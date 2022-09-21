Police dog finds hidden electronics containing child pornography
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A dog trained to sniff out electronic devices found a concealed thumb drive and SD card during a child pornography investigation, earning kudos from his fellow officers.
K9 Ruger, from the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, found the hidden devices in a suspect's bedroom during a search in a small Ohio town on Sept. 9.
“Ruger is a unique and incredible tool in the ongoing effort to protect children from predators,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.
