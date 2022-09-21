ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville Central's Tyler Dodd voted SBLive Illinois High School Football Play of the Week (Sept. 8-10)

By Nate Latsch
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
Congratulations to senior running back Tyler Dodd of Naperville Central, who edged out Lake Zurich kicker Danny Vukovic for the SBLive Illinois High School Football Play of the Week for Sept. 8-10.

Dodd received 49.12 percent of the votes (2,234) for his play, which included him hurdling a defender on his way to a touchdown run.

Lake Zurich kicker Danny Vuckovic finished second with 46.04 percent of the votes (2,094). Vukovic kicked the game-winning field goal in Week 3.

Congratulations to all of the nominees.

You can watch the plays of the week again at the video above.

