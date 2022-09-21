Every week in the NFL is an opportunity for a team to measure itself, and Week 3 for the Bears will be no different. They’re taking on a Texans team that’s constructed similarly, runs a defensive scheme from the same family tree, and wants to win following a similar script. On Sunday, the Bears have a chance to show that they’re farther along in their development compared to the rebuild that’s underway in Houston. They also have a chance to measure their resiliency for the first time. The Bears are coming off a humbling loss on Sunday Night Football, but in the following week of practice, no one on the Bears has seemed demoralized. Instead, they seem confident that they know where they screwed up, and how to fix their problems. Now we’ll see if they can execute on those corrections.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO