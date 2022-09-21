ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Space Force reveals theme song and is widely slammed on Twitter as ’embarrassing’

By Tyler Baum
 4 days ago
THE UNITED States Space Force has released its official song and the reception by military sites and listeners on Twitter has not been stellar.

The song was released on September 20th to mostly poor reviews and ridicule.

Criticism of the song, titled "Semper Supra", has been widespread across platforms.

"I can't tell you how relieved I am that the totally frivolous American Space Force has a song to play while they protect the world from E.T. #SemperSupraDude" comedian Marsha Warfield wrote on Twitter.

"Should have just bought the rights to the halo theme song," one Twitter user wrote, referencing the video game franchise that takes place in interstellar worlds.

The Late Late Show with James Corden even parodied the song with a tune poking fun at the lack of responsibility or objectives assigned to the Space Force.

Military.com put it candidly: "It's not a banger."

Even military personnel have had a cheeky response to the song.

Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles "CQ" Brown reportedly said "I'm sure it will grow on us."

The lyrics include the use of the word "warfighter" which could imply the Space Force is looking for violence.

"Semper Supra" was first introduced by Chief of Space Operations General John "Jay" Raymond.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to establish a Space Force song that will be part of our culture and heritage for years to come," Raymond said in a video promoting the tune.

"Our traditions are part of the fabric that weave us all together as we execute our missions side-by-side; I will be proud to sing 'Semper Supra' alongside my fellow Guardians."

The lyrics were written by US Air Force Band member Jamie Teachenor.

"I wanted to make sure that everything that was in the song would adequately represent all the capabilities that our Space Force is involved with and make sure I didn’t mess up on the mission,” Teachenor said in the same video.

Space Force vs. The Internet

This is not the first time the Space Force has been the subject of public criticism coming from all sides.

When the Space Force logo first debuted, observers were quick to point out its similarities to the logo of Star Trek's Starfleet.

When then-Vice President Mike Pence announced Space Force troops would be called "Guardians", Star Trek actor George Takei mocked the choice with a comparison to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise.

Netflix even produced a comedic television series starring Steve Carrell satirizing the Space Force and the military that ran for two seasons.

"Semper Supra" lyrics

We're the mighty watchful eye

Guardians beyond the blue

The invisible front line

Warfighters brave and true.

Boldly reaching into space

There's no limit to our sky

Standing guard both night and day

We're the Space Force from on high.

