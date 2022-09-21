ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD

No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska contract for interim coach Mickey Jospeh revealed

Mickey Joseph became Nebraska’s interim head coach earlier this month after the Husker’s Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern. On Friday, Joseph’s interim coaching contract was revealed. Joseph is picking up a monthly stipend of $33,350 for additional duties in addition to his salary as an assistant...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Nebraska State
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State offensive linemen show off custom black suits to be debuted in Week 4

Ohio State’s offensive linemen have some new threads, and the big guys up front will be showing off those threads prior to the Week 4 blackout against Wisconsin. Thursday evening, Pursuit clothing brand put out a video of 18 Buckeye linemen donning brand new customized black suits. Per the release, the linemen will be donning the Pursuit suits, black shoes and more details for their outfits heading to the stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan approves request to name Michigan Stadium tunnel after Lloyd Carr

Michigan football will be running through Lloyd Carr tunnel ahead of football games in the near future. The Wolverines announced Thursday that the Stadium tunnel would be named after the legendary football coach. The tunnel will be dedicated on Oct. 15, 2022. Lloyd Carr was one of the great coaches...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btn#Coaches Poll#Big Ten Network#Huskers#Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz provides pessimistic update on injury to Iowa LB Jestin Jacobs

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa defense were hoping for some good news after linebacker Jestin Jacobs returned to the starting lineup in Week 4 against Rutgers. Unfortunately, Jacobs’ return did not last long, and his outlook for the rest of the season is not good per Ferentz. After the...
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: What we liked, didn't like from OSU's win over Wisconsin

Ohio State had a pretty easy Saturday. Jumping out 28-0 in the game’s first 18 minutes gave the Buckeyes a comfortable advantage that Wisconsin never threatened in the 52-21 win. The No. 3 Buckeyes remain near the top of the college football heap, taking a 4-0 mark into October. Here’s what we liked and didn’t like from the victory.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

1 thing I learned about every Big Ten team in Week 4

Saturday made it clear that Ohio State and Minnesota should be considered the favorites to meet in the Big Ten championship game. But that was not the only thing that Week 4 revealed to us. Here’s something each Big Ten team showed me this weekend, with the exception of idle...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan releases appropriately themed hype video surrounding Blake Corum

Running back Blake Corum was featured in ‘corn kid’ themed video showing many of his highlights. The Michigan football Twitter account posted the video Thursday. Corum has been a solid spark in Michigan’s offense through 3 games. The 5-foot-8, 210-pound back has rushed for 235 yards on 34 attempts (6.9 average) and 7 touchdowns against subpar competition. His latest game against UConn saw him account for 71 yards on just 12 attempts and 5 scores in a 59-0 blowout victory.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy