Police dog finds hidden electronics containing child pornography

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A dog trained to sniff out electronic devices found a concealed thumb drive and SD card during a child pornography investigation, earning kudos from his fellow officers.

K9 Ruger, from the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, found the hidden devices in a suspect’s bedroom during a search in a small Ohio town on Sept. 9.

“Ruger is a unique and incredible tool in the ongoing effort to protect children from predators,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

“Good dog!” the post concluded.

The thumb drive found by K9 Ruger, taken into evidence by Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. (Photo: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

