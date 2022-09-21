ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Active shooting training to be held at West Town Mall

By Hannah Moore
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement and emergency personnel will hold an active shooter training at Knoxville’s West Town Mall on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The Knoxville Police Department is warning the public to not be alarmed by a large presence of emergency response vehicles and personnel at the mall Sunday evening. KPD, Knoxville Fire Department, University of Tennessee Police Department, Rural Metro Fire, Knox County 9-1-1 and American Medical Response (AMR) are all planning to join in the exercise, which is closed to the public.

Knoxville mom’s lease ended unexpectedly after getting letter asking her to renew

To prepare for the exercise, officers will start closing the JCPenney parking lot area at 6 p.m. Drivers will be allowed in and out of the parking lot as needed until 7 p.m. when the hard closure begins. KPD adds that traffic should not be impacted on the nearby roadways.

The training will begin between 7 and 7:30 p.m . It will cover half of the mall, including the mall entrance between JCPenney and the Cheesecake Factory. The training is expected to end around 11 p.m.

Run, hide, fight: What to do in case of an active shooting situation

The University of Tennessee Medical Center is also going to be an participant in the exercise. Due to this, visitors to the medical center should expect to see increased activity around UTMC’s Emergency Department throughout the exercise.

