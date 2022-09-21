ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Smith, Johnson questionable for Texans game

Two Bears defensive stars are officially questionable for this Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the Texans. Standout cornerback Jaylon Johnson is battling a quad injury, while starting WILL linebacker Roquan Smith is working through a hip injury. Johnson’s status is a little more concerning, since he started the week...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls camp questions: Will Drummond, Dragić fix needs?

Throughout this week, NBC Sports Chicago will look at four of the biggest questions facing the Chicago Bulls as they begin training camp. We have already explored the issues of Lonzo Ball’s health (a story published before Wednesday’s news that Ball will need another knee procedure), Patrick Williams’ development and Zach LaVine’s post-max contract expectations.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks release 63-man training camp roster

The Blackhawks have officially released their training camp roster ahead of the 2022-23 season and it consists of 63 players: 37 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. Blackhawks prospects Colton Dach and Paul Ludwinski will not be ready for the start of camp because they're both in concussion protocol. Ian Mitchell is also expected to miss six weeks with a left wrist injury.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
NBC Sports Chicago

McCabe clarifies timeline after offseason spine surgery

Some good news on the injury front: Jake McCabe has been skating with the Blackhawks for the first few days of training, albeit in a non-contact jersey, after undergoing cervical spine surgery over the offseason. McCabe confirmed our original report that the surgery happened six weeks ago, but clarified that...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Velus Jones Jr. doubtful to play vs. Texans

Velus Jones Jr. is officially doubtful to make his regular season NFL debut on Sunday. The Bears rookie wide receiver has been plagued by a hamstring injury dating back to training camp. He was in and out of practice throughout the summer and only appeared in one preseason game. Jones Jr. did improve as the week went on, however. He started as a DNP on Wednesday, then turned in two limited practices on Thursday and Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

What did Justin Fields say about Bears fans?

Justin Fields vented his frustrations after the Bears' 27-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday night. Unfortunately, his comments were taken to heart by Bears fans. “Yeah, it hurts more in the locker room than the Bears fans," Fields said on Sunday after the game. "At the end of the day, they aren’t putting in any work. I see the guys in the locker room every day. I see how much work they put in. Coming out of a disappointing loss like this, it hurts.”
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Zach Lavine
NBC Sports Chicago

3 keys for Bears to beat Texans + score prediction

Every week in the NFL is an opportunity for a team to measure itself, and Week 3 for the Bears will be no different. They’re taking on a Texans team that’s constructed similarly, runs a defensive scheme from the same family tree, and wants to win following a similar script. On Sunday, the Bears have a chance to show that they’re farther along in their development compared to the rebuild that’s underway in Houston. They also have a chance to measure their resiliency for the first time. The Bears are coming off a humbling loss on Sunday Night Football, but in the following week of practice, no one on the Bears has seemed demoralized. Instead, they seem confident that they know where they screwed up, and how to fix their problems. Now we’ll see if they can execute on those corrections.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How Hawks coach Luke Richardson is leading by example

Luke Richardson is going to quickly endear himself to Blackhawks fans. He certainly already has the respect of his players, too. After Day 2 of training camp, Richardson put the Blackhawks through post-practice conditioning drills and the 53-year-old first-year NHL head coach participated himself, even leading the charge on some of them.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Kane on losing DeBrincat: 'It was crushing'

During the Blackhawks' exit interviews last season, Patrick Kane went out of his way to say how much he's enjoyed playing with Alex DeBrincat over the years and essentially implied that if DeBrincat is part of the rebuild, it makes it "easier" on Kane to want to stick around too.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#Ifs And
NBC Sports Chicago

Tracking White Sox standings, playoff odds

1. Guardians: 83-67 2. White Sox: 76-74 (seven games back) 3. Twins: 73-77 (10 games back) AL Wild Card standings (top 3 qualify) 1. Blue Jays: 84-66 (+1 1/2 games) 2. Rays: 83-67 (+ 1/2 game) 3. Mariners: 82-67 ( - ) 4. Orioles: 78-71 (four games back) 5. White...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Twitter blasts Guardians for photo taken in Chicago

After the Cleveland Guardians swept the White Sox, pushing Chicago to the brink of elimination, they made a move that was a very public L for many on social media. Guardians fans aren't happy about a questionable photo the team tweeted out of their rookies dressed up as inmates. Notably two white players are dressed up as police officers while the rookies, including several people of color, wore prison jumpsuits and shackles.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox Farm Report: September 21, 2022

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 21, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy