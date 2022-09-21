ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Branch, NJ

Police ID Jersey Shore Drowning Victim: Report

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago
Long Branch police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Long Branch PD

Authorities have identified the swimmer who drowned off a Jersey Shore beach, NJ Advance Media reports.

Albert James Hendricks, a 49-year-old New York man originally from Ohio, was identified as the victim found dead near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North in Long Branch around 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, the outlet said.

Meanwhile, emergency crews saved two other swimmers, who were rushed to a nearby hospital and later released, DailyVoice.com reported.

Assisting agencies include the township’s fire department, beach rescue, U.S. Coast Guard, and New Jersey State Police, the report says.

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Authorities identify woman found dead in water off Great Kills Park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman whose body was found in the waters off of Great Kills Park has been identified by law enforcement officials. New Jersey State Police have identified the woman as 65-year-old Susan Mikson, of Union Beach, N.J. At around 7 a.m. Thursday, a body was located along the shoreline in Crooks Point., according to a New Jersey State Police spokesperson. Mikson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
UNION BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

Toddler hit by train at N.J. amusement park released from hospital

A 2-year-old taken to a hospital in critical condition after being hit by a train at a Warren County amusement park has been released from a hospital, authorities said Friday. The child was struck about 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township. The toddler was hospitalized for about a month before being released recently, according to State Police.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Man, 28, Shot Dead In Hoboken

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday, Sept. 25 in Hoboken, authorities said.Christopher Garcia, of Hoboken, was found with a gunshot wound to the torso near 560 Marshall Drive around 3:25 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.He was taken to Jersey City Medical C…
HOBOKEN, NJ
#Drowning#Jersey Shore#New Jersey State Police#Accident#Nj Advance Media#Dailyvoice Com#U S Coast Guard#Daily Voice Monmouth
Daily Voice

MURDER: Jersey Shore Hookah Lounge Shooter At Large, Prosecutor Says

The gunman accused of opening fire at a Jersey Shore hookah lounge killing one person and wounding two others last month is wanted on a warrant, authorities announced. Eric Manzanares, 22, has been charged with murder in the Aug. 27 death of Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township, at Top Tier Hookah in Toms River, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

5 Nabbed In Series Of Trenton Shootings, Police Say

Five suspects were arrested and charged in a series of Trenton shootings, authorities announced. Jasper Church was arrested for allegedly firing shots near 532 Lamberton St. in Trenton while Black Allah was found with a handgun during the investigation, local police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. Both...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After Burglary At Plainview Gas Station

Police are investigating a burglary at a Long Island gas station. It happened between Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, in Plainview, Nassau County Police said. An unknown person entered the Mobil station at 220 Manetto Hill Road and removed an unknown amount of US currency, cigarette cartons and Lottery tickets, said police.
PLAINVIEW, NY
NJ.com

Second man charged with dragging Kearny fatal stabbing victim out of home, leaving him on other side of road

A second man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Kearny man this week, but like the first, he has not been charged with the killing. Matthew Kochell, 32, of Kearny, was arrested Wednesday by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and charged with one count of second-degree desecrating/disturbing human remains in the death of 34-year-old Corey McFadden Tuesday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Kochell is being held in Hudson County jail.
KEARNY, NJ
