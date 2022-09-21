Push for Peace in Yemen; Adnan Syed Released From Prison; CM Alexa Avilés; Colonialism and the Commonwealth; WNYC's New Sounds Turns 40; NYS Sues Trump Biz

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Iran nuclear deal is ‘insanity’ & will lead to ‘Mexico becoming a staging ground to sneak agents into US,’ expert says
MEXICO could become a staging ground for Iran to send agents into the US as Tehran threatens to wage an unconventional war against America, an expert fears. Geopolitical expert Brandon J Weichert has branded the current Iran nuclear deal as an attempt to placate Tehran, warning that its ambitions will not be curbed.
Donald Trump Once Promised Jordan's King Abdulla II The West Bank, New Book Says
Former U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly gave a “great deal” to Jordan’s King Abdullah II in 2018 that left him breathless. What Happened: Trump told the Jordanian ruler in January 2018 that he would give him the occupied West Bank, according to a new book titled “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” written by Peter Baker, and Susan Glasser, The Washington Post reported.
Trump offered the West Bank to Jordan's king, according to a new book. The territory was not his to give away.
Trump once offered Jordan's king the occupied West Bank, per a new book. The king told a friend he thought he was having a heart attack after Trump made the offer, the book said. The US government has no authority over the West Bank, and therefore can't give it to...
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Business Insider
US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'
Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Ana Navarro Shuts Down Joy Behar For Comparing Abortion Laws to Women’s Rights in Iran on ‘The View’: “Let’s Not Make That Comparison”
Ana Navarro made her first appearance of the week on today’s episode of The View, where she was quick to shut down an off-color comparison made by fellow co-host Joy Behar. During one of the panel’s Hot Topics segments, the ladies covered the protests that erupted in Iran following the murder of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, for allegedly not wearing her hijab the correct way. Meanwhile, CNN’s chief international anchor, Christiane Amanpour, was set to interview the Iranian president in New York, but when she declined to wear a hijab, he called off the interview. Speaking of the reporter, Navarro said, “She is...
NYC crime surge leaves former NY gov 'extremely worried' businesses will flee 'frightened' city
Former Democrat New York Gov. David Paterson expressed concern Wednesday that surging crime in New York City is driving businesses out of the Big Apple. Paterson joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss the city's crime crisis after a man went on an ax-wielding rampage inside a Manhattan McDonald’s over the weekend.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNN's Christiane Amanpour cancels interview with Iran's president after he asked her to wear a headscarf amid civil unrest in Tehran after death of pro-democracy protester in custody
CNN's Christiane Amanpour canceled an interview with the Iranian president after he asked her to wear a headscarf amid the civil unrest in Tehran. The Chief International Anchor, 64, was set to interview President Ebrahim Raisi, 61, at the United Nations in New York on Wednesday when he demanded she wear a headscarf at the last minute.
Iran tells World Court U.S. illegally froze Iranian assets
THE HAGUE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Iran on Monday told judges at the International Court of Justice in The Hague that the United States had created an "industry of litigation" against Tehran in breach of international law.
Leaders from Israel, Mexico, Ireland, Yemen speak Thursday at U.N. General Assembly
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden spent a second day in New York City on Thursday as more world leaders had their opportunity to speak at the 77th United Nations General Assembly, where the top focus so far has been Russia's war in Ukraine. Biden spoke on Wednesday and...
Iran, West at odds, U.S. sees no breakthrough on nuclear deal at U.N.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Iran and the West remained at loggerheads on Tuesday over U.N. probes of uranium traces at three Iranian sites as the United States said it did not expect a breakthrough on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal at this week's U.N. General Assembly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Western nations concerned by presence of extremist groups in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Some western countries expressed grave concern about the presence and operations of extremist groups in Afghanistan and said the Taliban were not meeting their counter-terrorism commitments.
Adams rethinks NYC’s 3-K program as it’s set to a hit a fiscal cliff
When New York City schools received more than $7 billion in federal stimulus money last year, city officials planned to spend more than a quarter of it on one of then-Mayor Bill de Blasio’s signature initiatives: expanding preschool for 3-year-olds. His administration, however, never outlined how the city would pay for the program once those federal dollars ran out by the 2025-26 school year, only saying that he felt confident the economy...
Photos Show World Reactions to Mahsa Amini’s Death in Iran
Amini’s death in custody of the country’s morality police last week sparked sweeping protests calling for an end to the hijab mandate
US News and World Report
At U.N., Emotional Appeals for World Leaders to Protect Afghan Girls' Education
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - After pleading with world leaders at the United Nations to protect the education and rights of women in Afghanistan a year after the Taliban took over, Somaya Faruqi, former captain of the Afghan girls robotics team, broke down in tears backstage. "I was in classroom last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Queens construction company leadership arrested for defrauding NYC homeless shelters
The president and vice president of a Queens contractor that was awarded $12 million in New York City contracts to do work on homeless shelters were arrested on Wednesday for ripping off the city, according to the Department of Justice.
nationalinterest.org
America Must Not Lose Saudi Arabia to China
Letting the eight-decade-long friendship between Saudi Arabia and the United States fall to Chinese encroachments would be a strategic catastrophe and a moral blemish on the American legacy. Recent reports had President Xi Jinping of China scheduled to visit Riyadh in August. Although the trip never happened, Xi likely will...
Increase in Venezuelan migration is felt across US
It cost Nerio two months and everything he had to get from Venezuela to the U.S., traveling mainly by foot and watching as exhausted fellow migrants were assaulted or left behind to die.Like an increasing number of Venezuelans, Nerio undertook a dangerous journey that included traveling through Panama’s notorious jungle, the Darien Gap, and Mexico, where migrants often face extortion and threats from government officials, in hopes of a better life in the U.S. “We know that nobody wants us to make it here,” Nerio said last month in Eagle Pass, Texas, a city of 30,000 people that is...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Escape from Kabul’ on HBO Max, a Grueling Documentary Recreation of the Final, Tragic Days of the Afghan War
HBO Max documentary Escape from Kabul is harrowing. Difficult to watch. And maybe a vital piece of journalism. Director Jamie Roberts follows up his equally gritty HBO doc Four Hours at the Capitol with this concise chronicle of the evacuation of Kabul in late Aug., 2021, an event that’s right off the bat labeled a “humanitarian catastrophe” and a scene of “full chaos.” The 17-day ordeal marked a strange, violent and tragic end to America’s 18-year war with Afghanistan, and those final days are described in painful detail here by those who were on the ground experiencing it.
Comments / 0