Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Smith, Johnson questionable for Texans game
Two Bears defensive stars are officially questionable for this Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the Texans. Standout cornerback Jaylon Johnson is battling a quad injury, while starting WILL linebacker Roquan Smith is working through a hip injury. Johnson’s status is a little more concerning, since he started the week...
Bulls camp questions: Will Drummond, Dragić fix needs?
Throughout this week, NBC Sports Chicago will look at four of the biggest questions facing the Chicago Bulls as they begin training camp. We have already explored the issues of Lonzo Ball’s health (a story published before Wednesday’s news that Ball will need another knee procedure), Patrick Williams’ development and Zach LaVine’s post-max contract expectations.
Blackhawks release 63-man training camp roster
The Blackhawks have officially released their training camp roster ahead of the 2022-23 season and it consists of 63 players: 37 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. Blackhawks prospects Colton Dach and Paul Ludwinski will not be ready for the start of camp because they're both in concussion protocol. Ian Mitchell is also expected to miss six weeks with a left wrist injury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
McCabe clarifies timeline after offseason spine surgery
Some good news on the injury front: Jake McCabe has been skating with the Blackhawks for the first few days of training, albeit in a non-contact jersey, after undergoing cervical spine surgery over the offseason. McCabe confirmed our original report that the surgery happened six weeks ago, but clarified that...
Velus Jones Jr. doubtful to play vs. Texans
Velus Jones Jr. is officially doubtful to make his regular season NFL debut on Sunday. The Bears rookie wide receiver has been plagued by a hamstring injury dating back to training camp. He was in and out of practice throughout the summer and only appeared in one preseason game. Jones Jr. did improve as the week went on, however. He started as a DNP on Wednesday, then turned in two limited practices on Thursday and Friday.
What did Justin Fields say about Bears fans?
Justin Fields vented his frustrations after the Bears' 27-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday night. Unfortunately, his comments were taken to heart by Bears fans. “Yeah, it hurts more in the locker room than the Bears fans," Fields said on Sunday after the game. "At the end of the day, they aren’t putting in any work. I see the guys in the locker room every day. I see how much work they put in. Coming out of a disappointing loss like this, it hurts.”
Jones: 'I don't have any regrets' about signing with Hawks
When Seth Jones signed an eight-year extension with the Blackhawks in July of 2021, he probably didn't think a full-blown rebuild would be on the horizon less than one year later. At the time, Chicago's trajectory appeared to be back on the upswing but that's clearly no longer the case under new management.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 keys for Bears to beat Texans + score prediction
Every week in the NFL is an opportunity for a team to measure itself, and Week 3 for the Bears will be no different. They’re taking on a Texans team that’s constructed similarly, runs a defensive scheme from the same family tree, and wants to win following a similar script. On Sunday, the Bears have a chance to show that they’re farther along in their development compared to the rebuild that’s underway in Houston. They also have a chance to measure their resiliency for the first time. The Bears are coming off a humbling loss on Sunday Night Football, but in the following week of practice, no one on the Bears has seemed demoralized. Instead, they seem confident that they know where they screwed up, and how to fix their problems. Now we’ll see if they can execute on those corrections.
Kane on his speculation: 'It's a lot of noise right now'
The Blackhawks opened training camp on Thursday, and all the attention was on Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. They're going into the final year of their contracts just as the organization is entering a full-blown rebuild. For the first time since the chaotic offseason, Kane addressed his potential future and...
How Hawks coach Luke Richardson is leading by example
Luke Richardson is going to quickly endear himself to Blackhawks fans. He certainly already has the respect of his players, too. After Day 2 of training camp, Richardson put the Blackhawks through post-practice conditioning drills and the 53-year-old first-year NHL head coach participated himself, even leading the charge on some of them.
Kane on losing DeBrincat: 'It was crushing'
During the Blackhawks' exit interviews last season, Patrick Kane went out of his way to say how much he's enjoyed playing with Alex DeBrincat over the years and essentially implied that if DeBrincat is part of the rebuild, it makes it "easier" on Kane to want to stick around too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tracking White Sox standings, playoff odds
1. Guardians: 83-67 2. White Sox: 76-74 (seven games back) 3. Twins: 73-77 (10 games back) AL Wild Card standings (top 3 qualify) 1. Blue Jays: 84-66 (+1 1/2 games) 2. Rays: 83-67 (+ 1/2 game) 3. Mariners: 82-67 ( - ) 4. Orioles: 78-71 (four games back) 5. White...
Motivated Giolito looks to finish rough '22 on high note
Lucas Giolito pushed back when asked how surprising or shocking it is that the White Sox are in their current position so late in the season. “I wouldn't say it's surprising or shocking,” Giolito said Friday. “We've had a whole season of not putting things together. Tonight, another tough loss late.”
Javy Báez embraces villain role against White Sox
White Sox fans have made sure Javy Báez hears how they feel about him this weekend with the former Cubs shortstop back in town with the Detroit Tigers. And Báez was kind enough to return the pleasantries Saturday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. Báez has been greeted with...
Why Texans game comes at perfect time for Fields, Bears' offense
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – After watching their passing game stagnate in a Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Bears spent the week tweaking and finetuning their aerial attack. A Week 3 date with the Houston Texans might be just what the Bears need to get quarterback...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
White Sox' Cairo remains optimistic of Anderson '22 return
Acting manager Miguel Cairo remains optimistic Tim Anderson will be back with the White Sox this season, saying Friday the All-Star shortstop is “getting close.”. However, when that may come remains uncertain with under two weeks left in the regular season. "I think he can do it,” said Cairo...
Twitter blasts Guardians for photo taken in Chicago
After the Cleveland Guardians swept the White Sox, pushing Chicago to the brink of elimination, they made a move that was a very public L for many on social media. Guardians fans aren't happy about a questionable photo the team tweeted out of their rookies dressed up as inmates. Notably two white players are dressed up as police officers while the rookies, including several people of color, wore prison jumpsuits and shackles.
White Sox Farm Report: September 21, 2022
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 21, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Guardians sweep Sox out of Central race, playoff hopes dire
In a best-case scenario, the White Sox would have swept the Guardians this week to get within a game of first place in the AL Central and set up a thrilling race to end the regular season. The worst-case scenario was — you guessed it — what played out over...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0