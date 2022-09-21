Read full article on original website
CJ Smith
3d ago
Thank God they found her, praying she is okay physically. Praying for her for her to overcome the fear of being abducted. God bless Molly
clayconews.com
THOUSANDS OF PLANTS SEIZED DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Driver crashes into fence after eluding Bend Police; Later captured
A Medford man with a felony conviction who briefly eluded Bend Police early Friday morning was arrested after crashing into a fence, the police department said. Bend PD says officers got a report around 2:16 a.m. of a vehicle theft in the 400 block of SE 6th Street. The vehicle had been returned when officers arrived, but they learned that the suspect — identified as Jacob Randall Granger, 32, of Medford — had left the area in another vehicle that had firearms inside.
KDRV
Suspect on the loose after Thursday night shooting in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore. - Medford police are searching for a suspect after a shooting on Thursday night which sent one person to the hospital. At 9:55 P.M., Officers responded to the area of Almond Street and E. 9th Street for reports of shots being fired and a gunshot victim on scene. Detectives and an MPD forensic technician were called out to investigate the shooting and collect evidence at the crime scene.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Missing woman from Chiloquin found; Boyfriend escapes capture
A Klamath County woman who disappeared Tuesday, days after her estranged boyfriend allegedly tried to abduct her by force, was found late Tuesday night. Her boyfriend escaped capture by deputies. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that Molly May Swedenskey was found around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday...
Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors
A Medford man who refused to stop for police in southeast Bend early Friday morning crashed his pickup truck into a fence and ran, prompting an emergency alert to neighbors before he was captured, police said. The post Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVL
Klamath County law enforcement searching for suspected kidnapper
CHEMULT — A previously abducted individual was found at a Pilot Travel Center in Chemult at approximately 9:45 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The suspected kidnapper fled the scene and is still sought by law enforcement. After deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff's Office found the abducted person, Molly...
mybasin.com
Suspect Still at Large
At approximately 9:45PM Wednesday evening, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, 19 year old Eric Patrick Koon, fled south on highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
KTVL
One injured in downtown Medford shooting
MEDFORD — One individual has been flown to a Portland-area hospital following a shooting in a downtown Medford parking lot. A citizen who saw the shooting loaded the victim into his car and took the victim to the hospital. The Medford Police department said following an investigation, they believe...
Klamath Falls News
KCSO: Missing Endangered [UPDATED]
At approximately 9:45 PM (9/20/22) Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly Mae Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, fled south on US Highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
kbnd.com
Redmond Man Arrested For Theft, Drugs
REDMOND, OR -- A Redmond man faces several charges after Detectives searched his home during a drug investigation. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit conducted a short term investigation into 30-year-old Troy Schaffner for possession of fentanyl pills and possession of stolen property. During the investigation and...
KDRV
Medford man charged with attempted murder now serving time at Oregon State Hospital
MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford man will be serving 20 years under the Oregon State Psychiatric Review Board after being found guilty except for insanity for the charge of attempted murder in the second degree. Kristopher Clay will be serving time at Oregon State Hospital after he was found...
Thieves are draining C.O. cars of gas: Are locking gas caps the answer?
Even though gas prices have eased somewhat from record highs, gas siphoning is still becoming an issue, especially in the Bend area. The post Thieves are draining C.O. cars of gas: Are locking gas caps the answer? appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon's Red Flag Law allows police, family or roommates to ask a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to remove firearms or other weapons from someone considered at risk of endangering themselves or others. If approved, it will direct removal of a weapon or concealed...
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Falls man dies in ORE140E crash
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Sunday, September 18, 2022, at approximately 6:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Oregon Highway 140 E near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Ford Expedition, operated by Tommy Fleeman (56) of Klamath Falls, as traveling...
Klamath Falls Forgery & Theft Ring Apprehended
On September 19, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET), the Klamath Falls Police Department, the Oregon State Police and the Klamath County Parole and Probation Department served a search warrant on Gatewood Drive in Klamath Falls. Several individuals were arrested during the investigation, including the ringleader Benjamin Sorenson (40 years old). Thousands of dollars’ worth of forged receipts were seized along with a loaded handgun and a dealer amount of methamphetamine. A stolen moped was also recovered and returned to its owner.
theashlandchronicle.com
Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Team Makes Illegal Marijuana Bust
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon. Located on the property...
KDRV
Local man died in Highway 140 Klamath County crash
Oregon State Police (OSP) today said 56-year-old Tommy Fleeman of Klamath Falls was driving a Ford Expedition east on an adjacent canal maintenance road along Highway 140 east when, "For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt." OSP...
Bend woman struck, killed on Bend Parkway
A Bend woman was struck and killed while apparently standing in the northbound lanes of the Bend Parkway early Wednesday morning, police said. The post Bend woman struck, killed on Bend Parkway appeared first on KTVZ.
KCSO Seeking Information About Missing Woman From Chiloquin
Molly May Swedenskey, age 20, was last seen by her family on 9/20/2022, at about 1:00PM, located at her residence in Chiloquin, Oregon. Left behind at her residence were her two small children both under the age of two. This behavior is extremely abnormal for Molly Swedenskey. Klamath County Sheriff’s...
KDRV
OSP identified Californian as deadly Highway 140 Jackson County crash victim
OSP says Elizabeth Reynolds of La Jolla, California, died in a crash Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 2:30pm near Brownsboro. OSP says the crash near milepost 17 in Jackson County involved Reynolds' Lexus SUV and a Chevrolet Tahoe operated by 29-year-old Cory Trujillo of Grants Pass. OSP says its...
