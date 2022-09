Mexico started their first of two World Cup sendoff friendlies with a 1-0 victory over Peru thanks to a late goal from Hirving "Chucky" Lozano on Saturday night. In front of 62,729 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, El Tri's eventual path to a narrow win began slowly in the first half. Mexico held more possession in the first 45 minutes but failed to provide accurate enough crosses or through balls in the final third. Peru eventually gained some confidence later into the first half, but also had complications with capitalizing on their chances.

