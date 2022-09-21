Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco swimmers take a cold plunge for a good cause
Swimmers in San Francisco took a cold swim Saturday morning to raise money for cancer research. 200 swimmer and 100 volunteers took part in Swim Across America's event which benefited UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals in San Francisco and Oakland. Over the past 17 years, the annual event has raised in more than $6 million for the two hospitals.
CDC: COVID transmission in Bay Area is low
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Statewide mask requirements are disappearing in all indoor places, including those with lots of visitors and employees such as prisons and homeless shelters. The California Department of Public Health’s guidance now aligns with United States Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidance for when COVID-19 cases are low. State health officials do […]
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
Local bar burns down in Mission District
A local bar in the Mission burned down early Saturday morning, and many in the community are taking to social media to mourn the loss.
KTVU FOX 2
Arsonist starts 2 fires at People's Park Housing Site in Berkeley
Police in Berkeley are looking for an arsonist who they say started two fires at the People's Park Housing Construction site. Officials say one fire was set in the middle of the park, the second was on the Northwest side of the park. Both fires were quickly put out by...
berkeleyside.org
‘Safe haven’ for people transitioning from homelessness opens in Downtown Berkeley
Homeless advocates unveiled a bright, renovated Victorian home in Downtown Berkeley Wednesday to offer temporary housing for people transitioning into their own apartments. The Homeless Action Center (HAC), which offers legal services and outreach for homeless residents throughout Alameda County, will operate a seven-room home with a resident manager at 2207 Haste St. The Northern California Land Trust owns the home and it was previously occupied by Options Recovery Services.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland curling facility celebrates grand opening
The San Francisco Bay Area Curling Club is celebrating the grand opening of their curling only facility. The group hopes to grow the sport of curling in the Bay Area.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco firefighter wears "Lets go Brandon" shirt while on duty
A San Francisco firefighter wore a shirt with the conservative phrase "Lets Go Brandon" written across the back while on duty Saturday morning. The phrase has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden." It’s all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County veterinary hospital plans big expansion under new owner
Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin has new owners with a bold expansion plan that includes what they say is a lower-cost option for treating after-hours animal ailments that aren’t life-threatening. Founded in 1998, the business, Marin County’s only emergency veterinary care facility, has passed through several owners...
KTVU FOX 2
Supervisor proposes public health solutions for rampant drug use in Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO - While the San Francisco mayor and district attorney have been looking at ways to crackdown on rampant drug dealing and use in the Tenderloin neighborhood, the district's supervisor is taking a different approach. Supervisor Dean Preston says the solution may lie in treating drug use as a...
200 BART passengers stuck in Transbay Tube, disabled train will be towed, agency says
BART is experiencing "major delays" Friday morning as it says around 200 passengers are stuck on a disabled train in the Transbay Tube, and another train is en route to tow the train to the nearest station to get people off.
oaklandside.org
Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- As other students get ready for the next quarter of their education, Robert Cedillo is looking to make sure his SUV is back to normal. Cedillo had his car stolen when he wasn’t even in town. “I come back from vacation, and my car is gone,” Cedillo said. “It’s not where The post UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft appeared first on KION546.
Santa Clara County residents will pay less for meds
Santa Clara County is expanding resident access to life-saving prescription drugs—and helping cover the cost. County officials rallied in front of the Santa Clara Valley Healthcare Pharmacy in Mountain View Wednesday to encourage local city officials, school board members and hospital representatives to spread the word about the program. Santa Clara County launched the effort, called MedAssist, in March with a budget of $1 million. The monthly grant program has been helping residents pay for asthma inhalers, insulin or epinephrine auto-injectors (EPI pens). It will now include all other types of diabetes medication.
COVID researchers discover why some people are asymptomatic
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Once a COVID-19 infection sets in, the virus has extreme differences in how it impacts an unvaccinated person’s body. Throughout the pandemic, novel coronavirus proved to be lethal in some patients. “(COVID) can attack almost anything in the body with devastating consequences,” cardiologist Harlan Krumholz of Yale University told Science […]
Disabled student allegedly raped by aide settles with Mission College for $7.6M
SANTA CLARA – A developmentally disabled woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by a staff member at the West Valley-Mission Community College District in Santa Clara has reached a settlement with the school for $7.6 million, her attorneys announced on Wednesday. Raymond Ruiz, 70, of San Jose, was an instructional aide in the program for students with disabilities at the school and is accused of sexually assaulting the plaintiff, according to Mark Boskovich, the civil attorney in the case. Boskovich also accuses Ruiz's wife of covering up her husband's behavior since she was the co-director of the disability program....
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland shooting leaves 1 dead
OAKLAND, Calif. - One person is dead after a shooting in Oakland at 44th Avenue and International Boulevard. There were evidence markers near an armored Brinks truck outside a Napa Auto Parts store on Friday afternoon. It's not yet known if the truck was involved in the violence. Oakland police...
KTVU FOX 2
Families delay funerals as Alameda County Coroner faces autopsy backlog
OAKLAND, Calif. - Families of recent homicide victims are putting burial plans on hold while they wait for the Alameda County Coroner's office to complete autopsies needed for the investigations. The sheriff's office says they are facing a backlog of cases, and the recent string of killings in Oakland is...
Oakland woman who took down Latin American flags blasted for ‘racism’ by superintendent
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – In a lengthy statement, the acting superintendent of the Oakland Unified School District condemned the woman who removed the flags of four Latin American countries from a school for racism. At the same time, she confirmed that the Oakland Police Department is investigating the Saturday incident. “Combating racism and healing as […]
Man attacked outside San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street. KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
