road to Washington.
Isaiah Williams rips off longest reception of the season for Illinois with huge TD vs. Chattanooga
Isaiah Williams is always a home run threat for Illinois, and he proved that with a huge touchdown against Chattanooga. Already up 24-0 in the third quarter, Williams caught a short screen pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito. After a nifty stiff arm and bounce to the outside, Williams was off to the races.
Tanner McCalister praises early work of true freshman Jyaire Brown: 'Not afraid to go against the best'
Tanner McCalister and the Ohio State secondary needed some new faces to step up in Week 4. Facing some absences against Wisconsin, one of the players the Buckeyes turned to was true freshman Jyaire Brown. A 4-star member of the 2022 recruiting class, Brown was not necessarily expected to see...
1 thing I learned about every Big Ten team in Week 4
Saturday made it clear that Ohio State and Minnesota should be considered the favorites to meet in the Big Ten championship game. But that was not the only thing that Week 4 revealed to us. Here’s something each Big Ten team showed me this weekend, with the exception of idle...
Jacoby Windmon, MSU Edge, confirms Spartans were caught off guard by Minnesota's game plan
Jacoby Windmon and Michigan State’s defense were blindsided for a second straight week, getting drilled by a balanced Minnesota attack in Week 4. By the time halftime rolled around, the Gophers were up 17-0 and had kept the Spartan defense on the field for a long time. At the...
Michigan releases appropriately themed hype video surrounding Blake Corum
Running back Blake Corum was featured in ‘corn kid’ themed video showing many of his highlights. The Michigan football Twitter account posted the video Thursday. Corum has been a solid spark in Michigan’s offense through 3 games. The 5-foot-8, 210-pound back has rushed for 235 yards on 34 attempts (6.9 average) and 7 touchdowns against subpar competition. His latest game against UConn saw him account for 71 yards on just 12 attempts and 5 scores in a 59-0 blowout victory.
